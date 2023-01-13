Friday Five: Big projects fueled construction in 2022, housing starts down

Statistically 2022 was a record-setting year for investment in Cabarrus County projects.

No. 1

Eli Lilly and more. Cabarrus County issued 2,363 building permits with an estimated value of $858.9 million. Of course, the billion-dollar Eli Lilly project on Concord Parkway is a big chunk.

Please tell your friends that big project across from the old Philip Morris Plant is Eli Lilly (or Lilly as the company folks say). It’s shocking to me that almost weekly there is a social media post asking what the project is.

Three building permits issued in 2022 for Eli Lilly totaled $163.8 million. There will be much more to come.

No. 2

Comparing 2022 to recent years. The total number of permits is down. Most of it came from a decline in single family detached homes. In 2022, there were 949 homes permitted with an estimated value of $184.7 million.

That is down significantly from recent years: 2021, 1581 for $351.6 million; 2020, 1883 for $305 million; 2019, 1826 for $309.6 million; 2018, 1691 for $301.9 million; and 2017, 1536 for $243.1 million.

The biggest reason for the decline is likely the sewer cap because of dwindling waste water treatment at the Water & Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC) plant. Other factors include higher mortgage interest rates and inflation.

WSACC is working on increasing treatment capacity. Two of the larger building permits issued in the county was for that. The permits for work on Breezy Lane totaled nearly $19 million.

No. 3

Downtown Kannapolis redevelopment making an impact. Not all of the investment is downtown. The Lakeshore Corporate Park, at the old stadium site off Lane Street, got building permits totaling $42 million.

Two big permits were issued for projects in downtown Kannapolis: $13.7 million for multi-story building at 120 West Ave. and $23 million at 200 S. Main St.

No. 4

Projects in Concord. Cabarrus County has the Emergency Services Headquarters on Cabarrus Avenue (near Ben Mynatt) at Union Cemetery Road under construction ($12.4 million) and a warehouse on Ramdin Court at Cabarrus Avenue ($5 million).

The reconstruction of the Barn at Frank Liske Park ($4.4 million) is making progress and will be opening later this year.

The Cabarrus County Board of Education got a permit for the new R. Brown McAllister Elementary School being built behind the current school location. The value of that project is $26.5 million.

The City of Concord also got a permit for $18.6 million for work downtown on South Union Street.

There were several other million-dollar projects last year. It will be interesting to see how construction goes in 2023. The interest rates aren’t likely to improve a lot (they had been historically low for a long time). Inflation has improved slightly but still high. It will take a while for the WSACC sewer situation to improve.

No. 5

Free health screenings. You know the saying “If it’s free, it’s for me.” Well here something for cheap people like me. Walmart pharmacies are having a “wellness day” Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is what is being offered at most are Walmarts and Walmart Neighborhood Markets:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

• Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

• No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

Since 2014, Walmart has provided more than five million free screenings through its Wellness Days.

