Friday Five: N.C. 3 partially opening soon, N.C. 200 to close and a bush car on the road

Last week my 2006 Subaru blew up – no actual explosion – the internal timing chain broke and busted up the inside of the motor to the tune of about $8,300. I have moved to a back-up car.
We’ve got better news for people who travel in downtown Kannapolis and come in or out from the west.
No. 1
Mooresville Highway/N.C. 3 making progress. It seems like Mooresville Highway coming out of downtown Kannapolis has been closed forever. Well it looks like crews are making progress and the general public will be able to use the road soon. Right now, just local traffic (folks trying to get to their homes or businesses) has been allowed while construction has continued.
“We hope to have one lane open in each direction between Kannapolis Parkway and Loop Road very soon, early next month,” according to Jen Thompson, a communications officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
No. 2
N.C. 200 closing for repairs soon. NCDOT maintenance crews will close N.C. 200 just east of U.S. 601 on Monday, March 7, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for crews to do maintenance work on a box culvert over Hamby Branch. The road is scheduled to open by Friday, March 11.
Drivers can follow a posted detour along N.C. 200, U.S. 601 and Mt. Pleasant Road, returning to N.C. 200. Access to areas within the closure will be maintained (local traffic)
No. 3
Putting a “bush” car back on the road. It was a better joke back when NASCAR had the Busch Grand National Series. My back-up car is a bush car. I bet there are some folks out on Highway 200 who know what a bush car is. So what is a bush car?
For those of you less redneck than me, folks who have cars or trucks that aren’t running or may not run well push them back out of the way to deal with later. Up in the mountains or out in the country you might push them back into the woods. The bushes will eventually grow up around it.
I saw my first bush car when my dad, Wiley, and my brother, Luke, were out squirrel hunting in the woods. We walked up on an old early 1960s or late 1950s car. One of my uncles had rolled it out there because it didn’t run anymore.
If that old car’s still there, I’ll bet it worth something now.
It was that same section of woods where I learned how to get mistletoe. Daddy took us up there with the shotgun right before Christmas and blasted some from the top of a tree. We used birdshot, so it didn’t shred the mistletoe into tiny pieces.
No. 4
Running afoul with the city HOAs and a neighbor. Now if you live in the city like me, you move the bush car into the backyard and sometimes the bushes or grass will grow up around it. If you don’t have a good Weedeater, aka string trimmer, you will get the bush effect soon enough.
Note for those who might have a bush car: the city, sometimes neighbors and homeowners associations will raise hell about you keeping a bush car. My previous bush car drew the ire of the City of Concord, with threats of daily fines, so I wound up selling that car to a salvage operation for 50 bucks. It was worth a lot more but not when Code Enforcement is after you.
My next door neighbor had a bush truck in his driveway near mine. He had to deal with his too.
We pieced together that one of our neighbors had complained to the city about his truck and the code guy got me because of its close proximity.
It’s the same neighbor who snatched up two of our kittens one time and locked them up in her garage. Jordan and I went door to door looking for the kitties and when we got to her house she admitted she had them in her garage. She had planned to take them to the pound. We got the kitties back after she lectured us about letting the kitties outside.
I am glad to say that neighbor moved and the folks who lived there now seem to be better neighbors.
Now if you want to get away with having a bush car (this works most of the time), keep the license plate active and pay the property taxes. The government is generally happy when they get paid. The HOA might be a different story. The problem comes when you can’t get it inspected and then you can’t renew the plate.
Don’t worry bush car police, my 2007 Ford is fully inspected, insured and has a valid license plate. The only thing I have to worry about now is minimum speed and getting up steep hills. The transmission is a bit wonky.
No. 5
A pleasant experience at the license plate agency. I tried to get my plate renewed online for the bush car, but the NCDMV site said this car wasn’t eligible. If you have a plate to be renewed, online is the easiest way and has the least hassle.
I dreaded going over to the license plate agency based on long waits in the past. The last time I had been, the people in line were out the door and down the sidewalk. Some of it was due to the six-foot COVID-19 distancing.
This time was a breeze. Three people were in line in front of me and I got my new plate in 10 minutes or less. Now all I have to do is pay the property tax bill for the gap between last licensure and the new plate.
