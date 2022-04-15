Friday Five: Elections, economic development and litter

Last Friday I had the pleasure of attending The Chamber’s Legislative Breakfast and moderating the segment for GOP Cabarrus County commissioner candidates (no primary for Democrats in this race).

The breakfast included segments on the contested races for state house, information from Cabarrus Economic Department and from the Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County.

It is important that voters know the candidates. Some are pretty much anti-growth and (in my opinion) dangerous to be in positions of leadership. That’s not to say they are bad people – they’re not. But do you want to go back to cutting school nurses and parks and recreation? That is the sort of positions I fear would come from some of the potential leaders.

The Independent Tribune will be publishing brief questionnaires from the candidates soon. It is important that you search for answers on your own as well.

No. 1

Economic development is surging. Cabarrus EDC executive director Page Castrodale’s presentation was encouraging. Since the $1 billion Eli Lilly announcement, she said her office is being flooded with inquiries about doing business in Cabarrus County.

You know how I like stats. Here are some numbers from the February EDC report (the March report will be out soon):

*54 current active projects (40 manufacturing, five distribution, four office/headquarters and five unknown type). These are potential projects for the area.

*13 projects added to the list in February.

*$83 million average potential investment.

*187 jobs per potential project.

No. 2

Some demographics for Cabarrus County. These show some of the reason Cabarrus County is attractive for new business. Cabarrus EDC reports these numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau:

*216,453 people, median age 37. This is likely a low number considering the amount of growth since the census was done. I have heard a number as high as 240,000 people.

*$64,174 average household income in Cabarrus, compared to the national average of $60,293.

*A labor force of 875,854 people within a 40-mile radius.

Commissioner Blake Kiger during The Chamber session said in 2014 The Charlotte Business Journal stated “Cabarrus County was closed for business…” because of commissioners' actions and policies and we don’t want to go back to that.

I agree. Please know who you are voting for.

No. 3

The primary election is coming up May 17. The deadline to register to vote, if you haven’t already, is 5 p.m. April 22 (one week from today).

Early voting/one stop voting begins Thursday, April 28, and will be conducted at the Copperfield Centre, 349 Copperfield Blvd. Suite F, Concord. Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, May 7 and May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the Cabarrus Board of Elections by 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

No. 4

Another county commissioner forum. The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is hosting a Cabarrus County Commissioner Candidate Forum Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

This is not affiliated with the town or any party.

No. 5

Scouts doing a good deed. A big “thank you” goes out to Cub Scout Pack 38 at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church. The scouts, their leaders and families scoured Jim Dorton Park Monday evening picking up litter.

Dorton is a well-maintained park but still litter scatters across the creek, trails and fields. It was nearly spotless when Pack 38 was finished. I am sure our friend Jim Dorton is looking down and smiling.

E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) held a couple more clean-ups Saturday, April 9. Volunteers from E.L.K., Charity Baptist Church and New Hope Lutheran Church picked up 18 bags of garage in the Brantley Road area.

Rita Blevin, the leader of E.L.K, said volunteers from churches, businesses and groups are being sought for clean-up events in May and June. You can get more information at Elk21.org or by emailing Elkinfo@elk21.com.

You don’t have to be at an organized event to help. Pick up a couple of pieces of trash a day. We all walk past it. I have not met my goal/resolution I set in January to pick up four pieces a day, but I am going to try to catch back up.

Remember litter looks awful, can kill animals and can also stop up storm drains and lead to flooding.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

