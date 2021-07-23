Friday Five: New bridge in the works for Stough Road

The Reserves Network will celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Concord office with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

I noticed that Prime Beverage, with that big location over off Kannapolis Parkway, now also has some space leased in one of the buildings off International Boulevard (near Poplar Tent Road).

It looks like Cabarrus County is becoming a beverage hub. We’ve got Pepsi is Harrisburg and Prime Beverage in Kannapolis and now Red Bull coming. I still wonder what drinks Prime Beverage cans.

No. 5

A few housekeeping issues. As most of you know the Independent Tribune no longer has an office. Please don’t drop things off at our old location on Church Street. The landlord there has been very good about trying to get things to us, but it is unfair for them to keep having to deal with our stuff.

We are having trouble with deliveries. I appreciate those of you who have let me know so that we can try to get things fixed. Sometimes the calls to our customer service center in Tulsa, Oklahoma don't solve the issues. If I can get the problem location to someone locally we have a better chance of correcting the problem.