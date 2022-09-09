Friday Five: Cabarrus County Fair, a grand opening and more development

The Cabarrus County Fair is back starting today and can you believe it - the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center turned 20 years old this week. Our younger readers won’t remember the old fairgrounds up near Ben Mynatt’s.

The “new” location really helped turn the Cabarrus County Fair into one of the largest in the state.

No. 1

Favorite things about the fair. I don’t go to the fair for the rides, but I know a lot of people do. I like seeing the exhibits and the blue ribbon winners and other items.

Probably my favorite thing is the The Butter Encounter. There are lots of flowers and you get to walk among the butterflies. I think this is a relatively new item at the fair. We went to the zoo in Minneapolis a few years ago and they had an even bigger butterfly area.

The butterflies like me especially because I sweat and they literally land on me and drink from the sweat beads. I guess that's gross, but the butterflies seem to like it.

I like the animals too. Cattle, horses, the petting zoo – there lot to see.

The other thing I really like is the honey bees. There are beekeepers there displaying bees and talking about the art of beekeeping. I love honey and I love honeybees.

Of course, this year the Robinson Racing Pigs return. It’s pretty cool. For dog lovers, there is the Pompeyo Family & Their Amazing Dogs. I don’t remember seeing this act before.

And you know I like food. I always try to go to one of church vendors. I hope they are still there. I always make sure to get a big roasted ear of corn too.

One of the advantages of the “new” site for the fair is more room. There can be a really big crowd and you don’t notice it except when you are looking for a parking space.

More details on the fair can be found online www.cabarruscountyfair.com The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturdays, 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The exhibit halls close at 9 p.m.

No. 2

Twenty years of Cabarrus Arena. Wednesday marked the 20th Anniversary of the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. Here is what the arena posted on its Facebook page: “Today is Cabarrus Arena & Events Center's 20th Anniversary! On September 7th, 2002 the facility opened its doors for the first time for the 50th Annual Cabarrus County Fair. Since then, the Arena has been an integral part of the community by bringing people together through entertainment. Thank you for your support over the years- we wouldn't be here without our amazing events and guests!”

Building the arena was controversial. I am sure there are still people who are opposed to it. I think it has turned out to be a tremendous community asset.

Besides the fair, my favorite thing at the arena has been basketball. There used to be the Cabarrus County Basketball Tournament. I loved it and I wish the schools would get together and do it again.

There was the great match-up a few years ago with Jay M. Robinson and Cox Mill. Great game. How about the Concord versus Oak Hill Academy? I love basketball.

The move to a more rural setting cleared the way for development of the old fairgrounds at the corner of Union Cemetery Road and Cabarrus Avenue.

It didn’t work out "to put the valuable property back on the tax rolls," but it did wind up being a good site for the county bus garage (expanded) and the new EMS headquarters. That’s expensive land the county didn’t have to buy. I would put that in the win column, even if it didn’t go as originally planned.

No. 3

SipCo’s grand opening for a second location. SipCo started a couple of years ago in the old drive-through bank location on Branchview Drive in front of Food Lion. If you haven’t been, SipCo makes custom soft drinks to order.

They have a number of drinks you can order from the menu or you can create your own by picking a base and add-ins. I usually create my own and have had mostly good success.

I have never been to a soda fountain at an old timey drugstore, but I am guessing this is similar except with a lot more choices. SipCo also often has cookies or baked good for sale. It varies.

The second location for SipCo will be in the overflow parking lot on the west side of Concord Mills Mall. The address is 9055 Carolina Lily Ln NW Charlotte NC 28262. Don’t be fooled by the post office. This is in the City of Concord (but if you have a good arm, you could sling a rock into Mecklenburg County).

The grand opening is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. They have lots of prizes to give away including free drinks and $200. The $200 is going to be a social media contest with the winner chosen from photos in front of the mural on SipCo trailer. Use @sipcodrinks in your social media posts to enter.

No. 4

Christenbury development update. Developer MPV Properties and its partners have cleared the land on the west side of Cox Mill Road along Christenbury Parkway. Sadly they took the approach of “leave no tree standing.” There were a few really nice large trees that got the axe. Some were between 50 and 100 years old. It would have been nice to see a few trees left if possible.

The only store we know so far to go in the development will be a Lowe’s Foods. The sign on the property said it will open in early 2023 (put me in the skeptical column on that time frame).

MPV updated neighbors recently about the project and some of the changes coming. I am told many are not happy.

Here are some of the details that a Friday Five reader gave us:

*The neighborhood is not happy that Donnington Lane will be extended to give Lowe’s another entrance/exit point.

* NCDOT got the developers to pay for some neighborhood crosswalks that they were going to refuse to do before. (At least one win for the neighbors there)

* Herrons Road extension will end up as a traffic circle at Christenbury Parkway and the Beard Road intersection will be a right turn only. “Going to make some people unhappy and make the Highland Creek traffic circle even busier.”

*The development will be called Christenbury Village. It previously was thought to be Christenbury Town Center.

I can bottom line it for you: more traffic, more confusion and more people.

No. 5

“Panda Panda.” A few years ago the Davidson football players would say “Panda, Panda” anytime the prospect of eating at Panda Express would come up. It looks like they can say it soon if they drive on Derita Road near Kohl’s and Christenbury Corners.

A building permit was issued this week for a new Panda Express, the first in Cabarrus County to my knowledge. Grading began this week.

The Panda Express, 3030 Derita Road, will be between the McDonald’s and Crave Hot Dog & BBQ. I’m not sure on the time table for construction.

I like some good Chinese food. I still miss the Great Wok over at The Village.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about (ran out of time and space for a couple I already have), email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.