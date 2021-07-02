Friday Five: Booming construction and baffling printers

There is activity in the old Best Buy at Afton Ridge. The owners have obtained a building permit for a commercial retail upfit. The value was listed at $1.4 million for the permit issues May 14. It looks like an architect in Greenville, S.C. is working on the project and the main contractor is C4 Construction out of Charlotte. We should find out what this is going to be real soon.

I noticed a big crane up at Atrium Health Cabarrus and found that permit. It appears to be a $1.1 million permit for putting a metal roof on the older parts of the hospital. I believe the Atrium folks are now calling that part of the hospital the “Cannon Complex.”

The new Concord ABC Store at Willow Oaks shopping center (corner of George Liles and Weddington) is among the big permits ($1.2 million). It looks like it won’t take long to finish. As you may recall, this is replacing the ABC Store in the shopping center near Food Lion off Poplar Tent Road and George Liles.

There are at least two big permits for the General Motors project at International Business Park. Those permits were issued in March and totaled $8.6 million.

Other big permits include: $11.8 million on Wallace Road in Midland and $8.5 million on Quay Road.