Friday Five: Merry Christmas and pass the cookies

Merry Christmas. Welcome to a Christmas edition of the Friday Five. One good thing about being editor is you get share what you want. Today let’s talk about Christmas past – and not like Scourge’s visitor.
No. 1
Cooking, baking and “helping.” Kim and Jordan have been baking for the past couple of days and the house smells wonderful and the cookies and sausage balls taste great too.
Every Christmas season growing up my aunts on the Plemmons side of the family always made candy. We could always count on a tin filled with chocolate-covered goodies and my favorite, potato candy. I saw our Preacher Steve Ayers post a picture the other day of potato candy and he called it something different. It has a sugary white part layered with peanut butter. I think you make the layer of white, then spread peanut butter on it, roll it into a log and slice it into small potato-shaped pieces. I don’t even know if there are potatoes in it.
My other favorite Christmas treat is store-bought: chocolate-covered cherries. I love those. I went to Walmart to buy some to take Mom’s for Christmas this week and much to my horror found that they now are made with wheat. Luke’s allergic to wheat so that will eliminate that Christmas tradition. They had some with coconut in them too. I think I am the only person in my family who likes coconut.
No. 2
Helping Aunt Christine and Mamaw Radford cook Christmas dinner. I’m not really sure how much help I was but Aunt Christine always let me help make the meringue for the banana pudding and I got to put coconut on the cake. My mouth is watering just thinking about those delicious desserts.
Mamaw and Papaw Radford had a small kitchen but we always found a way to get the grown-ups around the table, the kids around a smaller table and Aunt Christine sat on a taller chair by the sink and sat her plate on the counter. She was always offered a seat at the grown-up table but she wanted to be up so she could get anything that was needed. Once you got squeezed in at the table there wasn’t much getting up without multiple people moving and possibly even leaving the room.
It was a feast and time I usually got to see a bunch of my cousins.
One reason I hate white Christmases is it can knock off the power. It did one year right in the middle of cooking Christmas dinner and it also made it hard to drive to anyone’s house. Bing Crosby and Irving Berlin can keep their dang white Christmas – give me a nice sunny day that I can spend with my family.
No. 3
Favorite Christmas gifts and some that have to be put together. I bet more than one of you have struggle to get a Christmas gift assembled. One time Santa Claus came pretty early to our house. Luke and I (for the English teachers) were in bed, because you know “Santa won’t come if you’re not asleep.”
That particular Christmas Santa brought a bicycle for me and a John Deere Green chain driven tractor for Luke, but they were partially assembled. Mom and Dad were making so much noise that Luke and I knew Santa had come and we got up and helped to finish the job.
You should have seen us trying to ride around the house in the middle of the night. Boy that was fun. When daylight came we were up and out riding in the yard – another reason I’m not dreaming of a white Christmas.
I remember one year we wanted BB guns for Christmas. Boy did we get a great surprise – instead of BB guns two single-shot .22 rifles were under the tree.
Kim and I have spent more than one Christmas Eve, early Christmas morning with “some assembly required.” The worse might have been the Barbie Townhouse Jordan got one Christmas. It was after 4 a.m. before we went to bed.
Some of my other favorite gifts include Strat-O-Matic Baseball, Strategy Football, and electric football with the Kansas City Chiefs for me and the Oakland Raiders for Luke. We had a lot of fun and a few arguments (we’re both very competitive).
Mamaw Radford used to tell us “somebody has to lose.” Luke’s angry response was “It doesn’t have to be me.”
No. 4
Cutting a real tree. One year we were having a Christmas party at Aunt Pat and Uncle Moose’s house. Aunt Pat wanted another tree so Luke, my double-first cousin Terry and I took a mattock into the woods to find one.
We climbed up the ridge from Popa Plemmons’ house and had several pines to choose from. Most were jack pines but one white pine stood out. We chopped and chopped, taking turns until the tree fell.
We dragged it back home and Daddy had to cut off the bottom so it would fit in the truck.
Aunt Pat loved the beautiful tree – but it wouldn’t fit in the house. Still it was great fun getting it.
No. 5
The best smell in the world. The church smells so good when all the Christmas pokes are there for distribution. The poke tradition started in the Great Depression. Churches made up bags with a little bit of fruit and candy to make sure everyone had something on Christmas.
The combination of chocolate candy, Wrigley’s gum, oranges and apples create the best smell in the world. It smells like Christmas. I love the Christmas pokes.
I’ve got to run (literally, a Christmas run challenge). I’ve got some eating and unwrapping to do too. Merry Christmas to you all and may God bless you this season. If you celebrate a different holiday, my best wishes go to you too.
New Year’s resolutions are coming in next week’s Friday Five. If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, New Year’s resolution or something else to share send it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com