Friday Five: New restaurant in Kannapolis, Wendy’s opens and more

These irregular hours and constant disruptions across the area are annoying. I am wondering how much of this is a real labor shortage and how much is using the pandemic and labor shortage as an excuse for poor business practices.

Honestly I’m not sure I believe these so-called supply chain issues. There are times when you go in stores and they have stuff packed in so tight I feel like calling the fire marshal. Then there are other times when the shelves are empty. I think people are just grabbing and hoarding it up.

No. 3

Captain D’s is closed. It has been closed for several weeks. It joins the Shoney’s next door (across from Atrium Health Cabarrus) which has been closed for years. I bet the hospital has changed names three times since Shoney’s was last open.

I looked for any permits about anything new coming in but came up empty. It looks like the owner of both is Wil-mar Realty.

Rumors persist about Smithfields Chicken ‘N’ Bar-B-Q coming. This would be a good location for that but we’re told it won’t happen there. The company did have a project scheduled for Kannapolis Parkway but changed its mind.