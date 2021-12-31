Friday Five: A restaurant, oil change shop, pet spa and daycare coming

After a reader mentioned a new restaurant in Harrisburg I took a drive out that way this week. I found a new restaurant site and more. Business is booming out along N.C. 49.
No. 1
Panera Bread in the works. Sue Simpson let us know about this one. Preliminary plans show the restaurant will be 3,400 square feet with a drive-thru. Developers met with Harrisburg officials for a pre-application meeting Nov. 17.
The new Panera will be beside the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 49 in front of the new Tractor Supply (near Captain Steve’s Seafood). The new street dropping back off N.C. 49 is Alderith Street.
Across Alderith, an Express Oil Change/Tire Engineers is planned. Harrisburg Planning records show the business will have two buildings with a total of 4,600 square feet and eight service bays.
Construction has not started on either of these projects.
Express Oil already has one location operating in Concord on Derita Road in the Concord Mills area. Another location is under construction next to the new 7Eleven off George Liles Parkway near the Coddle Creek Market. We told you about that one a couple of weeks ago in the Friday Five.
No. 2
An animal hospital and a daycare coming. Pet Suites, Pet Resort & Spa is already under construction near Harrisburg Square off N.C. 49. The sign is already up on the building.
Harrisburg Planning has approved the 10,987-square-foot facility. There are three other Pet Suites in the Charlotte area, the nearest on Prosperity Ridge in the University/Mallard Creek area.
A new daycare is planned beside Pet Suites. It is called The Learning Experience. Harrisburg Planning indicates its approximately a 10,000-square-foot building on two acres. A pre-application meeting with town officials was held July 14.
The new StarBucks is open on N.C. 49 and so is the Charlotte Metro Credit Union that went into the old bank building at the corner of Patricia Avenue. The StarBucks isn’t directly on the corner, but I wonder how bad of a traffic jam it causes. There was a line around the building but not into the street. The design seems to send the back-up to the rear of the property, away from N.C. 49.
No. 3
Going digital. Other readers Candie Leyvas and her husband have lived in the area for 30 years and have subscribed to the Independent Tribune, The Charlotte Observer and The Salisbury Post. Delivery issues eventually led to them cancelling their subscriptions.
“Delivery got so bad that we could never be sure if we’d have a paper,” Candie wrote. “It was either the same delivery person for all three, or dueling delivery where one would take the other paper to make their paper look best! We gave up. I had to teach my husband how to read the papers on his laptop and now he prefers it. He even has access to NYT (New York Times) and WAPO (Washington Post) through my subscriptions. We are in the know! LOL.”
If you can make the adjustment to digital, there is a lot more information and opportunities. Then all you have to worry about your internet connection.
No. 4
Road construction frustration. The Leyvas also expressed their frustration with road construction around Kannapolis.
“Deadlines must mean nothing to the contractors,” Candie said. “Highway 3 into Kannapolis is WAY overdue. Tuckaseegee Road has been closed for months with an opening date of Dec. 22, which has come and gone, inconveniencing so many. Last week traffic was slowed to a stop on Enochville Avenue going into Kannapolis. That meant for a lot of folks their travel route was impaired anyway they tried to go. Crazy! Do these construction companies have to pay liquidated damages for not finishing on time? If not, they should.“
Road construction seems to be an inexact science.
No. 5
Trying a new internet provider. A side note here: after several people recommended it, I’ve signed up for Windstream’s Kinetic fiber service. So far it’s been really good. I’m still in the trial period.
We’ve still got our Spectrum service, but if this good service from Windstream continues, we’ll drop it.
My biggest complaint with Spectrum is the internet dropping out – sometimes several times a day. I am still connected to the router but I get the dreaded “no internet” on my laptop. It seems to be worst in the afternoon and in the evening hours when traffic on the internet is likely the highest.
It’s just annoying to have to restart your router repeatedly each day to get any service.
One more plus with Windstream: they did what they said they would do. They came well within the window for installation. Then they buried the fiber cable within a week. Spectrum took several months to bury the cable. I had to move the cable every time I mowed the yard. After several calls they buried their cable.
My only regret in dropping Spectrum is losing their app. It is nice to be able to stream channels on my phone or laptop when I am away from home.
If you have New Year’s Resolutions you would like to share, have a Friday Five or have a story suggestion email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.