Friday Five: Booming construction and baffling printers

It’s been a while since we’ve looked at building permits so at the end of the first six months of the year I thought we should take a peek.
No. 1
A high demand for houses. It seems like every day someone contacts me or my family about selling our house. For the record, my house is not for sale. I don’t want to sell and I don’t care if you can pay cash. Good for you.
Some people text you. Others send postcards with a picture of my house on it. Are any of you getting these?
No. 2
Lots of new houses are being built. From Jan. 1 until June 30, Cabarrus County issued 845 permits for single family homes, according to reports in the Cabarrus Construction Standards office. The total value is just under $223.3 million.
That’s an average value of $264,260. My experience is the asking price and sales prices are typically higher than the permit value.
In the same period in 2020, the county issued 989 permits for single family dwellings (SFD) with a value of $155.8 million. The average value is $157,532.
I think there are a couple of things going on here. Higher lumber and material prices and labor costs have likely driven prices up. Put in high demand and that’s a recipe for higher prices.
(This line is for the English teachers). They ain’t building houses for poor people.
Here are some pre-pandemic numbers for comparison (first six months of each year): 2019, 904 houses worth $155 million; 2018, 985 houses, $175.9 million; 2017, 753 houses for $109.3 million; and 2016, 726 houses for $105.3 million.
No. 3
Overall construction appears to be strong. The overall value is a bit tricky. One or two big projects, such as school, the downtown development in Kannapolis or a big commercial project, and it can get skewed.
Through June 30, Cabarrus issued 2196 permits with a total value of $378.6 million.
The 2020 figures are a little less: 2028 permits for $283.3 million. Pandemic-related decline? Probably. But I would say the value jump for 2021 also likely is related costs driven up in at least part by the pandemic.
Here are other recent totals for Jan. 1-June 30: 2019, 2056 permits for $255.3 million; 2018, 2059 permits for $387.4 million; 2017, 1694 permits for $187.4 million; and 2016, 1696 permits for $352.5 million.
No. 4
Big non-residential permits so far this year. Cherry-picking through the economic development report from Cabarrus Construction Standards, I found a dozen permits of more than $1 million. I didn’t count a couple of big permits (one was $30 million in downtown Kannapolis) that had earlier dates on them. I think the department carries them over if they are not complete.
There is activity in the old Best Buy at Afton Ridge. The owners have obtained a building permit for a commercial retail upfit. The value was listed at $1.4 million for the permit issues May 14. It looks like an architect in Greenville, S.C. is working on the project and the main contractor is C4 Construction out of Charlotte. We should find out what this is going to be real soon.
I noticed a big crane up at Atrium Health Cabarrus and found that permit. It appears to be a $1.1 million permit for putting a metal roof on the older parts of the hospital. I believe the Atrium folks are now calling that part of the hospital the “Cannon Complex.”
The new Concord ABC Store at Willow Oaks shopping center (corner of George Liles and Weddington) is among the big permits ($1.2 million). It looks like it won’t take long to finish. As you may recall, this is replacing the ABC Store in the shopping center near Food Lion off Poplar Tent Road and George Liles.
There are at least two big permits for the General Motors project at International Business Park. Those permits were issued in March and totaled $8.6 million.
Other big permits include: $11.8 million on Wallace Road in Midland and $8.5 million on Quay Road.
We’ll dig a little deeper on these and others and let you know what we find. I spent too much time today messing with the printer today to get all the info.
No. 5
Dang printer won’t work. I heard WSOC-TV report Thursay morning that the Internal Revenue Service is way behind on processing tax returns. One of the biggest reasons was printer problems. Apparently more than 40 percent of the IRS printers won’t work.
Well I don’t feel like the Lone Ranger now. Normally when I look at building permits, I print out the current report then make notes on it before I start to write about it. It’s a lot easier that way and I can keep everything right at hand. Not so today.
My printer isn’t working properly. I think it has something to do with the 15 layers of security installed by Lee Enterprises on this Dell computer.
Wednesday I heard the printer crank up and spit out two pages I printed on June 16. At that rate, the construction activity report I tried to print will come out July 15th. Chalk it up to the hazards of working without an office.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.