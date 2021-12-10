Friday Five: New restaurant in Kannapolis, Wendy’s opens and more

Cabarrus County continues to grow with new businesses almost each day but every now and then there’s a bump in the road like Tuesday’s Amazon outage.
No. 1
A new breakfast restaurant in Kannapolis. Sunshine Family Restaurant is coming to the old Hardee’s at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt and South Cannon Boulevards. There are signs up for the new restaurant. The coming soon signs say “breakfast anytime.”
Thanks to Grant Eagle for calling our attention to this one.
We don’t know much about this yet other than the sign. I tried to find information online but there are all kinds of “Sunshine” restaurants around the area and country. None seem to be related. I guess it’s a common name.
No. 2
Another fast food update. Wendy’s is now open on Kannapolis Parkway near Afton Ridge. That restaurant went up pretty quick. There is still one vacant space in that small shopping center. It is right beside the new Chipotle.
One that didn’t go up quick was the Popeye’s on Concord Parkway at Clear Springs. The restaurant is now open – sometimes. We tried to go there last Saturday evening about 7 p.m. It was closed. I guess they don’t have enough employees.
These irregular hours and constant disruptions across the area are annoying. I am wondering how much of this is a real labor shortage and how much is using the pandemic and labor shortage as an excuse for poor business practices.
Honestly I’m not sure I believe these so-called supply chain issues. There are times when you go in stores and they have stuff packed in so tight I feel like calling the fire marshal. Then there are other times when the shelves are empty. I think people are just grabbing and hoarding it up.
No. 3
Captain D’s is closed. It has been closed for several weeks. It joins the Shoney’s next door (across from Atrium Health Cabarrus) which has been closed for years. I bet the hospital has changed names three times since Shoney’s was last open.
I looked for any permits about anything new coming in but came up empty. It looks like the owner of both is Wil-mar Realty.
Rumors persist about Smithfields Chicken ‘N’ Bar-B-Q coming. This would be a good location for that but we’re told it won’t happen there. The company did have a project scheduled for Kannapolis Parkway but changed its mind.
Just throwing this out – how about a Texas Roadhouse? The one off O. Bruton Smith Boulevard stays packed – so packed that you often can’t get into the parking lot. Texas Roadhouse opened a new restaurant this week in Salisbury off Julian Road and I-85.
No. 4
How scary was that Amazon outage earlier this week? It was a lot worse than the infamous Y2K. Here at the newspaper our access to Associated Press was out most of the day Tuesday. It was inconvenient but we use more stuff from other North Carolina newspapers than from AP. Celebrity obituaries come from AP so we used regular news on the obit pages.
I was in West Virginia Tuesday evening to broadcast the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball game with West Virginia on Charlotte49ers.com. I had great courtside seats for the game, but the Amazon servers where the broadcast originates were out. I enjoyed a good game but wasn’t able to share the play by play.
It was in Amazon’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Many people may not realize Amazon is more than selling stuff on the Internet.
AWS controls about 33 percent of the cloud storage business worldwide, according to a survey by Synergy Research Group. Microsoft has a 20 percent market share and Google 10 percent. Wow that’s a lot control for three companies – 63 percent of the world’s cloud storage.
The outage started around 11 a.m. Tuesday and continued into early morning hours Wednesday for some users.
Amazon hasn’t said what happened. This happened once before because of a hack.
No. 5
Gross domestic product growth. SmartAsset.com, a financial and mortgage advisory company, has released it ranking of counties by business growth and GDP for fiscal 2020-21. Mecklenburg County tops the North Carolina list with Union coming in ninth and Iredell 10th.
Cabarrus County just missed the Top 10 at #11.
Mecklenburg had nearly $2.7 billion in GDP growth with business growth by percent at 7.1. Union was $400 million with 10.6 percent; Iredell $394 million and 6.3 percent; and Cabarrus $368 million and 8.6 percent.
If you look at the growth by new building permits, Cabarrus jumps to #3 with 39.5 new building permits per 1,000 homes. Mecklenburg drops to 10th, with 10.8 permits per 1,000 homes. Wow that’s four times as many permits by rate. Johnston County, south of Raleigh and Wake County, was number one with 45.7 permits from 1,000 homes.
No. 5A
Condensed and combined rants. Not naming any names on these, but I have received several rants about our poor service, bad journalism and general displeasure with our newspaper. I agree some of them. I don’t understand why we can’t deliver the newspaper, especially when it’s the same people over and over when they are missed. And then the poor subscriber, when they did get it right and it rained, the carrier threw it in the ditch and it was too wet to read.
One particular long rant from a former subscriber from outside the area says he longs for the days of the old The Concord Tribune. He called the Independent Tribune Tribune “a rag” and asked “the editor how do (I) sleep at night?” Honestly by the time it’s bedtime I’m pretty sleepy and have no problem, except when I am trying to think of what to write in the Friday Five.
I am going to use my best judgement and not respond further to that former reader.
If you have a Friday Five, a story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.