Friday Five: Board games, apartments, litter and more

“It blasted a signal right through town that obliterated anything from the heathens up in Asheville and anywhere else,” Gary said. “If all you had was an AM radio, you were going to force fed a dose of hellfire and brimstone, punctuated by the top 10 of gospel songs. Being the young radical college rebel I was, I’d plug in my bootleg 8-track tape of current hits, roll down the windows and blast downtown with the Doobie’s China Grove.”

“I endured that traffic for four years of going back and forth from home to school,” Gary said. “Then came the day the bridge, and I-40 opened. It was just as I was finishing my degree, and ready to leave Western the last time as a student. As I read about it in the paper, I thought well, at least, for my last trip home from school, I’d get to travel without hitting that clog of traffic. It was not to be. I got to the old cutoff, and was greeted by orange barrels and detour signs to Black Mountain. I-40 was blocked by a flatbed semi. Not from Steve’s ice storm, but rather to provide a stage for Governor Jim Hunt to dedicate the bridge. All I could say was dang...and plug in the Doobie Brothers.”