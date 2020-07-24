Friday Five: Car washes, burgers and eyeglasses

Signs for new businesses in Cabarrus County continue to pop up. Where are all the people coming from?

No. 1

How many car washes do we need? It looks like car washes are the new mattress store. They’re popping up everywhere. The latest is up at NorthLite. A sign went up recently at Roxie and Coldwater Ridge streets for Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

Tommy’s Express is planning three North Carolina locations right now. One is in Greenville and one in Fayetteville, along with the one in Kannapolis. There are Tommy’s Expresses in nine other states.

Auto Spa Car Wash is in the same block on Roxie Street. There are two auto shops in between, Certec Automotive and Valvoline Instant Oil Change. It looks like there’s enough room for another business there too. They probably should put a tire store there.

More apartments are going in across the street. They’re called Grace’s Reserve Apartments. Does anybody know what the occupancy/vacancy rates are for all the apartments? How are they filling them up?

Let’s hope they’re not overbuilding like the mattress stores.

No. 2