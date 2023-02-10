We've got hot topics today: Barber-Scotia, gay marriage, politics and litter.

No. 1

The never-ending saga of Barber-Scotia College. Barber-Scotia College and the City of Concord were in Cabarrus County Superior Court Wednesday over the dormitories there were demolished in 2014. The cost was more than $300,000. Concord officials said they had been warning college officials about code and safety violations dating back to 2008.

The city had deemed them a public hazard and gave Barber-Scotia several opportunities to bring them up to code. When the college did nothing, the city moved to demolish the buildings on Corban Avenue and charge the college.

The arguments made by a Charlotte attorney for Barber-Scotia claim that Concord made technical errors in the way the way it proceeded and therefore the college owes the city nothing.

We may be oversimplifying this but that is how we see it.

Judge Marty McGee is expected to make a ruling in the coming days.

The unaccredited college is financially troubled and some of the buildings on campus are in poor condition. Honestly a bulldozer and wrecking ball could be in their future if something isn’t done.

Barber-Scotia finds itself battling the government on another front with Cabarrus County’s tax department asking the college last fall to prove that is still a bona-fide college and qualified for non-profit status. Barber-Scotia, which seems to be primarily operating as meeting space for a few groups and funeral services, could owe even more thousands of dollars in property taxes.

Last summer Barber-Scotia officials said they expected to have about 25 students this past fall. When our news partner, WSOC-TV, asked about the students the college did not respond. That’s been pretty typical of the college in recent years.

Barber-Scotia, a historically Black college, has been financially troubled since losing its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) back in 2004.

Local officials have been patience with the college, but now that Concord, Cabarrus County and private developers have sunk millions of dollars into downtown, they don’t want Barber-Scotia to be a blight on their efforts.

We’re told Barber-Scotia has a student who will be graduating this year. If so great, we would love to meet the student and feature him or her in the newspaper. The ball is in your court Barber-Scotia.

No. 2

Municipal elections this year. Odd-numbered years are for municipal elections. Filing will begin later this year for Concord, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant, Harrisburg and Midland. The elections will be in November.

We have the first candidate to declare his intent to run. Local business owner Jack Lambert, has announced his candidacy for Concord City Council District 2. Lambert is a Cabarrus County native and a second-generation small business owner in the Concord area. Lambert was previously elected to a two-year term to serve as Vice Chairman of the Cabarrus County Republican Party, a term which ends soon. His biggest focuses for Concord are community safety, zoning reform, and well-managed economic development, according to a press release from Lambert.

“I've lived in Cabarrus County my entire life, like many other residents I've witnessed firsthand the change our city has undergone and will continue to experience. We need someone with fresh ideas, who is engaged in the community to help manage that growth while keeping us on a positive trajectory. As a business owner, I know exactly what it is like to create jobs, manage large budgets, make payroll, and lead with my own livelihood. I do it every day. We need a councilman who knows how to make business in this area to thrive, especially our locally owned businesses” said Lambert.

Lambert also stated, “I plan to stand up for the most vulnerable in our community. We have lifelong residents and seniors who are scared of being priced out of their homes. We need someone who will be a wise steward of the taxpayer's money to ensure that does not happen. As Concord grows we must build taxpayer confidence that despite our city expanding, we will not leave behind the folks who helped build the city.”

No 3

The Cabarrus GOP is not happy with U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. In a press release, the Executive Committee of the Cabarrus County Republican Party said it voted Tuesday to reprimand Burr and Tillis. Tillis and Burr were among 12 Republican Senators who voted to advance H.R. 8404 (the "Respect for Marriage" act) in November.

“Their votes were in direct opposition to both the State and National platforms of the Republican Party,” the press release said.

The resolution passed by the local GOP quoted from the both national, local and state platforms which includes, ““Traditional marriage and family, based on marriage between on man and one woman, is the foundation for a free society and has for millennia been entrusted with rearing children and instilling cultural values…”

Burr is off to retirement. Tillis will face reelection again in 2026.

No. 4

Democrats to meet. The Cabarrus County Democratic Party (CCDP) is holding its countywide Together We Win: Organizing Our Neighborhood Precincts! at Concord High School Auditorium, 481 Burrage Rd. NE, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“I cannot overstate the power of neighbors talking to their neighbors,” said Wendy Wood, Vice Chair of the CCDP. The conversation expands from precincts to counties to congressional districts to the state. “Although precincts may be the smallest unit—the original grass roots organizers—make no mistake, they often have the biggest impact since Democratic victories are often built from the ground up.” Thierry Wernaers, meeting coordinator and event host agreed, “By attending this meeting, we are building power in our local community and empowering ourselves. Plus, this year is when we elect neighborhood precinct officers and get started on electing county leadership for the next two years.”

No. 5

The war on litter continues. Our friends with E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) have been busy despite not official clean-ups during the colder months.

ELK is getting back out there on March 25 at its adopted street (West 8th) from 10 a.m. and noon.

“We are super thankful for all of our volunteers but especially our regulars and the A.L. Brown Beta club,” Rita Blivens said. “Until March 25th we are encouraging those concerned with the litter problem to take a few minutes, when possible, to clean up small areas. Keep in mind weather, sunlight, and traffic safety.”

Rita and her husband spent about an hour and a half cleaning a small section of Brantley Road. Sadly this less than a quarter of a mile had five bags of litter and large items.

“One can see the litter problem in Kannapolis did not improve over the winter months. That said, there is a huge opportunity for those that want to make a difference. A little bit of effort goes a long way and has a big impact,” Blivens said.

ELK continues to look for churches, businesses, and/or neighborhoods to host spring and fall events. Those interested can reach out to Elkinfo@elk21.com or check out the website at Elk21.org

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.