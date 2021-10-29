Friday Five: COVID slows, Burlington opens, and festivals thrive

This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
It seems we’re getting back to a more normal time with COVID-19 hopefully starting to slow down.
No. 1
Some good news. The Cabarrus Health Alliance’s weekly report of COVID-19 may be the best we’ve seen since last winter. As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, there were 19 Cabarrus County residents hospitalized and 577 active cases.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 5 percent. Only a few weeks ago we were looking at more than 15 percent positivity rate and one of the deadliest months of the pandemic.
But it’s always sobering to see this number – 334 deaths since the pandemic began in March, 2020.
We should still be cautious. Get the booster shots when you are eligible and if you don’t have the shot – please get it. We all want to get back to normal.
No. 2
The biggest crowd I have seen. We went to the Carolina Renaissance Festival Sunday and it seemed like the biggest crowd I have ever seen. I’ve been going since they opened several years ago. There were many COVID safety measures in place but realistically there was not a lot of social distancing.
Hopefully since it is mostly outdoors the sunshine and fresh air will help keep the spread of COVID to a minimum.
The falconry show was particularly good this year. I’m not sure if was completely planned that way. The vulture decided it would look for food in the crowd and flew into crowd, then walked under the seats. It did come up with one person’s turkey leg.
Some of the other birds flew low over our heads. You could feel the wind off their wings.
We always enjoy the acrobatic performances of Barely Balanced. Their strength and flexibility is pretty amazing.
I like the jokes and humor of many of the acts too.
The festival has special themes over the rest of its run:
*Saturday, Oct. 30, is Deaf Awareness Day with interpreted performances and special activities.
Saturday is also Halloween Daze and Spooky Knight with free admission for children 12 and under.
*Pirates Christmas Weekend is scheduled for Nov. 6-7.
*Time Travelers Weekend is Nov. 13-14.
*The Final Huzzah is Nov. 20-21.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21. For more information visit http://www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/
No. 3
Signs in the arena. I guess we had a big weekend. We went to Christmas Made in the South on Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. There was a big line to get in but it moved quickly.
It looks like the event was a big success. There were very few vacant booths and the arena staff disguised the vacant booths as “rest” areas.
The booths filled one exhibit hall and the arena area. I always look around the arena and remember some of the really good basketball games I have seen there. Maybe soon we can get another big game in there with a packed house.
Jordan pointed out something to me – the sponsor signs.
I don’t think those signs have been changed since the arena opened. There was one for the Kannapolis Intimidators and another for Concord Motorsports Park.
The Intimidators sign is only a couple of years out of date, but Concord Motorsports Park changed its name to Concord Speedway several years ago and then several years later went out of business. It’s now some sort of auto auction.
Maybe the arena sales team could sell new sponsors and they wouldn’t have to charge $4 for a bottle of water.
One thing I did miss this year – where were the wineries?
No. 4
Gone to the dogs. Not sure this is a rant – more of an observance-but why do people feel like they can bring their dogs everywhere? The first place I noticed it was at Lowe’s – the improvement store, not the grocery store.
I understand if you need a guide dog or even a support dog, but do you really need to bring your do everywhere. I don’t bring my cats with me. (It’s not really an option since Sunshine and Searose freak out if you try to pick them up.)
We even saw a dog driving a truck on Church Street. Well it wasn’t driving, but sitting behind the wheel with the pick-up and trailer parked in the center turn lane. I guess is this a rant – why do trucks feel like they can park in the middle of the street any time they want?
No. 5
Burlington opening today. The new Burlington at Afton Ridge (in the old Best Buy) should be open by the time most of you read this. A ribbon-cutting was scheduled for 7:45 a.m. The regular store hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Burlington officials stress that the company is dedicated to giving back to the communities where customers and associates live and work, and supporting various philanthropic initiatives throughout the year.
To celebrate the new location’s Grand Opening and underscore the retailer’s continued commitment to enhancing educational opportunities, Burlington will be donating $5,000 to Weddington Hills Elementary School through their long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students to better learn and succeed. The presentation of the donation to local school leaders and representatives was to take place at the ribbon-cutting.
The first 100 customers at the new location, 18 and up, will get a $5 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchases. On Saturday, Oct. 30, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
The store will employ about 65 people. For employment information visit: at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
No. 5A
Rant responses. Mandy’s rant last week about wanting more grocery and restaurant options in Kannapolis outside downtown drew reponses. She mentioned “greasy spoon” restaurants which drew the first response:
“…If (Mandy) doesn’t like Kannapolis and our greasy restaurants and Food Lion, she can go back to Charlotte where she came from. Thank you. I love Kannapolis.”
I believe Mandy loves Kannapolis too and only wants to see it improve.
The last rant I got came from a Concord resident who lives south of N.C. 49. She also wants more options for groceries beside Food Lion.
On her side of town, there is a Food Lion on U.S. 601 and then another on South Union Street.
“We have to take our money to Harrisburg to have a choice. We need something other than Food Lion,” she said.
It wasn’t always that way. There was once a Bi-lo on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and many, many years ago there was a Harris-Teeter. Badcock Furniture is there now.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.