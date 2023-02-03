It’s Black History Month. Businesses keep building. And sometimes they leave.

No. 1

New restaurant in Harrisburg. Bubba’s Bunkhouse is coming to the Town Center area of Harrisburg. It is in the same building as Hawthorne’s Pizza. The address is 4351 Main St., Suite 1.

I’ve got credit my daughter Jordan with finding about this one.

Bubba’s social media posts describe it as “’Blue Collar Gourmet’ Southern comfort foods with a Southwest flair. Country themed atmosphere.”

I have not seen a time frame for the opening but it must be pretty soon. They are hiring: line cooks, dishwashers, hosts, bartenders, servers and server assistants. Call Mike (843) 516 – 0424 or email- infobubbas@gmail.com for details.

No. 2

Have you ever heard of a pig in a poke? I have mentioned it to a couple of younger folks and they didn’t seem to know what I was talking about.

Our friend Google said this is a pig in a poke, “something that is bought or accepted without knowing its value or seeing it first.” Apparently its an idiom that dates back to the mid-1550s. Kim always tells me I'm behind the times.

I bring that up after visiting a store down on Branchview Drive that sells Amazon and other returns. Their rules say you can’t open boxes.

Much of the stuff is pretty obvious what’s inside, shoes for example, but others are not marked and complete mysteries.

The concept for the store is that you buy one price ($15 on Friday) and the prices decline each day.

I went on a Saturday so the price was $10. I didn’t buy anything. There was a lot of junk and there were many boxes that could be described as “a pig in a poke.”

One lady told me she found a $110 pair of shoes a few days ago.

I did see a set of brake pads and a wheel rotor. I don't need brakes at the moment.

When I was growing up I remember going to some stores that had brown paper bags (pokes) with a mystery item or items inside. I want to say they were like $5 or maybe it was $1. Sometimes you got something really good.

Maybe I will try one of the heavy boxes one day, but I’m not much of a gambler.

No. 3

Black History program. February is Black History Month and you will be seeing a lot events and tidbits coming out locally and nationally. Our friend Norman McCullough, the author of the Warren C. Coleman book has a program coming up at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 192 Spring St., Concord.

The program is called “Black History Month, Know the Past, Shape the Future.”

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The agenda will include the life and times of Warren Clay Coleman (more information online WarrenClayColeman.com) , development of an online video, current history in Concord/Cabarrus and a question and answer session.

We’ve got a column by McCullough in an upcoming edition.

No. 4

Learn about buying a home. The City of Concord is partnering with N.C. Works Career Center, Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency, and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. to offer a Cabarrus County Homebuyer Forum.

This Forum aims to equip prospective homebuyers with information about the steps to prepare for home ownership, income and credit levels that are required to qualify for homes, available resources for possible assistance with down payments and closing costs, and eligibility requirements to qualify to receive the assistance.

The forum will be at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, located at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, NC 28025, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. To register for this event, please visit CONCORDNC.GOV/HOMEBUYER .

For additional questions, send an e-mail message to contact@prosperitycdc.org and include "Registration for 2/28/23" in the Subject line. Space is limited and no childcare will be provided during this event.

No. 5

Odds and ends. When I drove by Wednesday, a Bobcat and workers were pulling out the gas pumps at the BP station at the corner of Pitts School Road and Concord.

We’re told they’re just making repairs, so no worries about another empty gas station at the intersection. The Gate station across Concord Parkway is still empty. We keep hearing rumors on that building but nothing ever comes of them.

*Ashley Furniture is gone from Afton Ridge. That leaves a big space for someone in that busy center. It will be interesting to see what goes in there and how long it take to fill the spot.

The old Dress Barn location down next to Marshalls is still vacant.

*The empty space beside Chipotle on Kannapolis Parkway won’t be empty much longer. A building permit was issued Tuesday for Ideal Dental to upfit the space.

Does it seem like we are getting a lots of dentist offices? Especially chain dentists?

*Don’t worry a round-about is not coming to Poplar Tent Road and Eva Drive/Rock Hill Church Road.

There has been a good bit of surveying activity around the intersection. I asked N.C. Department of Transportation’s Jen Thompson about it.

“Over at Rock Hill Church/Eva Drive/Poplar Tent Road, there’s a project in development to do some widening to accommodate turn lanes at each approach to the intersection,” Thompson said.

*Missing Memories 98.3 FM on the radio? Some folks may have a new option. The Memories channel up in Salisbury has moved its FM channel to 101.7 FM and the tower to Granite Quarry.

With the new signal, the oldies are now beamed into northern and eastern portions of Cabarrus County and some down into the northwest corner of Stanly County.

*The City of Concord and Barber-Scotia are expected to be in court soon. We may have a judge and /or jury determine if Barber-Scotia is still a college. Stay tuned.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.