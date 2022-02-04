Friday Five: Good for Google, a legendary good guy and the bad

Well, Google Fiber is making news in Cabarrus County. On Wednesday, a contract crew for the tech giant burst a water main on Pitts School Road (see story down the page for you folks lucky enough to have a paper delivered to you).
It was a costly mistake, and we’re told it might have been the case of the water line being improperly marked. No judgment here. People make mistakes. I hold my judgment for another item.
Call 8-1-1 before you dig.
The other news item for Google is a good thing.
No. 1
Spanning the digital divide. On Saturday, Feb. 5, Google Fiber, Google’s fiber optic-based broadband internet service, and E2D — Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D), a local nonprofit that ensures N.C. students and families have affordable access to technology through a student-driven refurbishment lab, will be hosting the first of several device distributions in Cabarrus County. Google Fiber has pledged to provide 1,000 laptops to residents of the city of Concord Housing community.
Each family will receive a device at no cost to them, thanks to the generous gift made by Google Fiber. The distribution will be held from noon to 2 p.m., and devices will be available to select residents from the 174 units of the city of Concord Housing Department.
E2D is currently refurbishing all 1,000 devices at their E2D Re-Image Lab, located on AvidXchange’s Music Factory campus. Highly-skilled and trained student lab technicians from high schools across the Charlotte region are responsible for evaluating, reimaging and refurbishing each device donated.
“E2D is so honored to be beginning this critical work in Concord. Digital inclusion is a statewide priority. Residents of the city of Concord Housing community will receive their devices through several planned distributions over the next several months. We are delighted that Google Fiber has launched our new work in Cabarrus County,” says Pat Millen, president/co-founder of E2D. “Google Fiber has supported our work since 2015 and their loyalty and commitment to ending the digital divide for our communities is having a massive impact in this region.”
“Google Fiber is delighted to be in Concord, and committed to connecting communities. We’re proud to work with innovative partners, like E2D, to support their efforts to build digital inclusion. This need is even more pressing as we work to emerge from the pandemic, and many — from kids to singles — still deal with disruptions at school and work,” said Jess George, Google Fiber’s government and community affairs manager.
For more information about E2D and to learn about how you can help Eliminate the Digital Divide, visit www.e-2-d.org.
No. 2
COVID is not over. The last few weeks may have been the most deadly since the pandemic began. In the latest figures released by the Cabarrus Health Alliance on Wednesday, more than 427 people with the virus have died. That is since COVID-19 was first found in the county in March 2020.
Sixteen people have died in the past week. The reporting week ending Jan. 27 added another five people to the death toll. And between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 — 19 people died.
In less than a month, that’s 40 people who have died.
The positivity rate for tests declined this week, from 38.7% to 31.6%, but that is still alarmingly high.
In addition, the number of positive cases in long-term facilities has risen to 127 this week from 103 a week ago.
We’re told unvaccinated people visiting a local nursing facility are blamed for an outbreak there. That facility had not had a case for almost a year.
If you are not vaccinated — stay away from nursing homes.
The pandemic could end soon — we all hope — but until then we need to use good judgment.
No. 3
A legendary good guy. If you haven’t heard yet, a friend to all, Frankie Furr, has died. The longtime photographer for the Independent Tribune and The Concord Tribune took many of your pictures. He made the Viewfinder in the Tribune famous.
A story about Frankie will be Sunday’s paper. Funeral arrangements were incomplete when we wrote this.
If anyone is a better person than Frankie Furr, I want them to be my friend — just like Frankie was.
No. 4
The impression litter makes. A couple of weeks ago, I visited Texas. When I can, I try to walk or run wherever I go. I run slow enough that I can see what’s around me.
Downtown El Paso was pretty clean and very artsy. When they told me Mexico was just over there across the fence, I didn’t believe them. But sure enough, it was Mexico. I thought I would stroll up to the fence, but there was a four-lane highway and an industrial yard with big fences, so I got within sight but not very close.
San Antonio, except for the nice win for the Charlotte 49ers, was bit of a disappointment. I had heard all these wonderful things about the city. Of course, that is downtown and the Riverwalk. We were outside downtown.
Litter was everywhere we stayed. We ran up on an apparently abandoned carwash that was doubling as a dump. Trash was everywhere.
Also, the sidewalks were cracked, uneven and not well-maintained. It made for a challenging run.
So what does that have to do with Concord and Kannapolis? Well, you know I ranted about the litter on Cloverleaf Parkway the other day. Last time I was over there, it had not improved.
On Sunday, I ran at the Hector Henry Greenway at the Weddington Road Bark Park. The park and street in front of the fire station were wonderfully maintained and clean.
But when I got out on Weddington Road, heading back toward O. Bruton Smith Boulevard, it was a mess. And that is what visitors are likely to see.
They will come out of the hotels to be greeted by cups from Cookout and Waffle House, smiley-face plastic bags, a few smashed beer bottles and all manner of other trash. Did I mention the car hood and the orange traffic cone?
There is a historic cemetery, artwork, a heron rookery and a great greenway out there. This is a great asset to our community. We’ve got to find a way to keep it clean.
No. 5
Let’s stop calling Barber-Scotia a college. I had planned to rant about Barber-Scotia today before the resignations (again, see down the page for more details).
Until Barber-Scotia is a college again, let’s just call it Barber-Scotia. It seems fraudulent to call it a college as it exists.
I drove through there Wednesday. There was one vehicle at the administrative building, and I didn’t see a single person on campus.
What I did see was two buildings with the roofs collapsing. Wow, that’s a nice impression for people heading into Historic Downtown Concord.
The invitation stands for Barber-Scotia officials to talk with the newspaper (and community).
We, as a community, need Barber-Scotia to be successful or to be recognized for its history and redeveloped into something useful.
It shouldn’t be a place with no electricity, where police don’t want to visit in the dark or where firefighters can’t go into a building if there is a fire.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.