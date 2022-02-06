Frankie Furr - photographer and friend to all

CONCORD — Stop the presses; our beloved Frankie Furr has died.
At 81 years old, Furr died peacefully at Atrium Medical Center on Sunday morning, Jan. 30, having succumbed to congestive heart failure.
For 42 of his 81 years, Furr worked for the Independent Tribune and its predecessor, The Concord Tribune. He started out in the composing room of the old Trib, setting type in hot lead at first, then helping out in the news department when he learned he could get paid extra for covering football games on Friday nights.
He learned to snap photos of those games and develop the prints on deadline, becoming the paper’s go-to photographer. On the occasion of his retirement in 2002, he recounted some of the highlights and low-lights of his career.
He said the Kerr Bleachery fire was the wildest thing he photographed. The most emotional was the return from Desert Storm of the local National Guard troops. He traveled to Fort Bragg for that homecoming. The saddest thing he ever shot was a house fire on Goldfish Road that claimed the lives of some children.
But it was in covering the daily life and times of the county over four decades that Furr made his mark. He took pictures of everybody and everything, including chicken dinners and fish fry fundraisers, visiting presidents, governors and politicos, beauty queens (he really liked beauty queens,) election nights, school kids, superstar stock car racers, the county fair, local notables doing their grip-and-grins, scoundrels, saints, sinners — just everybody.
There was one time he snapped a photo of Andre the Giant. Another of Roy Rogers. For his own personal wall of fame he shot a photo of his wife alongside Charley Pride. But most of his photos were the everyday stuff of small town life. If someone in Rimertown grew a hundred-pound watermelon and carved it up at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Furr took a picture of that, too.
“I’ve said this for years: He was a really good photographer and so valuable to the newspaper for the work he did. And he was just an incredible ambassador for the newspaper,” said former managing editor Dale Cline.
There wasn’t any local news that escaped Furr’s viewfinder. And speaking of a camera lens — it is not an exaggeration to say he snapped thousands of photos of girls and women for the daily Page 3 Viewfinder feature of The Concord Tribune.
Cline said the paper started the Viewfinder sometime in the early ’80s. It was a two-column photo with a little bit of text underneath. “Any girl or woman who’d want to be in the paper would call and say, ‘I want to be in the Viewfinder,’ and we’d run their picture.”
In the late-’90s the Viewfinder was discontinued as it was deemed too sexist, but during its run it was a little bright spot in the paper, Cline said. “It was a turn-to item. People would get the paper and see if there was someone they knew.”
Frankie Furr took so many pictures of so many people, so often in some of their proudest moments, that he became a treasured figure in the community.
One year the Tribune had a float in the Concord Christmas parade and all along the route hundreds and hundreds of kids and adults yelled out to a waving Frankie Furr as the float went by. “He was more popular than Santa Claus,” Cline said. In 2002 he was in the parade again as the grand marshal in honor of his retirement.
When asked at his retirement party whether he realized he’d become a local icon, his response:
“Do what?”
He was plainspoken, simple and genuine. He had a manner that immediately put people at ease, and he’d make you look good in your head shots, advising you to turn slightly this way or that way or “tuck your chin in a little bit.”
“You could not help but love the man,” said his longtime neighbor, Karen Troutman Barbee. He was a great person to have keeping an eye on the house when no one was home, she said.
Anytime someone pulled into her driveway and she wasn’t there, Furr would call her or send her a Facebook message.
She was quite alarmed the day that he let her know that a pickup truck had pulled in her driveway and a man walked around the back of her house. She came flying home to discover it was the bug exterminator there on a pre-arranged work visit. Still, she appreciated her friend’s vigilance.
She said she doesn’t know what she’ll do without Frankie and misses him already.
Furr was a member of Center United Methodist Church and had a deep and abiding faith in God. He wasn’t preachy, but since the pandemic hit, he would take to Facebook almost every day with a little encouraging word about his Lord.
Gail and Don Linker were longtime friends of Frankie and his late wife, Danella. Gail talked about what a giving and generous couple they were.
When they were younger, the Furrs would make it a practice to go and visit shut-ins at home or in nursing facilities up to six times per week, just to spread a little sunshine and bring some cheer with them.
After Danella’s death, Frankie volunteered with Gail Linker to deliver for Meals on Wheels for several years. He’d go into the recipients’ homes and grin and chat and lift people’s spirits, she said.
“He was wonderful about boosting people up and talking and smiling and telling a little joke. He was a master at making people feel happy and valued.”
When he took to staying home, he’d tell his gardening friends to bring him their beans to snap and their peas or pecans and walnuts to shell, and he’d do it just for something to do and to help people out, Linker said.
While he was able, he was always doing something for somebody.
In his later years, he became a client of Meals on Wheels and enjoyed the visits by the folks delivering. They would bring his mail in and check on him every day.
Sometimes he placed flowers in the church in memory of Danella, and after the service he’d direct a friend from church to either take the flowers to someone who needed a pick-me-up, and if not, bring them to him. He then took apart the bouquets and handed out a flower at a time to the people who would stop by with his daily meal.
The agency brings two frozen meals each week for their clients to have over the weekends. Furr always made one plate stretch over two meals, plus the Barbees brought him a meal from Troutman’s every Sunday. So he would save the frozen meals and donate them to a food ministry that the Linkers volunteer for. He didn’t want them to go to waste, and he wanted to help feed people who were hungry, Gail Linker said.
He was always doing something for somebody for as long as he could. And when tables turned and he started being the recipient of the same kindness he so abundantly doled out over the years, he called himself blessed.
He wrote about it on Facebook and said he didn’t know why God showed such favor on him:
“I keep asking myself why I’m so blessed,” he wrote a year ago. He outlined a litany of the kind things his friends and neighbors did for him on a weekly basis, wrapping up with “God is good and I love Him and everyone else.”
The primary blessing that Furr’s faith gave him was his deep assurance that beyond the veil he’d be reunited with the love of his life, his dear Danella.
Frankie was still in high school when he married his bride in 1958. His cousin, Nancy Widenhouse, and family friend, David Alsop, went with the couple when they hopped the state line to marry in South Carolina where there was no blood test or waiting period to get hitched.
“They spent their wedding night at the Colonial Inn across from the hospital, and then Monday morning Frankie went to school,” she said.
Frankie and Danella never had any children of their own, but Furr would throw back his head and laugh as he maintained that they were still trying at an advanced age. The couple would take in children for Christmas breaks from the Church of God Children’s Home over the years.
Frankie and Danella had a cradle and they would loan it out to friends.
“Before my daughter, Jordan, was born, Frankie and Danella delivered the cradle and it was Jordan’s until she outgrew it and then they found someone who needed it. They were also doing little things like that,” said Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune editor, and back then a reporter for The Concord Tribune.
They also loved animals. They put out corn for deer, and would raise orphaned wildlife. They tamed a fox from a pup. Family friend Robert Brooks received the gift of a raccoon from the Furrs when he was a boy. “It was an awesome pet!” Brooks said. “I used to love going to see him and Danella and all their critters.”
Frankie and Danella loved being together. They square danced and bowled and — how’s this for togetherness — they slept with a police scanner on in their bedroom. Together he and Danella would go to car crash scenes and house fires and other newsworthy calamities in the pitch black of night. When he retired from the paper, she said she’d retired from the paper, too.
“I’ve seen enough wrecks and walked over enough dead bodies and helped out too many times when there was nobody there but the ambulance,” she said at the time. She’d had enough of the job, and she wasn’t even on the payroll.
Frankie never really got over losing Danella. He talked about her all the time, even while telling about all the ladies he danced with at the senior center’s Wednesday night pick-and-grin dance events.
He looked forward to the Wednesday jam sessions, but all that changed during the pandemic when the live music and dancing shut down. He then enjoyed phone calls to and from friends, curbside pickup of Troutman’s Barbecue and staying in touch with the world through his computer.