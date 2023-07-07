At least two new businesses are coming to the Concord Crossing Center, where BI-LO once operated. June also saw a number of other building permits issued.

No. 1

An event center is coming to old BI-LO. 601 Milestone Venue is coming to the former grocery store at 601 Warren C. Coleman Blvd., Concord.

According to the company’s Instagram account, the company is booking events for 2024 and it hopes to be open by January.

The shopping center is called Concord Crossing, which is at the corner of Zion Church Road (the little section off Wilshire) and Warren C. Coleman Boulevard.

The interior of the building is being gutted and a new décor and lighting will be installed. The tile floors and bright lights of a grocery store don’t do much for special occasions like weddings and such.

The catering truck from the former Union Street Bistro is parked in front of the building.

BI-LO has been gone a long time. It’s good to see something going into the building.

No. 2

A coffee shop expanding. The Holy Grind coffee shop is opening a new location in Concord Crossing. The owners also have a shop in China Grove. The company’s motto is “Jesus & coffee, amen.”

The Holy Grind Instagram account is advertising for workers for the location at 587 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. It says “opening soon.”

The inside of the shop looks nice and there is a covered outdoor patio.

Thanks to Steve Tice and to the folks at Small Paws Rescue for letting us know about these businesses.

No. 3

June building permits in Cabarrus County. Cabarrus County issued 195 permits for the month, according to the Cabarrus Construction Standards Department. The value of those permits was a little more than $99 million.

Single family housing seemed to slow a bit with only 104 permits issued. The total value was more than $15.6 million. The average home permit value was $150,211.

That average is really low. I can almost guarantee you won’t be able to buy a new home in Cabarrus County for that price.

There are several multi-family homes permitted during June.

No. 4

The big permits. The Eli Lilly project had three more big permits in June: $30 million, and two permits for $2 million each.

I still can’t believe there are people asking “what are they doing over there?”

A permit almost as big was issued for work on the Cabarrus County Courthouse, 77 Union St. S., Concord. That permit is $29 million.

Another interesting batch of permits is for work being down on “Punchy Way NW.” I put that in quotations because I can’t find a street by that name in Concord.

Building permits for 760, 845, 840 and 825 Punchy Way NW were issued on June 14. The total value was $3.9 million.

I thought this might be over at Punchy’s Diner and the businesses around it, but those addresses are 530 and 550 Concord Parkway N.

Speaking of Punchy’s Diner — it is now called Rachel’s Place and changes are being made. The online reviews are good but, boy, that’s a big risk to change the format that has been successful.

The menu is much different. The previous customer base was probably older. Maybe that’s why the changes are being made.

Walmart at 150 Concord Commons Place, Concord, is remodeling. Wally World has a permit valued at almost $3.1 million. So far it looks like they are doing a lot moving inside.

The Kroger Distribution Center being built on N.C. 49 has another big permit. It is valued at $6.3 million.

No. 5

An interesting bug. As many of you know, I like to run, walk and bike. I am slow in all those, but it gives me opportunities to see things along the way.

My daughter Jordan and I were walking around Afton Ridge a couple of weeks ago and noticed something that looks like a hummingbird on the beautiful purple butterfly bushes, just outside Burlington.

I took a picture of it and using the iPhone identifier to find out what it was. It was a Snowberry Clearwing. It is a moth. It flew like a hummingbird too, bouncing in and out of the blooms.

Another thing I saw on a run recently was a black snake at James Dorton Park. Our Couch To 5K group really ran fast that day after coming up on that little three-footer.

By the way, it looks like construction and expansion of Dorton Park will begin in August. I am looking forward to the improvement, but it will be inconvenient during the construction period.

No. 5A

Story teasers. I recently toured the Rocky River Waste Water Treatment Plant and will have a story soon. There’s a lot of work going on there to provide for the future sewer treatment needs of our area.

The city of Concord on Thursday provided the building inspection reports for Barber-Scotia College that I had requested several weeks ago. It will take a little time to review, but a story will be coming. One thing that does jump off the page to me at first glance is fire alarms and useable doors at exits seem to be a big part of the issues.

If you have Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.