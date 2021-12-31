Friday Five: A restaurant, oil change shop, pet spa and daycare coming

“Delivery got so bad that we could never be sure if we’d have a paper,” Candie wrote. “It was either the same delivery person for all three, or dueling delivery where one would take the other paper to make their paper look best! We gave up. I had to teach my husband how to read the papers on his laptop and now he prefers it. He even has access to NYT (New York Times) and WAPO (Washington Post) through my subscriptions. We are in the know! LOL.”

If you can make the adjustment to digital, there is a lot more information and opportunities. Then all you have to worry about your internet connection.

No. 4

Road construction frustration. The Leyvas also expressed their frustration with road construction around Kannapolis.