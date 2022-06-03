Friday Five: Forty years of family fun at Frank Liske Park

On any given day you can see a celebration in Cabarrus County. Take a stroll through Frank Liske Park.

The celebration might be a birthday party, a Sunday school outing, an anniversary or the end of a school year. It’s been going on for 40 years.

No. 1

Celebrating 40 years Saturday. There was a big celebration to get the park under way on June 4, 1982. The Governor and other dignitaries were on hand to honor Liske, a community leader and long-time counselor at Stonewall Jackson Training School.

The state and Cabarrus officials carved out much of the farm land from the training school to form the park.

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 4) Cabarrus County Parks & Active Living will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the park. The day kicks off with a 5K and fun run, something that happens quite often at the park. The park is also home to high school and college cross country meets during the season.

To celebrate from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. there will be FREE mini golf, paddle boat rides and sno cones.

It’s appropriate – Frank Liske Park is a fun place to be.

It’s changed a good bit over the past few years. The common thread has always been fun.

A fishing lake, the iconic barn and picnic areas were the staples n the beginning. Now you can play tennis (or pickle ball), workout, ran or walk the trails, play soccer, softball, baseball or disc golf.

The barn, lost to an arsonist and fire, will return, bigger and better. Maybe we will be celebrating that next year.

No. 2

Big piles of sand. If you go back toward the soccer complex in the next few days, you will see big piles of sand in the parking lot. The fields are being reseeded and the sand will be added to the fields.

Teams from all over come to play at the complex, which surrounds the TV towers for WUNG-TV, North Carolina Public Television’s channel 58.

No. 3

Continuing improvements. A new picnic shelter is under construction near the tennis courts. It’s right behind the playground/exercise area that was recently redone. It is one of many improvements at the park.

Last fall, the community garden was completely rebuilt and it is filled with vegetables and flowers now.

Two new exercise stations have been added beside the courts.

One is a leg press, which allows you to sit and push against your own weight.

The second is an arm press station. You sit and push against your own weight on one side and the opposite side gives you a workout by pulling against your weight.

I tried it out Wednesday evening and it is a good workout. There are a number of existing stations that were installed a couple of years ago.

It’s a great place to work out (for free) in the morning or in the evening. I wouldn’t advise trying it midday. It is blazing hot. It’s good all day in the fall, winter and early spring.

No. 4

A repeat rant about litter and recycling. Frank Liske is a pretty clean park, with most people trying to keep things clean and the park staff works hard at keeping it spotless. Still some litter happens (not the rant yet).

Wednesday after a hot run around the trail and picking the rest of my turnips from the community garden, I picked up a few pieces of litter and as I dropped them in the trash can I looked inside. Here comes the rant!

Low and behold, plastic water bottles and aluminum cans were inside. THERE ARE RECYLING BINS LESS THAN 2 FEET AWAY. What is wrong?

I believe they intentionally are putting recyclables in the trash can. I checked the other two trash cans beside the courts and they also had empty recyclables inside. Stop it. Please stop before I blow a fuse.

I hope I never see one of these people doing it or I may be calling on readers to bail me out that big fancy Cabarrus County Detention Center.

No. 5

Feedback from readers. A few readers didn’t like my comments about not liking FOX News. Some said I shouldn’t give my opinions. Some readers don’t recognize the difference between a news story and a column.

The Friday Five is a column and sometimes (pretty often) my opinion and judgements are included.

“No one gives a good (bad word) what you think,” one reader wrote. “This is why the Tribune is nothing more than a bird cage liner and will be belly up by next year. I'm sad you choose to do this. I hope and pray the great state of NC remains a bright RED state, with or without you.”

One person said the news should only have facts. I would agree to an extent. Here’s where I disagree. News stories need context and background.

I hope and don’t think we will be out of business in a year, but if we are I will survive (cue the disco music). I will keep doing my job and speaking my mind.

I have been working since I was 14 years old. I’ve dug ditches, painted schools, worked as a janitor, waited tables, sold real estate, talked on the radio and wrote for a newspaper. I reckon I can find a job.

I’ve got other rants that will have to wait until next week. I have run out of time.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.