Friday Five: COVID slows, Burlington opens, and festivals thrive

No. 4

Gone to the dogs. Not sure this is a rant – more of an observance-but why do people feel like they can bring their dogs everywhere? The first place I noticed it was at Lowe’s – the improvement store, not the grocery store.

I understand if you need a guide dog or even a support dog, but do you really need to bring your do everywhere. I don’t bring my cats with me. (It’s not really an option since Sunshine and Searose freak out if you try to pick them up.)

We even saw a dog driving a truck on Church Street. Well it wasn’t driving, but sitting behind the wheel with the pick-up and trailer parked in the center turn lane. I guess is this a rant – why do trucks feel like they can park in the middle of the street any time they want?

No. 5

Burlington opening today. The new Burlington at Afton Ridge (in the old Best Buy) should be open by the time most of you read this. A ribbon-cutting was scheduled for 7:45 a.m. The regular store hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Burlington officials stress that the company is dedicated to giving back to the communities where customers and associates live and work, and supporting various philanthropic initiatives throughout the year.