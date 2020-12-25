Friday Five: Merry Christmas and pass the cookies

No. 2

Helping Aunt Christine and Mamaw Radford cook Christmas dinner. I’m not really sure how much help I was but Aunt Christine always let me help make the meringue for the banana pudding and I got to put coconut on the cake. My mouth is watering just thinking about those delicious desserts.

Mamaw and Papaw Radford had a small kitchen but we always found a way to get the grown-ups around the table, the kids around a smaller table and Aunt Christine sat on a taller chair by the sink and sat her plate on the counter. She was always offered a seat at the grown-up table but she wanted to be up so she could get anything that was needed. Once you got squeezed in at the table there wasn’t much getting up without multiple people moving and possibly even leaving the room.

It was a feast and time I usually got to see a bunch of my cousins.

One reason I hate white Christmases is it can knock off the power. It did one year right in the middle of cooking Christmas dinner and it also made it hard to drive to anyone’s house. Bing Crosby and Irving Berlin can keep their dang white Christmas – give me a nice sunny day that I can spend with my family.

No. 3