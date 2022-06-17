Friday Five: Hilbish parking area, stores leaving and construction tidbits

Whoever put in the order for hot weather – please don’t do it again. I feel like one of those luau pigs every time I walk outside.

No. 1

Honoring Buddy Hilbish. I got a nice surprise last Saturday morning when we went to the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway – the F.G. “Buddy” Hilbish Parking Area. It’s great for anyone who wants to access the greenway without going all the way down to Vietnam Veterans Park.

It’s also nice to Kannapolis honoring Mr. Hilbish, whose company Hilbish Ford has been a big supporter of the concerts and entertainment in Kannapolis as well as awards for students and teachers. Tim Vaughn deserves a big “thank you” too.

The Hilbish area only recently opened but the greenway has been open several months.

Our family got in a good workout there and there is a lot to see. I didn’t count but there were at least five or six different varieties of flowering plants.

One of the advantages of being a slow runner is that you see a lot of your surroundings. The bees were having a field day too.

The greenway has plenty of rabbits, squirrels and birds. I am betting there are deer too. Did I mention the blackberries? They’re getting ripe. I didn’t wade in for a sample since I had shorts on. Chiggers eat me up and I didn’t want to risk it – not to mention the possibility of snakes.

No. 2

Reporting people who litter. Kannapolis shared a post this week on its Facebook page about the Swat-A-Litterbug program. The N.C. Department of Transportation program provides this information:

Littering North Carolina roadways is illegal and can result in fines for those that commit the offense. Some litterbugs simply need to be informed and reminded that littering – whether deliberate or unintentional – can end with a personal commitment to stop.

The N.C Department of Transportation’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program encourages the public to report people who litter in an effort to help make North Carolina roadways cleaner. The program provides every indivdual an opportunity to be an active participant in reducing litter on North Carolina roadways.

How to report a litterbug

The public can report those who litter by contacting NCDOT’s Litter Management Section by filling out an online report or calling 1-800-331-5864. There is also a Swat-A-Litterburg app that can be used.

You know I hate littering.

No. 3

Mall stores leaving. The Band Attic is leaving its spot in the Carolina Mall. It lists its new address as 514 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer. I think that’s back to their original location. A moving sale is going on. The store sells band and musical instruments.

The Band Attic was a winner of the mall’s “Next Great Pop-up Shop” competition.

At least two other stores now in the mall were winners in the program: Elizabeth’s Treasures and Concord’s Best Dressed Kids.

Applications are being taken for the program, which will use space near Shoe Show, for the Next Great Pop-up Store. The next store will be in the mall program from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

It also appears the alterations shop – CK Alterations is leaving too. I don’t know any other details. That will be a big loss. Does anyone do where else you can get alterations done? There are two seamstresses in my household but I still seem to have some hemming and buttons to be replaced.

It really doesn’t matter that much to me – I wear running shorts or jogging pants 90 percent of the time.

No. 4

Some quick hitters. Here are a few of things we’re working on but don’t have a lot of information yet:

*More apartments (join me in cussing #$%**?!!!) are going in on Concord Parkway between Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pitts School Road. We had told you about the storage units previously. The apartments are going in right beside them.

*The Rogers Lake Road overpass looks like it is getting ready to start construction. There are survey ribbons all over the place at the rail intersection at South Main Street and Ridge Avenue. There was big hole in Ridge Avenue Thursday morning, but I don’t know if that is related. The overpass will take the place of the ground crossing on the railroad tracks. Several people mentioned this one to us and we’ll give you more information as we get it.

*A new tenant is going into Afton Ridge (Target shopping center) in the Steinmart space. No details yet on this one, but I’m told it take the whole space. Lease details and negotiations are in progress. It’s a store that doesn’t have location within 250 miles of here.

*Great to hear from Charlie Clark down in Midland. He is an original board member for Frank Liske Park and enjoyed seeing the old photos and the information about the 40th Anniversary.

*And a random thought – is the N.C. Mutual UFO Network still around? I used to get a newsletter and info from some fellow out in Lincolnton. Now I have to get my UFO news from watching reruns of “Ancient Aliens” on The History Channel.

No. 5

Circulation update. Digital readers excuse me for a moment. Subscribers (hard copy) are receiving notices about a $5 surcharge per month on your subscription because of the gas prices. I hope most of you understand the reasoning for this. I could understand it as long as the paper is delivered.

I talked with the regional circulation manager about the problems we are having in getting the paper to you. The issue is lack of carriers. If you would like to be a newspaper carrier, let me know and I will get you in touch.

The problem is the good job market. You can work at a lot of places and make more money with a better schedule. We are painted into the cost-cutting corner because of declining ad revenues and industry changes.

Thank you to those who have stuck with us.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

