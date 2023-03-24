Today we have one rumored new business, four confirmed place and a quick interesting summary of a recent Concord City Council meeting.

No. 1

Concord could be getting a second Outback Steakhouse. We’re told the fancy steakhouse could be coming near the Golden Corral on Concord Parkway. That would be interesting. If Longhorn Steakhouse (across the hill at Copperfield) is any indication, there seems to be big demand for steaks. Longhorn’s parking lot is always full during the evening.

The other Concord Outback location is at Concord Mills Mall and it also seems to be busy.

I looked for a building permit for the project, but couldn’t come up with anything that said “Outback” but there are survey markers between Verb coffee (close to the I-85 ramp) and the soon-to-be Discount Tire location.

The property has been many things: Family Dollar, Eckerd Drug (if I remember correctly) and Po’ Folks.

Anybody remember Po’ Folks, the restaurant associated with Country Music legend Bill Anderson? I would rather have a Po’ Folks than an Outback. Every time I try to go to Outback there is a long, long wait.

We’ll see if there is “shrimp on the barbie” in a few months.

No. 2

Highlights from Concord City Council meeting on March 9. Our friend Steven Tice with Mortice Commercial Real Estate provided us with a summary from the city council meeting:

A) Concord approved a 1-year 85/15 Tax Incentive to Hendrick for constructing a $27.7 Million advanced manufacturing facility on land they recently purchased near the speedway.

B) While the amendment was tabled for additional discussion/clarification, it does look like Concord will be able to include "tiny houses" in its housing arsenal soon.

C) Approved rezoning of land on Eva drive to expand the Cumberland Subdivision currently under construction by Niblock Homes.

D) The council received the first of what will be a monthly progress report on the streetscape occurring downtown on Union, Barbrick, and Market. The current utility projects are progressing and are on track to completion by the end of summer 2023…

E) Lastly, a large regional trucking company is working towards building an $18-19 million facility at the Grounds at Concord. I appreciate the diversification of this site. While a unicorn mega project is sexy, multiple users like assembling there will create a stronger workforce and soften a blow should any companies exit the market.

Thanks Steve for the update. Note that D was shortened because I wasn’t sure his reference to a photo/map would make sense in this format. Check out Steve’s Facebook page. He’s always got juicy stuff there.

No. 3

Two more from Tice. Steve also let us know that Gibson Mill Market will soon be getting a new restaurant, Mi Isla Island Cuisine. So it looks like some jerk chicken is on the way.

The other new restaurant is Casa Durham at 515 S. Main Street. It will be open for breakfast and lunch.

It will be in that stone building just north of the Dale Earnhardt Boulevard intersection. There have been a number of different restaurant attempts there. We’ll see how it goes. With all the new people downtown, I would say Casa Durham might have a better shot at succeeding.

No. 4

A few numbers from the 2023 Pancake Day. Another successful Pancake Day is in the books for the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, thanks to many sponsors and volunteers.

The annual fundraiser is held the third Thursday of March each year.

Larry Barbee was the first paying customer through the doors and got sticker #1. By the end of the day, the total was 5722 servings (some of those people came back for multiple meals).

That’s a lot of pancakes and sausage. Here is the shopping list for the event: 1,800 lbs. of pancake mix, 12,804 sausage patties, 15,000 syrup cups, 200 lbs. of butter, and 2,500 half pints of milk.

I love Pancake Day.

No. 5

Big doings in Mount Pleasant. The Tuscorara Taphouse officially opens Saturday (6 to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 5 p.m.). The social hotspot is off N.C. 73/Franklin at 1530 Pinto Place, Mount Pleasant.

“We are looking forward to serving Mt. Pleasant and the surrounding communities!

Featuring beer on tap, axe throwing, indoor cornhole and a family friendly atmosphere!” the owners posted on their Facebook page earlier this month.

Elsewhere in downtown Mount Pleasant, the Historic Paula Theatre is being refurbished and will be opening soon with Buddy’s Place and possible other businesses.

The developers provided this information about the old theatre:

“The Paula theater was built about 1940 and served MP for many years as a theater as well as housing other businesses. The original building had a black tile store front and theater marquee with stucco walls above. The theater front was later fitted with a brick facade and the marquee was removed after it was no longer used as a theater. A wooden floor was installed rather than the sloped theater floor. The original stage is still there. The two side spaces were used as a café and other retail businesses.”

Thanks to Friday Five reader Donnie Gandy for tipping us off to these two projects.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.