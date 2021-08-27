Friday Five: Fried pies, more houses and lots of clutter

No. 5

Rant about overgrown interchanges. I know if I ask about it, the answer will be one of two things. “We can’t hire enough people” or “we’re a little behind because of the pandemic.” Many of you now what I am talking about.

The new sidewalks and crosswalks on Poplar Tent Road and N.C. 73 at I-85 have nearly waist-high grass and weeds. Somebody needs to take a weedeater, also known as a string trimmer, out there and clean it up.

While we’re talking about “can’t hire enough people” is anybody else getting tired of all the “Hiring Now” signs. As things stand now, it would make more since to take those down and put up “Not hiring” signs. There would be a lot less clutter.

No. 5A

All that tall grass and weeds catches trash. Efforts are continuing to clean up or roadsides but it seems the more you pick up, the more people throw down.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 9 million pounds of litter from roadsides and are on pace to exceed the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.