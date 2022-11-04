Friday Five: A rant, a new name, flags for veterans, snakes and lower rent

I’m going to start off with a rant today. Many of you will agree with me.

No. 1

The election will be over soon. Thank goodness we’re in the homestretch of the election. It has been possibly the nastiest campaign top to bottom that I can remember.

It’s been a constant barrage of shadowy videos portraying opponents as cheating crooks who want to fill our streets with violent sex offenders or gun nuts with automatic weapons.

The in-person campaigning hasn’t been much better. We’ve heard reports of abusive campaign workers outside polling places and even having campaign materials placed in the voting booths. It’s shameful that people feel like this is okay.

Early voting ends this weekend. You can vote today, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The locations are:

*The Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church St. N., Concord

*The Kannapolis Train Station, 201 S. Main St., Kannapolis

*In the Concord Mills area, 10099 Weddington Road Unit 120-122, Concord. (I refuse to call this Harrisburg. Why does the Board Elections insist on calling it Harrisburg?)

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and regular polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

No. 2

A name change with a baseball reference. “Going, Going, Gone” is now the name of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Clearance Center at Afton Ridge. With the new signs up, the company is holding a grand opening today, Saturday and Sunday.

The company has set up a website to get a discount coupon for Friday at Going, Going Gone: https://bit.ly/dicksdiscount Saturday and Sunday the first 100 customers will get a mystery gift card.

I’ve bought several things from the store since it converted to the clearance center. The last pair of running shoes I got was over half off. I was in there Wednesday evening and it looked like they had stocked up in anticipation of the weekend.

No. 3

Apartment rents down recently. A lot of apartments are being built and we’ve all been wondering who is living in them or will live there. Apartment List creates a monthly report on rents (not comprehensive for all apartments in the area).

“With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief,” according to Rob Warnock with Apartment List.” After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. The national median rent decreased by 0.7% in October, the second straight monthly decline and the largest single-month dip in the history of our index, going back to 2017. The cooldown is widespread, with rents down this month in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities.”

Here are a couple of local details from the November Rent Report by Apartment List:

• Rents in Concord decreased 2.5% month-over-month in September, compared to a 0.7% decrease nationally.

• Year-over-year rent growth in Concord currently stands at 1.7%, compared to 21% at this time last year. Rents in Concord are up by 27.7% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

• Median rents in Concord currently stand at $1052 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1168 for a two-bedroom.

Those prices still pretty high to me.

No. 5

“The Snakes Crawl at Night.” It’s not just a Charley Pride song this time of year. We were out running with the Motivate Wellness Concord Couch To 5K group Tuesday at Jame Dorton Park and a copperhead was spotted on the path beyond the tennis courts.

It’s still warm enough for the snakes to be out during the day, but at night when it cools down they’re looking for warm spots. Sidewalks, gravel paths and paved streets and driveways get warmer than the dirt and grass so the snake crawl out there to try to stay warm.

With it getting darker, you need to be more careful where you step. I saw a black snake on Concord Parkway Thursday and I have heard several people say they have seen snakes recently.

And speaking of the song, did you know that Mel Tillis co-wrote the song with Fred Burch. More people know Tillis, the stuttering singer/actor. Burch wrote songs recorded by some of the biggest names in the 1960s, Elvis, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Perry Como, Patsy Cline, Tabor City’s Stonewall Jackson and others.

Here’s another trivial country music tidbit: David Houston recorded “The Snakes Crawl at Night” in 1964 and Charley Pride did his version in 1965, followed by Porter Wagoner in 1967.

I’m awfully bad to go down a “rabbit hole” when I look something up stuff on YouTube or the Internet. But I hear a lot of music that haven’t heard in a long time.

No. 5

Flags for veterans. The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #27 and their Auxiliary will be placing flags on the graves of American service men and women who so gallantly served our country during the wars America chose to engage in.

The flag placing will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the West Concord Cemetery on Union Cemetery Road.

A local Boy Scout troop will be helping place the flags. All family and friends of any veteran is invited to attend.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.