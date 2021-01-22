Friday Five: Littering, a pardon and a lump of coal?

Hats off to Lidl. The discount grocer Lidl (Concord location in Concord Mills area) is offering all its U.S. employees $200 extra pay if they choose to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.

Lidl said the extra pay is aimed encouraging their employees and to offset any cost they might incur such as travel and childcare. The company pledged to be flexible in its schedule to help their employees schedule the vaccinations.

No. 4

You have probably noticed we have more state and national news in the paper and on-line especially. These changes started happening when BH Media (a part of Berkshire Hathaway) sold its newspapers , including the Independent Tribune, to Lee. That sale was completed last March.