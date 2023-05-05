In the news business there’s always good things, bad things, people trying to do good and fun. Today’s Friday Five is a perfect example.

No. 1

A hero among us. The Concord Police Department this week recognized Officer Adam Culp who received the Life Saving Award for his heroic actions.

On March 11, Officer Culp responded to a victim who had been shot. Culp provided life saving measures to the victim. Due to Officer Culp’s quick actions, the victim was stabilized and transported to the hospital to recover from his injuries.

Congratulations and thank you Officer Culp.

It’s great that we have such calm and well-trained emergency personnel serving our community.

I know some of you are thinking this too. He is such a young-looking man. I guess that the old man in me.

No. 2

Tax exemption status appeal for Barber-Scotia. The college has appealed the Cabarrus County Tax Assessor’s ruling that most of the college campus does not qualify for tax exempt status.

WSOC-TV News has a story this week about the college, but college officials declined to talk about the situation saying it would be premature.

Channel 9 reported that the appeals say that non-profits and community groups have used the properties and that the school uses them for recruiting and alumni events.

Cabarrus County Tax Assessor David Thrift said that the properties’ uses as of Jan. 1, 2023, are what is being evaluated.

The college’s appeals will be heard by the Cabarrus County Board of Equalization and Review in June. If Barber-Scotia loses the appeal it could appeal to the N.C. Property Tax Commission.

It appears the situation is a long way from being resolved.

No. 3

Old photo scanning. The Eastern Cabarrus Historic Society invites the public to bring their old, historic photographs to be scanned and digitized. This is a great way to preserve history.

This service will be available on designated Saturdays and Mondays and appointments are recommended. Photos should be at least 50 years old and of people, places and things relative to eastern Cabarrus County history. Preference will be given to photos in which everyone and everything is identified.

You will keep your original photo and receive a digital copy. ECHS will keep a digital copy for its archives. You should bring a new, unused flash drive or purchase one from ECHS for $5.

Due to time constraints, the ECHS asks that you bring no more than 15 photos to an appointment. There is no charge for the scanning, but donations are appropriate and welcome.

No. 4

Headliners for Harrisburg Fourth. Preparations are well under way for the annual Harrisburg Fourth Of July celebration. The town announced this week that the musical headliners will be Sister Hazel on July 3 and Generation Radio on July 4. There will be fireworks both nights.

Sister Hazel, an alternative rock group, is known for the hit “All for You,” which reached #11 on the Billboad charts. The group, out of Gainesville, Florida, is named for Sister Hazel Williams, a missionary who ran a homeless shelter.

Generation Radio is a new rock group, which released its debut, self-title album in December, 2022. The band is made up of former members of Rascal Flatts, Chicago and Journey.

The group is currently on tour and Harrisburg is one stop on the tour.

No. 5

A new Facebook page for Midland. The Town of Midland recently launched a new Facebook page after getting locked out of their old page. Town officials shouldn’t feel bad is happens to a lot of people and Facebook is the devil to deal with and by that I mean Facebook doesn’t care (that’s my only mini-rant today).

The new page had a ribbon-cutting as it cover photo and that most recent post last week announced fireworks are coming back to celebrate Independence Day.

The fireworks show will be at Rob Wallace Park Saturday July 1. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. Food trucks and live music will be in the main field of the park before the fireworks begin. More details will be posted leading up to the event.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant/educate about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.