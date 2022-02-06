Frankie Furr - photographer and friend to all

While he was able, he was always doing something for somebody.

In his later years, he became a client of Meals on Wheels and enjoyed the visits by the folks delivering. They would bring his mail in and check on him every day.

Sometimes he placed flowers in the church in memory of Danella, and after the service he’d direct a friend from church to either take the flowers to someone who needed a pick-me-up, and if not, bring them to him. He then took apart the bouquets and handed out a flower at a time to the people who would stop by with his daily meal.

The agency brings two frozen meals each week for their clients to have over the weekends. Furr always made one plate stretch over two meals, plus the Barbees brought him a meal from Troutman’s every Sunday. So he would save the frozen meals and donate them to a food ministry that the Linkers volunteer for. He didn’t want them to go to waste, and he wanted to help feed people who were hungry, Gail Linker said.

He was always doing something for somebody for as long as he could. And when tables turned and he started being the recipient of the same kindness he so abundantly doled out over the years, he called himself blessed.