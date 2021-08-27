Friday Five: Fried pies, more houses and lots of clutter

I like pie - especially homemade fried pies. It’s not the same as the sugary-crusted “fruit pies” that most convenience stores sell.
No. 1
Town House Bakery pies. Growing up near Asheville, we occasionally would get a Town House Bakery fried pie. It had a flakey crust and a gooey fruit filling. The bakery was between McCormick Field, home of the Asheville Tourists, and Matthews Ford (old time race fans will remember Banjo Matthews). Town House sent out pies all over town. It was a real treat when my brother Luke and I would get one.
For years the bakery was gone or so I thought. A couple of years ago I stopped at a convenience store at the East Flat Rock exit off I-26 and boom – there were Town House fried pies. So every time I went that direction I would stop in and grab a pie to go. Most of the time they didn’t have any. Another good reason to stop is that exit is McAbee’s Fruit Stand. That’s my go-to place for fresh apples. The McAbee farm is run by the late Jack McAbee’s brother. Another BTW, the Hendersonville Apple Festival is coming Labor Day weekend.
I hit paydirt Wednesday evening when I stopped for gas at Exit 64 on I-40 in Black Mountain. The BP station had Town House pies. I drove down Old Fort Mountain and when I got to the bottom I dug into a fresh friend peach pie.
A note for former Black Mountain Mayor Doug Stafford and now the hotel guru: there is a sign on the curved, banked bridge near Exit 64 that proclaims it the Richard Petty Bridge. It’s nice that the N.C. Department of Transportation finally got with the program. Everyone up that way called it the Richard Petty Bridge from the day it opened.
No. 2
Now back to talking about pies. My Aunt Elsie made the best fried pies. She made mostly apple pies. My mouth is watering just writing about. Aunt Elsie made another thing that was unique – “melted biscuits.”
Take a homemade biscuit, slice it open. Then fill it with butter and a teaspoon of sugar (brown sugar is even better). Then pop I back in the oven just long enough to melt the butter. It’s with or without jelly. I like it with either honey or molasses.
You used to be able to get good fried pies down at Kerr Street United Methodist on hot dog day. Helen Foster used to bring me a pie every now and then. When she would call in the hot dog sale for the community calendar she would talk about the pies. Those were good pies and good hot dogs.
Kerr Street doesn’t exist anymore. It was blended in with Forest Hill United Methodist. I wonder if anybody over at Forest Hill makes fried pies.
No. 3
Hardee’s has pretty good pies. Back in the good old days when the Independent Tribune had an office on Church Street I occasionally popped through the drive-through for lunch if I was running behind. It would be rare that I resisted temptation to have a pie. They’re good, better than McDonald’s (the strawberry-crème is Mickey D’s best), but they don’t compare to Town House, Aunt Elsie’s or Kerr Street’s.
Speaking of Hardee’s, two of the fast food places have closed in Kannapolis. The Jackson Park Road and the Cannon Boulevard at Dale Earnhardt Boulevard locations closed a few weeks ago. There are for lease signs up on the property.
I dropped by the Cannon location and noticed something called the “Lucky Duck.” What the heck is the Lucky Duck? The Yellow Pages said it is an “internet sweepstake café.”
It makes you wonder. There’s a sign on the door that says you need proper ID. This looks suspious.
Let’s shift gears to a better topic.
No. 4
Grading on Orphanage Road. We’ve had several readers ask about the grading across from Autumn Chase. It’s going to be more houses and townhouses.
New Kannapolis Planning Director Richard Smith said the mixed use development, called Childers Park, is expected to have 181 single family detached houses and 92 townhouses.
Kannapolis approved the rezoning and project in November, 2019.
Expect to see more activity in the area soon too.
“We’re seeing a slew of requests for apartments in the Ophanage Road/Trinity Church area,” Smith said. “It seems to be a good area for apartments with good access to the interstate.”
No. 5
Rant about overgrown interchanges. I know if I ask about it, the answer will be one of two things. “We can’t hire enough people” or “we’re a little behind because of the pandemic.” Many of you now what I am talking about.
The new sidewalks and crosswalks on Poplar Tent Road and N.C. 73 at I-85 have nearly waist-high grass and weeds. Somebody needs to take a weedeater, also known as a string trimmer, out there and clean it up.
While we’re talking about “can’t hire enough people” is anybody else getting tired of all the “Hiring Now” signs. As things stand now, it would make more since to take those down and put up “Not hiring” signs. There would be a lot less clutter.
No. 5A
All that tall grass and weeds catches trash. Efforts are continuing to clean up or roadsides but it seems the more you pick up, the more people throw down.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 9 million pounds of litter from roadsides and are on pace to exceed the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”
That number is actually low. I saw a truckload of litter being hauled away up in McDowell County as I drove down I-40 Wednesday evening.
Boyette encouraged everyone to get involved in the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. To sign up for the litter sweep, go here. To learn more about the litter sweep, visit the the program’s webpage.
NCDOT officials estimate that in the late fall the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected.
NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.
If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
Y’all know how much I hate litter. Let’s keep chipping away at this problem.
We’ve got a few more rants but once again I am running out of space. Here are a couple we are working: will they ever fix/repave Lane Street, it’s like driving on cobblestone; and why are there so many apartments?
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.