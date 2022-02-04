Friday Five: Good for Google, a legendary good guy and the bad

A legendary good guy. If you haven’t heard yet, a friend to all, Frankie Furr, has died. The longtime photographer for the Independent Tribune and The Concord Tribune took many of your pictures. He made the Viewfinder in the Tribune famous.

A story about Frankie will be Sunday’s paper. Funeral arrangements were incomplete when we wrote this.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If anyone is a better person than Frankie Furr, I want them to be my friend — just like Frankie was.

No. 4

The impression litter makes. A couple of weeks ago, I visited Texas. When I can, I try to walk or run wherever I go. I run slow enough that I can see what’s around me.

Downtown El Paso was pretty clean and very artsy. When they told me Mexico was just over there across the fence, I didn’t believe them. But sure enough, it was Mexico. I thought I would stroll up to the fence, but there was a four-lane highway and an industrial yard with big fences, so I got within sight but not very close.

San Antonio, except for the nice win for the Charlotte 49ers, was bit of a disappointment. I had heard all these wonderful things about the city. Of course, that is downtown and the Riverwalk. We were outside downtown.