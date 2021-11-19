Friday Five: Ben Mynatt awards, kettle kickoff, teacher shortage and more

The holidays bring giving campaigns and many groups benefit from the good nature and spirit of the season.
I can think of no more good natured person in our community than the late Ben Mynatt – and his family and friends continue his spirit.
No. 1
Ben Mynatt Children's Foundation reaches $1 million mark. The Ben Mynatt Children's Foundation recently reached a pair of significant milestones. The 2021 golf tournament fundraiser celebrated the foundation's 20th annual event, and the funds raised to be distributed among Cabarrus County children's service organizations will bring the total given away over those 20 years to $1,012,000.
Founded in 2002 in honor and memory of local businessman Ben Mynatt, the organization provides financial assistance to non-profits whose missions seek to improve the lives of physically, mentally, or economically disadvantaged children of Cabarrus County.
An awards breakfast was held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at which time $40,500 was distributed among 15 local groups by BMCF Board members and event sponsors. This year’s recipients are: The Academic Learning Center ; Junior Charity League; The ARC; Piedmont Residential Development Center; Big Brothers & Big Sisters; Present Age Ministries; The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County; The Salvation Army; The Boy Scouts; The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary; Cabarrus County Education Foundation; Special Olympics-Cabarrus County; Classroom Central; Wings of Eagles Ranch and Joyful Hearts.
Ben Mynatt still leaves an impact on our community.
No. 2
The Kettle Campaign is under way. Our friend Stan Carpenter brings us this one. Stan wrote:
A good time was had by all at the official kettle kickoff at Sam’s Club in Kannapolis-Concord on Friday. As is traditional Cross Pointe Church started the giving season. Cross Pointe, led by Reverend Leon Hawk has done the opening of the kettle for over 20 years. Captain Josh Keaton of the Salvation Army said “Millions of Americans today are still experiencing the ongoing impacts of the pandemic as they struggle to stay in their homes, so the Salvation Army remains on the front lines of need to ensure Hope Marches on this holiday season.”
The Salvation Army in 2021 needs more than ever the support of Cabarrus and Stanly counties to meet the growing needs of the impoverished and struggling. The Salvation Army once again this year has opened its Christmas kettles early to help meet this growing need.
Kettles will be located at retailers throughout the counties through Christmas Eve December 24th. To donate on-line go to give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/cabarrusstanlyredkettle.
Thanks Stan for sending this. I have manned the kettle several times over the years and have heard contributors say without the Salvation Army they wouldn’t have had anything for Christmas.
No. 3
Flyover at Concord Mills making progress. FOX46 in Charlotte reported earlier this month that the “flyover” connector/entrance into Concord Mills Mall will be open by Black Friday. Tick, tick, tick…that’s less than a week away.
Let’s file this under “I will believe it when I see it.”
Our friend A.J. Schlemmer of the Cox Mill Sports Network reported seeing paving crews there earlier this week. Maybe I’m wrong to be skeptical.
By the way, hats off to a couple of our county’s athletic directors for taking advantages of opportunities presented them (and for creating opportunities too).
AD Phillip Davanzo and company at Cox Mill are doing a good of using the automated cameras at their stadium by adding student broadcasters like A.J. and others to enhance their broadcasts and increase the revenue streams for their athletic programs.
AD Phil Furr over at West Cabarrus is also taking advantage of an app that helps with increased sponsorships and adding audio broadcasts of many of their events. It also increases opportunities for students.
Way to go guys.
No. 4
Teachers and staff are being overwhelmed. I’ve talked to several teachers this school year who are exhausted and highly stressed. The labor shortage is a big part of it.
When the pandemic hit in March, 2020, retirement was an option for many school personnel and they took advantage. Everyone knew a teacher shortage was coming. Without the pandemic it might have been a little farther down the road or a little less severe.
Now teachers are working without planning periods and with little hope of finding substitute teachers if they need to take a day off. Most schools are in a constant scramble mode to keep classes covered.
I believe this is a major reason Gov. Roy Cooper decided to sign the state budget. It will bring some financial relief with raises and bonuses. It won’t be a lot but hopefully it helps attract more teachers. And unfortunately this situation won’t be solved overnight.
Information on how to become a substitute teacher is on the Cabarrus County Schools Human Resources webpage. Pay ranges from $69 to $115 per day (the highest for licensed teachers).
No. 5
Big government trickles down, sometimes gushes. I’m not sure how I got on this mailing list, but it’s interesting. It’s a list of federal contracts awarded to North Carolina companies. I haven’t found many that were awarded to Cabarrus County companies, but there are millions of dollars flowing into the state.
A recent mailing showed FLAWTECH of Concord won a federal contract for $12,840 from the U.S. Army for “physical properties testing and inspection” in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Congratulations FLAWTECH. That contract was awarded in early October.
Here are a couple of contracts on the latest listing that I found interesting:
FCA FUND ORLANDO I of Charlotte won a federal contract award for $2,817,421 from the General Services Administration Public Buildings Service, Atlanta, Georgia, for a lease of office space in Orlando, Florida.
The Defense Logistics Agency troop support unit issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Nov. 10 to MCRAE INDUSTRIES dba MCRAE FOOTWEAR, Mount Gilead, North Carolina. MCRAE was awarded a maximum $8,139,395 modification to a one-year base contract for hot weather combat boots.
That’s a nice boost for the Montgomery County economy.
PPD DEVELOPMENT, Wilmington, won a federal contract award for $29,841,454 from the Department of Health and Human Services National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, to establish and manage a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Regulatory Management Center that will provide regulatory management activities for clinical research, clinical trials and nonclinical research supported by NIAID.
Dang don’t we wish a Cabarrus County company would land one of those big ones.
