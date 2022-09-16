Friday Five: Apartments, the fair, litter and more

Traffic, litter, construction and fun - we’ve got all the staples of the Friday Five this week.

No. 1

Preleasing at new apartments in Christenbury area. Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. It is located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway.

Sycamore at Christenbury will feature five four-story buildings with interior corridors and elevators, providing an urban feel. The community includes one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 792 square feet to 1,211 square feet. Rents start in the mid-$1,500s.

Sycamore at Christenbury is within walking distance to the soon-to-be-built Lowe’s Foods, and to Lidl and Earth Fare, as well as a number of other shops and other services nearby.

“We are thrilled to bring an upscale community to the people of Concord and expand in the Charlotte market and across North Carolina,” said Sam Switzenbaum, CEO of Switzenbaum & Associates. “This is just the start for us as we look to develop more properties in both the Carolinas.”

Sycamore at Christenbury is part of Christenbury Commons, a larger mixed-use development. The site is approximately 43 acres and will include public infrastructure extension, public roadway improvements and more than 2,000 feet of greenway trails.

Switzenbaum & Associates entered the Charlotte market in 2009, starting with the acquisition of Tyvola Centre Apartments, a community of 404 units. In 2019, Switzenbaum & Associates developed Sycamore at Tyvola across the street from Tyvola Centre. The company is planning several new development opportunities in North Carolina, including Monroe and Burlington. Switzenbaum & Associates is actively looking for appropriate markets and parcels across North and South Carolina to build future Sycamore apartment communities.

Switzenbaum & Associates currently manages more than 2,000 multifamily units in Delaware, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

For more information about Sycamore at Christenbury, visit https://sycamoreatchristenbury.com

No. 2

Two more days for the Cabarrus County Fair. Our family went to the fair Monday night and it did not disappoint. There wasn’t as big a crowd as I expected. We ate at Cold Springs United Methodic Church booth. That was one of the best chili/slaw/cheeseburgers I’ve had in a long time.

There were plenty of blue ribbons awarded to people I know and bet you will do some of them too.

The fair is open today (Friday) from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 11 p.m.

The one thing I missed was The Butterfly Experience. The butterflies go to sleep as the sun goes down and their wings were closed and they were sleeping on the netting and on the flowers when I walked through.

No. 3

The war on litter continues. E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) picked up along the group’s adopted West 8th Street on Sept. 3. The volunteers gather several bags of trash.

“Our next event will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6001 Gateway Center Drive Suite 109 Kannapolis. Shamburger Insurance Group Allstate is hosting,” according to Rita Blivens, who leads E.L.K.

E.L.K. is still looking for a church, business, school, or group to host future events (November and December). For more information email Elkinfo@elk21.com

The City of Concord’s Fall Litter Sweep began last Saturday and continues through Saturday, Sept. 24.

It's not too late to join the fall litter sweep. Register at https://bit.ly/3JYjAbo or call 704-920-5298 to sign up and reserve litter sweep supplies.

In 2021, Concord volunteer collected 718 bags of trash and 80 bags of recyclables during the spring and fall litter sweeps. They covered nearly 140 miles of roads.

You can also join me in my personal campaign. My daily goal is to pick four pieces of garbage per day. Unfortunately it is pretty easy. There is trash everywhere.

No. 4

Traffic, round-abouts and more traffic. We’re hearing from readers that the new Roberta Road Middle School is a traffic nightmare. I think we all expected that.

One solution is for parents to stop driving their kids back and forth to school. Of course, if they did that there would not be enough school buses.

That new round-about at Cochran Road seems pretty small. Can a big truck get through there?

I drove through there the other night on the way back from Hickory Ridge High School. You just about need a four-wheel drive to get down Roberta Road. That road is rough as a cob.

And when did they put in all those round-abouts on Stallings Road. It looks like a lot of houses are getting ready to start out there.

Todd Staples shared this rant about N.C. Highway 49 north of Roberta Road, “When traffic is heavy people turning left onto Roberta will get in the turn lane and use it to ride down to the light. If anyone turns left into Lowe's foods or somewhere else they end up in a stalemate - a pet peeve of mine for a while.”

I understand how you feel Todd. It happens other places too. We have too many cars and trucks for the roads we have.

No. 5

Correction/clarification on newspaper’s age. In the announcement Wednesday about our puzzles/comics changes, I wrote the newspaper has been delivering news for 120 years. That was not exactly correct.

The number I used was from the volume number, which I assumed was 120 years. It turns out that doesn’t go all the way back to the beginning.

The Independent Tribune (The Daily Independent and The Concord Tribune) can trace its roots back to 1883. That’s 139 years or so. Of course that might be debatable too, since there have been several name and ownership changes through the years. It is safe to say the newspaper has been around for a long time.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.