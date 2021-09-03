Friday Five: Board games, apartments, litter and more

We live in interesting times. A global pandemic rages on. Businesses can’t find workers, with some limiting hours, closing some days. Other businesses forge on, including opening new operations and some expanding. And it seems they can’t build enough houses and apartments. But we can still stroll down memory lane.
No. 1
A board game café opens in Gibson Mill. Luck Factory Games will have its grand opening today through Sunday (Sept. 3-5) at Gibson Mill Market in Concord.
As North Carolina’s largest board game café and the only one of its kind in the Charlotte area, this unique space offers a game library of more than 1,000 board game titles, events, a café menu and games for purchase.
I like board games. This sounds like a very interesting concept. Most of us remember playing Monopoly, Sorry, Chinese checkers, LIFE and others. Luck has a lot more – more than most of us can find room to store at home.
Admission to the standard game library is a $5 per person entry fee.
The board game café venue is friendly to all ages and skill levels. Games in the library contain a helpful labeling system to assist players in determining whether the game is right for their group. The Luck Factory Games team is also on hand to help players with recommendations and getting started. Private event space and game table upgrades are also available.
Luck Factory Games café menu offers sandwiches, light bites, desserts, snacks, candy and beverages. Several menu items are locally sourced from small businesses in the Charlotte-metro area and North Carolina. A lineup of local craft beers and wines are coming soon.
Customers can look forward to a full schedule of special game events beginning this fall. Grand opening weekend will feature a Battleship Championship, family game demonstrations and Ultimate Werewolf, an interactive, lively group party game.
This local business is owned and operated by Alison and Nick Paladino of Concord. Find Luck Factory Games at 305 McGill Ave. N.W., Suite 80 on the lower level of Gibson Mill Market. The café is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit luckfactorygames.com or Luck Factory Games on Facebook and Instagram.
I’m interested to see what Luck Factory looks like.
No. 2
More development in Kannapolis. MPV Properties (MPV), The Sterling Group and Meritage Homes announced this week the purchase of two tracts of land to be developed near Kellswater Commons, a retail project by MPV at the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road.
The Sterling Group bought about 26 acres on the north side of Rogers Lake Road. Plans call for 270 apartments in a complex called Argento at Kellswater Bridge. David Niekamp with Davco Properties represented the buyer.
Meritage Homes closed on approximately 19 acres directly adjacent to Kellswater
Commons. This new project called Georgetown Crossing will consist of 142 townhomes thatwill be developed and sold by Meritage Homes. The project will begin sales in the second quarter of 2022. Justin Holofchak with MPV represented the buyer.
Ken Chapman of MPV represented the seller in both of these transactions.
Our readers have suggested we do story on how many apartments there are in Cabarrus County, how many are planned, how many are needed and why the county is so popular. We’re going to do that. I have the same questions.
No. 3
Responses from last week’s column. Fried pies, good mountain apples and I-40’s Richard Petty Bridge drew several comments from our readers and I want to share some with you.
First off, I mentioned McAbee’s Fruit at the East Flat Rock exit off I-26. It seems the owner, the late Jack McAbee’s brother, has retired.
“I went to Hendersonville this week to get apples from McAbee’s fruit stand and was greeted with a sign that said, ‘Thank you for 50 good years,’Brenda Ward said. “They are closed. I found the Apple House in Fruitland and the apples from there are great.”
Thank Brenda. Sorry to hear McAbee’s is closed but there are several other good places to get good apples in Hendersonville area.
Gary Sain got to see the Richard Petty Bridge as it was built. He was a student at Western Carolina University from 1974-78 and traveled back and forth from Vale, where he grew up, to Cullowhee down I-40.
The banking on the bridge reminded everyone of Richard Petty on the high banks of Daytona or Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“A buddy of mine, Steve who was a truck driver, predicted the first snow/ice storm would see a truck sliding across the lanes and going over the edge. He was hardly alone in his dire opinions,” Gary said.
But most of the time having the bridge and interstate was a lot better than driving the two-lane road through Black Mountain.
“As I’m sure you remember, prior to the bridge and the construction of I-40 there, all traffic came down off the mountain and was sent directly into downtown Black Mountain,” Gary said. “The worst days were late summer and spring, when the heat set in and traffic, crowded with tourists and commercial traffic, would inch through town, bumper to bumper. There was more than once, I had to switch on my car’s heater, with the fan turned high to make the red Hi-temp light go off on my wheezing ’67 Impala.”
And to make matters worse, the radio station in Black Mountain WMIT blasted the airwaves interfering with all other stations. It was and still is a Christian station.
“It blasted a signal right through town that obliterated anything from the heathens up in Asheville and anywhere else,” Gary said. “If all you had was an AM radio, you were going to force fed a dose of hellfire and brimstone, punctuated by the top 10 of gospel songs. Being the young radical college rebel I was, I’d plug in my bootleg 8-track tape of current hits, roll down the windows and blast downtown with the Doobie’s China Grove.”
Whoa-oh China Grove! I was singing that the other day and Jordan informed me, “You know that’s not the town in Rowan County.” Smiley face here.
Meanwhile back to the bridge.
“I endured that traffic for four years of going back and forth from home to school,” Gary said. “Then came the day the bridge, and I-40 opened. It was just as I was finishing my degree, and ready to leave Western the last time as a student. As I read about it in the paper, I thought well, at least, for my last trip home from school, I’d get to travel without hitting that clog of traffic. It was not to be. I got to the old cutoff, and was greeted by orange barrels and detour signs to Black Mountain. I-40 was blocked by a flatbed semi. Not from Steve’s ice storm, but rather to provide a stage for Governor Jim Hunt to dedicate the bridge. All I could say was dang...and plug in the Doobie Brothers.”
Whoa-oh China Grove!
No. 4
Somebody mowed the grass. Last week I also ranted about tall grass and weeds at the interchanges of N.C. 73 and I-85. Well somebody (assuming NCDOT or their contractor) mowed or string-trimmed along the sidewalks on N.C. 73. Thank you. There are still other places that need mowing, but at least that’s a start.
I was in another part of town this week and saw another strip mowed. I can’t remember where. I had planned to go back and take a picture. Sadly the glut of litter buried beneath the tall grass looked worse.
No. 5
The fight against litter continues. Rita Bliven and her volunteers with E.L.K (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) have a couple of clean-ups planned:
*E.L.K. will meet Saturday, Sept. 18, to pick up litter from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Kannapolis Edward Jones Office, 6001 Gateway Drive, Kannapolis.
* E.L.K. will do a clean-up Saturday, Oct. 2, at New Hope Lutheran Church. More details will be coming.
As always supplies will be provided. To find out more about E.LK. or to organize an event with them visit Elk21.org or email Elkinfo@elk21.com
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.