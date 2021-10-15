Friday Five: Hiring, vacancy and changes

No. 3

Vacant buildings on Concord Parkway. The Gate convenience store at the corner of Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway recently closed.

We’re told the company was at the end of its lease and the landlord wanted to increase the rent significantly. Gate was willing to pay more, but not as much as the owner wanted. There is a lot of competition in that area with an Exxon and BP across the street and a Murphy’s less than a block away (in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market).

I wonder if 7Eleven might be interested in the site. They seem to be adding a lot of locations in the area.

Up next is Food Lion. The grocery store’s lease comes to an end soon and there is concern that an increased rent demand might drive Food Lion out. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Anybody remember the Rite Aid drug store in that shopping center? It’s been empty for more than five years.

The last time I was in that store was before I became editor. I went in for a flu shot and also wound up getting pneumonia and shingles shots that day. I am pro-vax. I don’t like being sick when it is not necessary.

No. 4