Friday Five: Fiber crew breaks two more waterlines - the price of progress?

More Google Fiber waterline breaks. Crews installing Google Fiber in Carriage Downs broke waterlines twice this week in Carriage Downs, a neighborhood off Weddington Road in Concord. Both errors caused residents to be without water for hours – once overnight into the next day. Besides inconvenience there was some damage to yards and a driveway or two.

I’m not going to point fingers. Somebody screwed up. Remember the break over at Pitts School and Concord Parkway a few weeks back? The folks with the City of Concord got upset when people told us that the line was struck because the line had not been marked. The city countered that the crew started digging before the stated start time for that work.

Let’s bottom line this – it doesn’t matter whose fault this is, the damage is done. Concord and the Google crews need to communicate better.

The water line breaks were expected by people who were familiar with the Fiber installations in Charlotte and even over in Highland Creek. Water lines, power lines and utilities have been cut or damaged over and over.

It is the price of progress.

One of the concerning things from the second Carriage Downs break was the nasty looking water that was coming out of the facets after water service was restored. The Cabarrus Health Alliance was testing the water Thursday morning after the Carriage Downs Homeowners Association contacted them.

Expect more breaks. Let’s just hope that officials with the contractors and utilities communicate better.

If Google Fiber is coming to your neighborhood, take the precautions my late mother would take every time a storm was forecast for the North Buncombe area, where she lived.

CP&L, Progress Energy or Duke (honestly the power companies changed so often I had trouble keeping track, it might even have been French Broad Electric Cooperative at one point) were so prone to outages in her area that she would fill the bathtub with water and a couple of buckets, have bottled water and plenty of batteries for flashlights. When the electricity was out the well pump wouldn’t work so she had no water.

When Google Fiber comes to your neighborhood, save water to flush the toilet and have bottled water too.

Personal review of Internet services. I’ve ranted/written about problems with Internet services here before. Windstream’s Kinetic Fiber service is now in my neighborhood and so far it has been great.

I have had the service for a few months and I can count on one hand the number of times there have been any service drops. It’s fast too, even in high traffic times of the day.

I also have Spectrum service and Windstream’s fiber service is head and shoulders above Spectrum's high speed service. As I mentioned a few months ago, Spectrum’s service dropped several times a day and the router would have to be reset. If Jordan and Kim were home and the three of us were on the Internet it was a nightmare. That is not the case with Windstream now.

Spectrum’s service has improved, but not to the Windstream standard. I think with customers switching from Spectrum to Windstream it probably reduced some of the strain on the Spectrum cables. I still have Spectrum’s service connected because I like having the TV streaming service that I can take anywhere on my phone or tablet.

As it turns out, Windstream send out a press release Thursday morning about bringing 2-gigabit Kinetic Fiber service to areas of Kannapolis as part of its expansion.

“While many of our competitors are overlooking these markets, we’re optimizing them,” said Mark Lederman, vice president of product for Kinetic. “As more homes have more devices connected to the internet, from gaming systems to streaming movies to refrigerators, families need faster speed to accommodate the demand.”

I only have 1-gig service here in Concord, but right now it is plenty. It costs me about $70 a month. I think that is about what Google says it will charge for its 1-gig service.

Hopefully the progress will be worth the damage and inconvenience.

Plant sale at Piedmont Farmers Market. Vendors at the Piedmont Farmers Market on Winecoff School Road will be having plant sales this Saturday, April 23, and next Saturday, April 30. I buy plants there just about every year and have had good success.

The plants are usually very good quality and cheaper than the Metrolina Greenhouse-grown Bonnie plants at all the home improvement stores and Walmart. Have you seen the plant prices at those big stores lately? Dang! They are quite proud of them. I guess Metrolina (you know the greenhouses with the big windmill straddling the Cabarrus/Mecklenburg line) had to jack up their wages to get workers.

Piedmont Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon both Saturdays.

Pre-pandemic we used to go down to Finger (Cabarrus/Stanly line on N.C. 73) for plants too. The place was called George’s Plant Farm. I think we may go down there again too. They usually have lots of flowers and vegetable plants. Their prices were good last time we were there.

A new mascot unveiled at Cabarrus College. “Lucky Owl” is the new mascot for Cabarrus College of Health Sciences. The small statue was unveiled Wednesday in the lobby. The college’s mascot has been the Owls for some time.

“…So whether you are looking for a little luck in life or need good vibes for an exam, just give the Lucky Owl a rub,” is part of a Tweet that went out Thursday afternoon.

Shades of Howard’s rock at Clemson maybe? I had to make a college football reference – Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank is a former college football head coach.

Last chance to register to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the May 17 primary election is today (Friday, April 22) at 5 p.m. Early voting begins Thursday, April 28.

The Independent Tribune will have information about the candidates in next couple of weeks. Questionnaires have gone out to candidates in contested local primary races and the answers will be published soon.

