As always we’ve got a lot going on in Cabarrus County and we’ll scratch the surface with a few items today.

No. 1

Ready for college. This is an unusual item that Wilma Means shared with us. Not unusual that it is an outstanding student or great accomplishments, but at the shear volume.

Kyana Wood, 17, is a senior at Cabarrus Charter Academy in Concord. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Wood Jr of Kannapolis.

Going to college has always been in Kyana’s life plans. At the beginning of her senior year she set the goals of being accepted into 35 colleges and making $1 million in scholarship.

With hard work, patience, and effort she was able to achieve and exceed her goal. She applied to 70 colleges and universities ,has been accepted into 60 of them and waitlisted for 3 schools including Howard University and Chapel Hill.

Kyana also has been offered over $1.5 million in scholarships from multiple schools. The schools she have been accepted to included Western Carolina, Campbell, East Carolina, Meredith, Norfolk State, Johnson and Wales, Bowie State, Johnson C Smith, Winston Salem State, North Carolina State, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Morgan State, Coppin State, Xavier, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Temple, West Virginia State, Virginia Union, Xavier of Louisiana, Elizabeth City State, St Augustine, South Carolina, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, Sweet Briar, Brevard, Appalachian State, Roanoke, Central State, Salem, Long Island, Oklahoma State, George Mason, Old Dominion, Hollins, Greensboro, Saint Leo, UNCC, Pittsburgh, Shaw, Fayetteville State, Wingate, UNC Pembroke, UNCG, and others.

Kyana participates in including varsity volleyball, basketball, and softball. She has received her silver award in Troop 1486 in Girl Scouts. She participates in church activities and Cabarrus County 4-H. She also has her own business named KK Jewels. In school she is Valedictorian of her class with a grade point average of 4.4, she is Student Body President, and Homecoming Queen.

“It is overwhelmingly joyful to see the youth achieving their dreams and striving for success. We are so very proud of all her achievements and accolades and wish her the best of luck for the future,” Means said.

Very impressive indeed.

No. 2

My experiences with college applications. Please tell me Kyana was able to apply for free. I remember my mom and dad scraping together money for me to take the SATs and to apply to Carolina.

When I took the SAT you could send your scores to four schools without an extra charge. I sent mine to Chapel Hill, Clemson, Wyoming and St. John’s.

I got a reply from Clemson saying to apply and an application was enclosed. Carolina didn’t respond. Both Wyoming and St. John’s send back response that they only accepted the ACT. I sent it to Wyoming because that’s where Hall of Fame sportscaster Curt Gowdy went to school. I sent it to St. John’s because I liked the basketball team. I didn’t know it was in New York City or I wouldn’t have bothered.

Another puzzling thing back in the fall of 1977 was a letter and application from Western Carolina. It said fill out the application and I am in.

The guidance office at North Buncombe gave me an application to Carolina. I applied and got a response that the application form was out of date, but they would accept it anyway. A few weeks later I got an acceptance letter.

Carolina was the only school where I had actually applied.

No. 3

Old Courthouse Theatre is busy. A production is under way this week and next and preparations are in the works for future plays. Here are a few of the things our friends over at OCT have going;

“Proof” by David Auburn is OCT's 4th show of the 47th season. Here is a synopsis: On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

Remaining performances are Friday and Saturdays, Feb. 17, 18 & 24, 25 at 7:30 pm and Sundays Feb. 19 and 26 at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. The OCT is in the old First Baptist Church of Concord at the corner of Grove Avenue and Spring Street.

Auditions for “All Shook Up” (OCT's spring musical) will be Sunday, Feb. 19, and Monday, Feb. 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

“All Shook Up” is inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley Auditions are open to anyone 15 and older. For more information visit octconcord.com

The Living Room Reading Series and Jonathan M Ewart present “The Seagull” by Anton Chekov, translated by Tom Stoppard, Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m. The reading is a free event, but donations accepted.

OCT is hosting four weeks of improv classes beginning the first week of March, taught by John Harris III. Two classes are available: one for currently enrolled high school students and one for adults 18-99+.

The classes will battle it out during the Improv Olympics on March 31, to find out who is the champion. The Improv Olympics will be open to the public. For more information, please visit octconcord.com

No. 4

More apartments coming. The question I am asked most (besides why won’t they deliver my paper?) is “Who is living in all these apartments they are building?”.

Danged if know. And who can afford them?

I got a press release this week about more apartments opening up and they listed some of the prices.

Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., sent a press release about adding 268 apartments in three neighborhoods across the region.

“Unlike traditional apartment complexes, no one lives above or below you in a Redwood home. Our signature design offers residents single-story floor plans with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car attached garage,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO of Redwood. “Since first entering the market in 2018, it’s been clear that people in Charlotte and its surrounding areas desire Redwood’s business model for apartment home living.”

Redwood’s neighborhoods offer the amenities residents desire: spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, full-size appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Plus, Redwood’s teams take care of home maintenance and lawn care, allowing residents to focus on what matters, enjoying life.

Each floor plan includes an individual street address, private entrance, a flexible den space for use however residents desire (often an office, workout area, or craft space), and the ability to have up to three pets—a rarity in the apartment rental space.

Redwood’s latest offering in Kannapolis is on 37 acres with 99 units in the first phase. There are seven different floor plans. The address is 5476 Milestone Avenue, which is off Kannapolis Parkway just before you get to Hospice.

The Kannapolis units will be available this month. Check out these eye-popping (at least to me) prices: $1,999 to $2,499 per month. The units range from 1,294 square feet to 1,709 so they are at least a decent size.

A second phase, to be announced later, will include 60 units in Kannapolis.

The other two expansion for Redwood are: on Harris Houston Road in the University Area, with 73 units (same size and pricing as Kannapolis) and in Troutman with 96 units priced at $1,674-$2,174 per month.

Redwood has developed and manages 15,000 apartment homes in more than 120 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

No. 5

Changes coming. Thank you to Victoria Young, who is leaving the Independent Tribune. She has an exciting new job at another paper and we are very happy for her. Victoria came to us during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and I only met here twice in person the first year she was with us.

Good luck Victoria. Thank you for all you have done for the newspaper.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can ran about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.