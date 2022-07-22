Friday Five: A new store, big project progress, a rumor heats up and more

Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.

I like Steve. He has worked his way up through the ranks at Concord, starting out on small projects and older parts of Concord are in better shape thanks in part to his efforts over the year. He is a key part of the Concord team.

No. 1

The big projects are moving along. The most visible of these is the Eli Lilly project off Concord Parkway. Osborne is impressed with that project and building and design teams.

“I can’t say enough good things about the people and team we are working with,” Osborne said.

Eli Lilly is in the development now called The Grounds at Concord. It is the old Philip Morris property.

Across Concord Parkway, the beverage hub is making progress too. Red Bull is building an 800,000-square-foot distribution center and Rauch North America is building 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office space. The estimated cost of the two projects is $740 million. Coupled with that is Ball Corporation’s $383 million manufacturing operation.

The three projects are making progress with building and site plans, Osborne said. The progress is not as visible as Eli Lilly, because it is back off the road where the main Philip Morris buildings were. The three are being built on about 500 acres.

A third part of The Grounds at Concord has been claimed by GoldenHome International. The Chinese residential cabinet maker is going to build a North American headquarters on 60 acres of land closer to Concord Parkway, in front of the beverage hub.

Osborne said less progress has been made on GoldenHome, likely because of COVID-19 restrictions. The company is expected to submit working plans to the city sometime this year.

“This is a really good project and people would be talking more about it were it not for the other billion-dollar projects next door,” Osborne said.

Also falling into that overshadowed category is the Kroger Distribution Center being built off the southeast side of N.C. 49 at the former Cline Trucking Terminal.

Grading plans have been approved for the construction, Osborne said.

The Kroger center is expected to employ almost 700 people.

No. 2

Redevelopment is going on at old mills. The developer of apartments for the historic Warren C. Coleman Mill is continuing the approval process.

Osborne said Concord and Cabarrus County have given their approvals for the project to proceed and now the developer is seeking state approvals which will help with tax credits for redeveloping an historic landmark.

In the Brown Mill area off Cabarrus Avenue, some clean-up and demolition recently took place.

Osborne said the Brown Mill owners tore down an old warehouse (on White Street) behind the main mill building, which fronts on Cabarrus Avenue.

Plans are continuing for apartments to go in a Norcott Mill (across White Street from Brown Mill), Osborne said. The developer appears to be seeking landmark status for the property, which would make the project more viable.

I always confuse Norcott and Brown Mill. They are two separate projects.

No. 3

Plant-based soap and body product company opens. Buff City Soap – a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily opened Thursday, July 21, in the Concord Mills area.

The new store is at 8080 Concord Mills Blvd. in the former Pier One Imports building.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store each day in Concord from through Saturday, July 24, for the VIP Event, will receive Free Soap for a Year. In addition to the VIP Event, the grand opening event will be held from Sept. 9 – 11 where customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year each day that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“It’s extremely exciting to us to be opening here in Concord,” said owner Jessica Pace. “We are confident that first time customers will fall in love with the locally-made, plant-based products that Buff City Soap has to offer.”

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.

The Concord VIP Event store hours will be today through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Normal business hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. To learn more about Buff City Soap of Concord, please visit https://www.buffcitysoap.com/.

The Concord is the fourth for the company in North Carolina. The first three locations are in Hickory, Greensboro and Burlington and a fifth location will open soon in Winston-Salem.

No.

Activity at the old Gate Station. A couple of weeks ago we mentioned the rumored McDonald’s for the corner of Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway. The rumor heated up this week with new activity.

According to permits issued by Cabarrus County, the canopy where the gas pumps were is being demolished. So far that is the only permit I have found. The cost of the work is estimated at $10,000.

That doesn’t mean McDonald’s isn’t coming, but it does nothing about the convenience store building on-site. Maybe the fast food giant would renovate it. That’s not usually how they do business.

We’ll keep our eyes and ears working on this one.

Next door, the Human Bean, drive-thru coffee shop, opened this week. Customers were given a chocolate-covered expresso bean with their coffee. Those things are good, but coffee upsets my stomach so bad I can’t eat them or drink coffee.

No. 4

Reader responses. Edith Dickinson sent us a rant about people who use the drive in windows at restaurants or banks, etc. when there is a line. “If you are handicapped, I understand. But if you can walk, go inside. Waiting in a car in long line is wasting gas and adding to pollution. Thanks for listening,” Dickinson said.

I agree, but many of the businesses and/or their employees don’t seem to want you to come inside. It seems they want as little contact human to human as possible (my company is included in this).

Last week’s Friday Five drew a lot of comments about Barber-Scotia College and the buildings that are falling in. Every person that reached out wanted something to be done to help the situation.

At this one point a lot of money is needed and a plan. Maybe someone will win that big lottery prize and send part of it to fix the building. It will take a lot of money and some guts to fix Barber-Scotia.

No. 5

A few odds and ends. Here are few things I have noticed while out and about:

*CVS Pharmacy closed its location at the corner of Concord Parkway and Central Drive. There are a lot of other drugstores around town. It is surprising more locations haven’t closed. It seems there are Walgreen’s and CVS Pharmacies on every major corner.

*Harris-Teeter is building a gas station in front of the Coddle Creek Shopping Center location (near the corner of Poplar Tent Road and George Liles Parkway.

*I didn’t know Afton Run Creek had fish in it. I was running/walking the greenway out of James Dorton Park toward the West Cabarrus YMCA and saw three small fish in the water near the bridge.

*We have a lot of trees down, some from the storms. There is a big one down at the edge of the cemetery at Rock Hill AME Church. Our streams across the county are filled with downed trees and limbs and eroded creek banks have others hanging by a root or two.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.