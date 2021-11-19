Friday Five: Ben Mynatt awards, kettle kickoff, teacher shortage and more

Ben Mynatt still leaves an impact on our community.

No. 2

The Kettle Campaign is under way. Our friend Stan Carpenter brings us this one. Stan wrote:

A good time was had by all at the official kettle kickoff at Sam’s Club in Kannapolis-Concord on Friday. As is traditional Cross Pointe Church started the giving season. Cross Pointe, led by Reverend Leon Hawk has done the opening of the kettle for over 20 years. Captain Josh Keaton of the Salvation Army said “Millions of Americans today are still experiencing the ongoing impacts of the pandemic as they struggle to stay in their homes, so the Salvation Army remains on the front lines of need to ensure Hope Marches on this holiday season.”

The Salvation Army in 2021 needs more than ever the support of Cabarrus and Stanly counties to meet the growing needs of the impoverished and struggling. The Salvation Army once again this year has opened its Christmas kettles early to help meet this growing need.

Kettles will be located at retailers throughout the counties through Christmas Eve December 24th. To donate on-line go to give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/cabarrusstanlyredkettle.