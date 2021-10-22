Friday Five: Lowes Foods, shopping center coming; Amazon back open

Here is the rest of Mandy’s rant:

“Also, I’m wondering about the strategic plan for the new downtown Kannapolis segment of the population. The apartments, hotels, condos, townhomes, and houses are all really nice, but they are way above the median income of Kannapolis. I’d like to know where they anticipate these folks will work, shop and eat.

“Outside of the immediate downtown area, Kannapolis is pretty crappy. These folks aren’t going to want to shop in the rundown stores (Food Lion, Walmart, Value Village) or eat at the greasy old family restaurants we have in town.

“I’d like to think we have the next Afton Village on our hands, but I just don’t see the infrastructure changing to meet the demands of that population very quickly. Prime example… South Main Street, the Walmart shopping center, vape stores and ‘skills arcades’ lit up like Christmas trees on every corner, and the entire business district of Hwy 29. I work in uptown Charlotte. It’s not an easy commute from Kannapolis. There aren’t many high paying large corporations in the immediate area, mostly just manufacturing. So how are we attracting folks here? Do we need more than just a ballpark and a few boutique shops to retain them? Am I missing something? Maybe I’m totally missing the mark.”