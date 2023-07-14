CONCORD — The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation is hosting its third annual Christmas in July Toy Drive from July 16-29 to support the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

This year, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation has partnered with Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, Toy Mania, and Rooms to Go in Concord to help replenish the toys for its smallest patients.

This summer, the community, families, businesses, and organizations are invited by Jeff himself to participate by donating new toys that will be given to local children seeking medical treatment at the hospital and surrounding children’s clinics during the summer months.

“For more than a decade, it’s been a Christmas tradition for me and my family to deliver toys to kids at Jeff Gordon Children’s Center. But we all know kids get sick year-round, and hospitals don’t just need toys, games and blankets during the holidays,” said Jeff Gordon, founder of Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “I hope the community will join me in spreading a little holiday cheer this summer for the first-ever Christmas in July Toy Drive to ensure kids still get to feel like kids whenever they need to be hospitalized.”

The community’s support is always great at Christmas time, but by the summer months, items are almost depleted to hand out to children as they come in for their medical care. Each year the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center sees 3600 children.

Where and how to donate

This summer, toys can be dropped off at these local businesses below:

Concord:

Rooms to Go

8520 Quay Road, Suite A

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Charlotte:

Toy Mania

242 S. Sharon Amity Road

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Toy Mania began partnering with us in 2021 and Rooms to Go – Concord is our newest drop off location and partner. We are thankful for these partners and for their support in our efforts to replenish the toys for our pediatric patients.

The community is invited to purchase these items using the QR code or make a monetary donation on Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation website at www.cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org or scan the QR code for more information.

Items that are needed

The items that are needed to help replenish the toys include: coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers, playing cards, stuffed animals, blankets, crossword books, hygiene items, small LEGO kits and stress balls.

All items donated during this year’s toy drive will be given to children seeking medical treatment at Jeff Gordon Children’s Center during the summer months.

“We are grateful to Jeff Gordon and his foundation for the incredible partnership since the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center was built in 2006. Each year the center touches the lives of thousands of children in our community who need specialized care and treatment close to home. The center is a gem for our community and each toy donated will put a smile on every child we see this summer and throughout the year. Jeff and his family are truly angels to the children of Cabarrus County,” said Asha Rodriguez, facility executive and vice president for Atrium Health Cabarrus.

For more information or to participate in the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center Christmas in July Toy Drive, contact the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation at CHFoundation@atriumhealth.org or call 704-403-1369.