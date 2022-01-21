Friday Five: New businesses opening across the county

New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.
No. 1
Three new businesses at Brookdale. MPV Properties (“MPV”) and Brookdale Shopping last week announced three new tenants for the shopping center at the corner of Rocky River Road and The Plaza Extension in Harrisburg. The new tenants are F45 Training, Mosaic Pediatric Therapy and Poke Ramen. The Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center is located off I-485.
F45 Training is still wrapping up construction and is hopeful to begin classes by the end of January. F45 has become one of Charlotte’s most popular fitness boutiques, this being the 8th location in the Charlotte Metro area.
Mosaic Pediatric Therapy officially opened its doors earlier this month, making Brookdale home to their 7th Charlotte area location.
Finally, Poke Ramen is still in the process of up-fitting its space, located between Subway and Brookdale Dental, for their new Asian fusion kitchen. They expect to open their first location at Brookdale by Spring.
Joey Morganthall and Robbie Adams of MPV Properties represented Brookdale Shopping Center in all three transactions.
No. 2
Cook Out coming to Harrisburg. A 2,800-square-foot Cook Out drive-thru is proposed for N.C. 49 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Planning and Zoning, the Cook Out, which would be just off the intersection of 49 and Morehead Road, is in the preliminary design phase.
No. 3
Ciderworks grand opening in Kannapolis. The Tipsy Hare Ciderworks is having its grand opening Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
The Tipsy Hare is at 211 West Ave., Kannapolis, beside Old Armor Beer Company and Kingpin Bowling.
Saturday’s festivities will include food trucks, live music and of course hard cider.
The Tipsy Hare has been open a few weeks. We stopped in there a couple of weeks ago and sipped a cider. It was good. I personally like hard cider better than beer.
The Tipsy Hare hours are Thursday 3 to 10 p.m.; Friday noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
No. 4
New store in Poplar Crossing Shopping Center. Acai Express Concord is opening near the Food Lion at the corner of George Liles Parkway and Poplar Tent Road. The business’ Instagram account says it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The business category is listed as a “smoothie and juice bar.” It appears to specialize in fruit bowls. I haven’t fun much else about the business. The website www.acaiexpress.com only lists locations in Puerto Rico – there are a bunch of them.
No. 5
Making it hard to dispose of trash. Ruthie Wright Roberts of Midland shared some of her concerns about out litter problem. She makes good points.
“For the last six or seven years I have noticed that most businesses, from fast food to drug stores to banks, etc., have completely removed ALL outside trash cans including those cigarette-butt containers,” Roberts said. “First business, the Wells Fargo Bank on North Union Street, the premier street in all of Concord, has a trashy, filthy parking lot. This has gone on for years.”
Roberts said a couple of business managers she talked with pushed the responsibility off to the City of Concord. Another mentioned that litter pick-up outside was the yard care team’s responsibility.
Roberts rightfully points out that most of the lawn care is April through October, what who is responsible for November through March?
Honestly, if we wait for the businesses or the government to clean up, little will happen. A lot of the franchise businesses, particularly fast food, barely seem able to have enough employees to serve food.
If you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.