Anybody remember the Big Four and then old Big Four Basketball Tournament? Younger readers might not remember the tournament that ended in the 1970s. The Big Four is UNC, N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest. We’ll have all four in today’s Friday Five plus a few more schools.

No. 1

Proper respect for flags. People get angry when some burns the American flag or otherwise disrespects the flag. I understand that. But how many times do people disrespect the flag with neglect or by making it a commercial venture (part of a sales promotion).

Our friends with the Cabarrus County Carolina Club did something to help the neglect part.

The group placed its fifth flag collection drop box (for worn and tattered US & State flags) in Cabarrus County at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society (ECHS) Museum in Mt. Pleasant on Memorial Day.

The dedication was a small part of the larger ‘Taps Across America’ honoring all those who have given their lives in the service to our country.

The United Parcel Service (UPS), Broome Sign Company helped with the project. UPS provided the collection box and Broome Sign Company donated the signage on the collection box.

The Daughters of the American Revolution - Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter, the Scouts of the Central NC Council, and the girl scouts of the Hornet's Nest Council worked with the Carolina Club in efforts to honorably and properly retiring the flags collected.

The box is located just off the circle driveway to the right of the building.

To date the club has collected 1442 flags of which 630 have been properly retired. There are plans for additional collection boxes in Harrisburg and in Concord. Other organizations or businesses that would like to be a site sponsor for a future box or to hold retirement ceremonies for flags should contact David Jones, Cabarrus County Carolina Club, at davidcjones31339@gmail.com.

No. 2

Remembering those who sacrificed. The ECHS once again put on the Taps Across America program in Mount Pleasant. The group has been posting photos on it social media to honor the memory of local people who died in service. We’ve got one of the photos on page A2 in print today and will have another in Sunday’s paper.

At precisely 3 p.m. Taps was played at hundreds of locations across the US to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

At the Mt. Pleasant ceremony, Taps was followed by inviting the public to ring the bell in honor of family and loved ones who have served our country so honorably.

No. 3

Softball and baseball championships. Good luck to Hickory Ridge as they battle in the NCHSAA 4A softball championship series at Duke today and Saturday. They’ve had a great season and are in the best two out of three series for the championship against Apex.

The NCAA Baseball Regionals are this weekend. Carolina is out in Indiana. State is in Columbia. The Wolfpack is playing Big South champion Campbell Fighting Camels. Two Cabarrus players have played a big part in the Campbell title. Mount Pleasant’s Chance Daquila is 8-1 on the mound and Cox Mill infielder Chandler Riley is hitting .307 on the season with four home runs and 22 RBIs.

Wake Forest is the top-ranked team in the country and they are playing at home.

Duke is in the Regional in Conway, South Carolina (hosted by Coastal Carolina). The Blue Devils are playing UNC Wilmington in the opener. The Seahawks won the Colonial Athletic Association title.

And last but not least, the Charlotte 49ers won the Conference USA title last week and play Tennessee in the Clemson regional.

Should be a fun weekend.

No. 4

Welcome Chris Miller. I am delighted tell you that Chris Miller joined the newspaper this week and he has hit the ground running. Chris is a Concord High graduate and he and his family have been active members of our community for many years.

Chris is a graduate of N.C State and I won’t hold that against him. He’s also got a master’s degree from the University of Maryland. He brings experience from work for national news service and with the Stanly News & Press.

He is very polite and keeps calling me “Mr. Plemmons.” I need to break him of that and some of our readers too. It’s just Mark. It was good enough for a book in the Bible so it ought be good enough for me.

Welcome Chris! We are delighted to work with you.

No. 5

Response to my rant. Last week I called people jerks who don’t follow the directions at the gas pumps at Sam’s Club. One of our readers responded:

“I must be a jerk! I’m often guilty of ‘breaking the rules’ at Sam’s by going the wrong way through the gas pumps. Simply, my time is too valuable to sit and wait on 3 or 4 people who either don’t understand how to operate the pumps or don’t care how long it takes! Yes I’ll go against the grain in a heartbeat and never think twice.”

No. 5A

The Independent Tribune app. A couple of weeks ago I encouraged our digital readers to get the app. The iPhone, Apple app works but apparently our android app in Google Play is not working. I ran it up the Lee Enterprises chain of command and apparently something in the app violated Google policy and we are in “Google jail.” They’re working on.

If you have a Friday Five, a story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.