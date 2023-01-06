Friday Five: New Year’s baby, new grocery store and our walk scores

It took a little while longer but we’ve got the first baby born in Cabarrus County in 2023.

No. 1

Cabarrus’ New Year Baby. Baby Evelyn “slept in” on New Year’s Day, according to our friends over at Atrium Health Cabarrus. But eventually Evelyn came into this world at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Mom Hailey Whitley and the whole family were quite happy.

Evelyn weighed six pounds 13 ounces and was a bundle of joy to all.

Little Evelyn was among several New Year’s babies born in the Atrium system – all beautiful. Don’t you love babies?!

No. 2

Another New Year’s tradition. Most of us try to lose weight and to be more physically fit after all the holiday eating. One of the best ways is to walk (or run or bike). We’ve got several good places to walk, but mostly you have to drive to get there – to the parks and greenways.

Kannapolis is pretty good downtown, so is Concord. But those are only a small parts of our community.

An organization called Walk Score ranked the walkability, mass transit systems and bikability of the larger cities across the country. Scores and more information can be found online walkscore.com. Walk Score is a project done by Redfin, a real estate company, and Front Seat, a business incubator that helps businesses use technology and data.

Concord and Kannapolis didn’t fare well in the survey. Kannapolis ranked 38th out of the 52 largest North Carolina cities. Concord was 47th.

For comparison, the “most walkable” place in North Carolina is Boone with a score of 49. The Mountaineer town didn’t have a mass transit score but had a 33 for biking. Asheville was second (37) with 28 for transit and 33 for biking. Elizabeth City was third with a 36 with no transit score and 49 for biking.

The three worst walking cities were Mint Hill, Indian Trail and Clemmons. It’s easy to see why. There are major highways running through them and lots of suburban sprawl.

Concord suffers from many of the same issues. I live off Rock Hill Church Road and a few weeks ago I told you about walking back home from the car shop. There are too few sidewalks and major highways with no good way to get from one side to the other.

Kannapolis is not quite as bad but still sidewalks are scarce except downtown and newer neighborhoods.

Charlotte came out a little better in the ranking 23th and Salisbury was 20th.

Other cities in the area ranked this way: Monroe 34th, Mooresville 43rd and Huntersville 48th.

Connecting the greenways certainly will help. Another suggestion I have is to put sidewalks on the outside of new neighborhood berms. I’m interested to see what happens on Montford Avenue on the outside of the new Piper Glen.

No 3

A new grocery store at Kellswater Bridge. Several of you reported that a sign for Lowe’s Foods has gone up on the corner of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road.

MPV Properties is developing a 25-acre site there adjacent to the Kellswater Bridge development. Eventually there is expected to be about a 1,000 residential units in that development.

Right now Lowe’s is the only thing we know that is going in the development. It appears the shopping center will have two other buildings.

The plans show eight outparcels surrounding the Lowe’s center. They range from 1.09 acres to 2.66 acres. The 2.66-acre piece is on the corner.

The plan also shows the future Northwest Cabarrus High School on the opposite side of Kannapolis Parkway.

No. 4

Sheriff’s Office open house. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will have an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Stop by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 for our Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Sgt. Cody Rominger. “We will have guided tours of the Sheriff's Office and Detention Center, displays from some of our specialized units, and refreshments. Officers from multiple divisions will be here to answer questions and a recruitment booth will be set up if you want to join our team! We hope to see you there!”

The sheriff’s office is at the corner of Corban Avenue and Church Street near the Cabarrus County Governmental Center and the Cabarrus County Courthouse.

I always say it looks like Gotham City with that big building blocking out the sun and casting shadows much of the day. The new courthouse is always massive.

No. 5

Mini-rant but important. We’ve talked about this before, but it’s worth saying again. Yellow means caution and red means stop. It’s not speed up on yellow and go even faster on red.

This can be deadly mistake. Even if we arrive a few minutes late, let’s stop for signal lights. This problem seems to have gotten worse as traffic increases.

And while we’re ranting about road woes, slow down on Roberta Road near the new middle school and before you get to the round-about. We were at Frank Liske Park Monday and we literally heard tires screeching from the round-a-bout.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.