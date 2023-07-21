Traffic, history, business, elections and the great outdoors are featured in today’s Friday Five.

No. 1

Politics and elections. Today at noon (Friday, July 21) is the deadline to file for municipal elections across Cabarrus County. The elections will be in November.

It’s been an eventful summer in politics. Cabarrus Commissioner Barbara Strang resigned and has now been replaced by Tim Furr. He was appointed by Cabarrus County Clerk of Superior Court Bill Baggs. That came after commissioners could not reach a decision on the replacement. Furr was sworn in Thursday.

Furr resigned from the Cabarrus County School Board to take the spot. Now the ball is in the school board’s court to pick Furr’s replacement. Applications are being taken.

Both the school board and commission seats are up for reelection in November, 2024.

No. 2

“The rest of the story…” Our younger readers will scratch their heads on this one. We’re going to go Paul Harvey (Google him or look on YouTube). We ran a business card last week on A2 for the Kannapolis Transit Company and asked if anybody knew more about the business.

Lynda Rape and Mike Huffstetler let us know that the family-owned business is still here. It is called Kannapolis Charter and Tours, at 625 S. Main St. John Huffstetler is the owner.

G.M. Huffstetler on the business card was John’s father.

There is an interesting history going back prior to World War II.

“It operated local bus service from China Grove to Concord and also Cannon Mills workers. (15-cent fares),” Mike Huffstetler told us. “Originally it was owned by Carolina Coach Company, a Trailways affiliate. After the war, the company was sold to George M. Huffstetler.”

Cue Paul Harvey.

“And now you know the rest of the story.”

No. 3

A periodic check-in with the N.C. Department of Transportation. Last week we sent some questions to Jen Thompson, the communications officer for NCDOT locally, and here are some of the things we found out:

*NCDOT has sold a small shopping/office complex on Concord Lake Road (N.C. 3 at the I-85 bridge). It had been taken by NCDOT during I-85 expansion project.

According to deeds filed with Cabarrus County, Edie Tolson of Gold Hill Road, Rockwell, bought the property for $250,000 back in February.

*The rail crossing project on Rogers Lake Road at South Main Street in Kannapolis has started. We heard from a couple of readers about some complaints about the preliminary work being done.

“The project availability date was May 15th and crews started working the first week of June,” Thompson said. “We have cleared the project, installed erosion control and started relocating the new water and sewer lines. The project completion is spring 2026 and vegetation establishment will continue through winter 2026.”

No. 3A

Still mysteries. I asked about two other possible projects and Thompson said her folks don’t seem to know anything about them.

A reader told us there were survey ribbons near Windy Road and N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway. Apparently it’s not NCDOT so that one is still a mystery.

I was out driving on N.C. 49 northeast of Mount Pleasant and thought it looked like some surveying might have been done there, right before you get to town.

Again, apparently not NCDOT.

No. 4

Stough Road and that dang bridge. The widening of Stough Road and the replacement of the bridge that constantly floods and is damaged appears to be a ways off.

“We do have a project programmed in our 10-year STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program) to replace the Stough Road bridge as part of the next phase of the George Liles Parkway expansion between Roberta Road and N.C. 49,” Thompson said. “However, the current construction schedule isn’t until 2030.”

The bridge and road have been closed at least twice this year that I know of. Last week it was closed for several hours because a truck hit the railing and had to be repaired. Every time we have a heavy rain, there is a threat that the creek will over run the bridge.

Thompson said the NCDOT is not waiting for the widening.

“So in the interim, our state bridge maintenance crews are going to rebuild the existing bridge,” Thompson. “Work may get underway as early as this fall. The existing bridge will be replaced with a wider structure featuring 12-foot travel lanes. It will remain a two-lane bridge until the later project comes along.”

It’s a wonder someone hasn’t been seriously hurt here. I have watched vehicles drive through flood waters even when the road is closed. And how many times do cars and trucks cross the centerline on the narrow bridge! It is dangerous.

No. 5

A turtle encounter. I was running on the trails at Frank Liske Park the other day and ran up on a momma turtle and her little one (I think it was a turtle, maybe it was a terrapin.) For our purposes here we are going to call it a turtle.

As I got closer the mom turtle saw me and started pushing the little one across the trail. The little turtle didn’t like it and went into its shell. Mom decided she couldn’t push baby off the trail, so she climbed on top to protect the little one.

I was surprised that she didn’t go in her shell, but she kept an eye on me until I passed.

You never know what you might find at the park.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.