Most of today’s Friday Five falls into the “Hey, what are they doing over there?’ category.

No. 1

Grading on Concord Parkway. A mixed use development is coming to Concord Parkway beside Holly Grove Primitive Baptist Church. The small church sets on the banks of Coddle Creek and has some grading and erosion control already done in front of the church.

The project is being developed by Nest Homes out of Mooresville, according to Steve Osborne, director of Planning and Neighborhood Development for the City of Concord.

It will be 127 townhomes in the back and four office buildings in the front. The office space will total 40,320 square feet, Osborne said.

The original name of the development was “Dreaming Creek” but the developer has changed it to “Holly Grove.” Clearly it is a reference to the church or maybe there was or is a holly grove there.

This property is near the 100 acres were Jack Roush had proposed a test track many years ago. Roush still owns the property which is closer to the intersection of George Liles Parkway. The Grounds at Concord (old Philip Morris property owners) also have a couple of parcels on that side of George Liles. One is residential (closer to Roberta Woods) and the other has a more commercial/industrial zoning.

You may have noticed a wooden “road” coming down along the creek on The Grounds at Concord, close to Concord Commons and Chick-fil-a. Osborne said it is for utility line connections (water and sewer) being made for the Eli Lilly project across Concord Parkway.

“They are really coming along. There are always people working,” Osborne said.

No. 2

Outback Steakhouse closer to reality. I was starting to worry that I might have been wrong about the Australian themed restaurant. It is in fact coming to the property on Concord Parkway between Carolina Mall and I-85 – up there near Verb coffee and where a new Discount Tire that is under construction near the Golden Corral.

Osborne said a plat for the Outback has been submitted but has not ben approved yet “but they are getting pretty close.”

My wife Kim said “Isn’t there a steakhouse there already?” I said yep and told her when there is an hour wait at Outback many people will decide not to wait and go to Golden Corral instead.

No. 3

No word on Costco. Readers have asked me. They’ve asked Osborne too. Right now there doesn’t seem to be a plan for a Costco warehouse in Concord.

Before the pandemic I talked to a Costco rep when they were opening the Mooresville store (closest one to most of us) and the word was after that store was going well Concord likely would be on the radar for the company.

Well of course the pandemic hit and that probably played a factor. The “future locations” part of the Costco website shows nine locations opening in 2023. The closest is Canton, Ohio. One location is in China and another in Japan.

I’ve scratched my head thinking about where might be a good location. How about over there at the corner of N.C. 73/Davidson Highway and Kannapolis Parkway? Next week I will try to get you an update on that project.

No. 4

Big boost for Mt. Pleasant tax base. Niblock Homes is building about 170 house in a new development called “Brighton Park.” It is near the intersection of N.C. 49 and N.C. 73.

“It’s going to be a great addition to our town,” said Crystal W. Smith, assistant town manager. “They will be higher end home and really nice.”

One of the nice things for the town will be the boost to the tax base, which is expected to increase by 56 percent.

Thanks to our friend Eddie Pepper for pointing out the project and reminding me to check on it.

Mt. Pleasant is getting ready to start celebrating Independence Day. The town’s celebration is always the last Saturday of June, which this year falls on June 24. Festivities will begin with the parade at 5 p.m. Applications are currently being accepted to join the parade.

The festival follows behind Town Hall with music, food and fireworks. Too Much Sylvia will play, which is always entertaining During intermission the town plans to hold a dedication for the recent improvements in the park and to the facilities. We’ll have more about the celebration as we get closer.

No. 5

Unique and fun way to honor veterans. Deborah Epps Ferguson and others helped us out with this one.

The 8th Annual Car Show and Veterans’ Recognition was held at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Concord on Saturday, June 3rd with 300 participants showing their cars, motorcycles and trucks.

Veterans were also honored and recognized. The program included a display of flags, Pledge to the Flag, National Anthem, Armed Forces melody and Taps followed by a moment of silence.

Each veteran was presented with a Psalm 91 Book which signifies God’s protection during battle. Hotdogs with all the trimmings were served. Over 40 trophies were presented to the car show participants with the Best of Show going to Ronnie Hinson, driving a Chevy Nova.

No. 5A

An editorial note. Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are holding high school graduations this weekend. We’ll be sharing photos over the next couple of print editions and online. If you have any graduation photos you would like to share send them in. Congratulations to all the graduates.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or text or email 704-786-0001.