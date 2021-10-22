Friday Five: Lowes Foods, shopping center coming; Amazon back open

The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
No. 1
Chistenbury Village get first tenant. The new development announced its first tenant this week.
Winston-Salem based Lowes Foods, LLC has signed a lease to anchor Christenbury Village, a grocery anchored mixed-use development in Concord, NC by Christenbury Investors, LLC, an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based MPV Properties, LLC and Mission Properties, LLC, according to a press release from MPV Properties.
Christenbury Village is a 17-acre, vertically integrated mixed-use development located at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway, adjacent to the Highland Creek community. The project is slated to include a about a 52,000-square-foot Lowes Foods, two (2) mixed-use buildings consisting of approximately 150 apartment units and about 26,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space with an additional 24,000 square feet of medical office and shop retail buildings along Christenbury Parkway.
The leasing plan drawing, released by MPV, shows five buildings beside the grocery story. The development extends up the hill and goes all the way to Christenbury Hall Drive.
The drawing also shows another round-about at Herrons Nest Pace NW. The latest average daily traffic on Christenbury Parkway at the site is 21,500 vehicles. I expect that will be going up.
Ownership plans to break ground on Phase 1 of the project in the 4th quarter of 2021 with Lowes Foods targeting an opening in Early 2023.
Austin Easter of MPV Properties represented Lowes Foods in the transaction.
Christenbury Commons, an apartment complex, is under construction across Cox Mill Road (up the hill toward Cox Mill High School) and an office building is planned for the east corner of Cox Mill and Christenbury.
No. 2
An Amazon shutdown. Readers asked us what was going on at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on N.C. 73 and Barr Road. They were concerned after seeing an almost empty parking for several days.
I asked Amazon about it Wednesday.
“The fulfillment center has been closed for maintenance since October 14,” according Loni Monroe, the community relations person for Amazon locally. “We are scheduled to reopen (Thursday, Oct. 21). All employees have been compensated throughout the closure and there has been no impact to customers.”
The center did reopen Thursday morning. The parking lot was not full (it usually isn’t) but there were lots of cars. A big sign near the main entrance to the building said, “Welcome back to the new and improved CLT3.”
And like nearly every other business in Cabarrus County Amazon has a “hiring” sign.
The parking lots at the other two Amazon Center in Cabarrus County, Goodman Road and Derita Road, have been packed. Business continues to boom for Amazon.
No. 3
New stores at Carolina Mall. The Band Attic and Scrub Images both recently opened.
The Band Attic, an instrument store, won the Mall’s “Concord’s Next Great Pop-up Shop” contest. The Band Attic also has locations in Spencer and Granite Falls.
Scrub Images is a uniform store. As the name suggests they have a lot of scrubs (medical uniforms) but other than that I don’t know much else about the business.
The Treasure Box is coming to the vacated jewelry location at the center court area. A “hiring” sign lists this number for job seekers 678-786-6661 or 678-786-6555.
There appears to be a vacancy in the food court. The Chinese restaurant has been closed for several days.
No. 4
A guest rant about Kannapolis. Mandy from Kannapolis sent a couple of questions and a rant a couple of weeks ago. She wants to know if Kellwater’s Water Commons might have a nice grocery store. She prefers a store like Ingle’s instead of a basic Food Lion.
The nearest Ingle’s is in Albemarle. I’ve never understood why the Asheville-based grocer doesn’t have a store here. I guess it’s because Harris-Teeter and Food Lion have been so strong here.
Here is the rest of Mandy’s rant:
“Also, I’m wondering about the strategic plan for the new downtown Kannapolis segment of the population. The apartments, hotels, condos, townhomes, and houses are all really nice, but they are way above the median income of Kannapolis. I’d like to know where they anticipate these folks will work, shop and eat.
“Outside of the immediate downtown area, Kannapolis is pretty crappy. These folks aren’t going to want to shop in the rundown stores (Food Lion, Walmart, Value Village) or eat at the greasy old family restaurants we have in town.
“I’d like to think we have the next Afton Village on our hands, but I just don’t see the infrastructure changing to meet the demands of that population very quickly. Prime example… South Main Street, the Walmart shopping center, vape stores and ‘skills arcades’ lit up like Christmas trees on every corner, and the entire business district of Hwy 29. I work in uptown Charlotte. It’s not an easy commute from Kannapolis. There aren’t many high paying large corporations in the immediate area, mostly just manufacturing. So how are we attracting folks here? Do we need more than just a ballpark and a few boutique shops to retain them? Am I missing something? Maybe I’m totally missing the mark.”
I think Mandy has some good points and I know many of those on city council as well as the candidates have some of those concerns.
No. 5
Litter collection record set. Let’s file this one as good that we were able to pick up this much, but on the flipside it’s a shame there is that much litter available to be picked up.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from roadsides, exceeding the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
“This is the kind of record we never wanted to break,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “I am very proud of the hard working employees, contractors and volunteers who’ve helped us collect this trash, but litter shouldn’t be there in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part.”
Since Jan. 1, NCDOT has collected more than 11 million pounds of litter, totaling more than $15.8 million on litter collection efforts.
In 2019, NCDOT forces and volunteers set the previous record by collecting 10.5 million pounds of litter statewide.
If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.