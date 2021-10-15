Friday Five: Hiring, vacancy and changes

As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip to Biscuitville. Shocking I know – a quick trip to Biscuitville but there were only two cars in front of me.
There were workers on site at the flyover on Concord Mills Boulevard. It seems that project will never be done. The construction progress seems like dripping water. Maybe someday it will be finished. Maybe they don’t have enough workers.
No. 1
Companies are desperate to hire. Several weeks ago I said people who aren’t hiring should put up signs because there would be less. The need for employees has not decreased, if anything demand has increased.
“Like so many, Firehouse is seeing great promise from an ease in (COVID) restrictions; but, we are in great need of restaurant employees to support our increased guess,” Firehouse Subs wrote in a press release this week.
The company is looking to fill 200 jobs across the 26 locations in the Charlotte area (three locations in Concord). Information is available online firehousesubs.com/careers
If you want to work in fast food or casual dining there is no shortage of positions available. The Popeye’s over at ClearSprings is still closed – a brand new restaurant that looks like it is complete. Chipotle on Kannapolis Parkway recently opened. They must have found enough workers.
Belk is also looking for workers. The Charlotte-based retailer wants to hire more than 5,000 people for sales, beauty and operational positions. The jobs are a combination of full-time, part-time and seasonal.
A special hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Charlotte area Belks, including at Carolina Mall. Call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk in at any time during the event hours. For more information about open positions in the Charlotte area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.
It looks like Belk and others are really pushing early Christmas shopping. There’s plenty of Christmas stuff already in the stores.
No. 2
Greener pastures. Right now the Independent Tribune isn’t hiring anybody. That’s not to say I don’t have any open positions. Thomas Lott, one of our reporters, has left for a job in his home state of Texas. He and his wife, Victoria, are excited to be getting closer home and into good new positions. We wish them well.
Right now we’re waiting on the bean-counters to approve letting us look for another reporter. That being said you might notice that we’re a little more short-handed than usual.
In the meantime, Victoria Young and I will do the best we can to cover our community of 225,000 people.
No. 3
Vacant buildings on Concord Parkway. The Gate convenience store at the corner of Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway recently closed.
We’re told the company was at the end of its lease and the landlord wanted to increase the rent significantly. Gate was willing to pay more, but not as much as the owner wanted. There is a lot of competition in that area with an Exxon and BP across the street and a Murphy’s less than a block away (in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market).
I wonder if 7Eleven might be interested in the site. They seem to be adding a lot of locations in the area.
Up next is Food Lion. The grocery store’s lease comes to an end soon and there is concern that an increased rent demand might drive Food Lion out. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.
Anybody remember the Rite Aid drug store in that shopping center? It’s been empty for more than five years.
The last time I was in that store was before I became editor. I went in for a flu shot and also wound up getting pneumonia and shingles shots that day. I am pro-vax. I don’t like being sick when it is not necessary.
No. 4
Best Buy flipping the inside of its store. I’ve been in Best Buy at Concord Mills several times over the past several months. They carry a video camera that I use to broadcast/stream with and over time I have to replace them (normal wear and tear usually). Like everything else, it seems those small camcorders are in short supply.
When I walked in Thursday, I was really confused. They have flipped the merchandise. Usually you see TVs and an odd mix of items coming in from inside the mall. Instead there were TVs and computers. The computers took the place of the appliances. The appliances were moved back to the corner where the computers and car stereos used to be.
It looks like they have a few less cellphones and maybe less TVs. I’m wondering if they are changing their business model or if they can’t get merchandise either.
They’ve also enclosed more space in the back corner. It looks like it might be workspace and/or storage.
No. 5
Feedback on band participation. Last week I commented on how small the marching bands have become and wondered why.
Several of you replied and it appears to be a combination of reasons. Here are some of the reasons:
• Kids have a lot more things to do today and band is not always a priority.
• Students are worried about keeping up grade point averages and SAT/college entrance exams and band takes up too much time.
• Band is a major time commitment that may limit other activities.
• It is expensive. We confirmed the Cabarrus County Schools fee is $500, which helps cover some of the competition expenses. That does not include instruments and other related expenses.
• COVID has also factored into the decline.
I’ve heard the same basic list of issues for why the number of students who play football and other sports have declined.
Times change, but I sure hope our students are getting good social interactions like many of us had in band, sports, church and other activities in the past. People need contact with other people.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.