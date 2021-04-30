Friday Five: People I hate, put up your buggies and new stores

That’s a poor excuse. What kind of example does that set for the kids? You know what it says – the rules don’t apply to me. You don’t have to leave your kids at the car. Take them with you. My mom and dad taught Luke and I that you put things where they’re supposed to be.

Eventually I bumped my cart to the car and unloaded my groceries. I headed back to the buggy holding area, waiting for a car to pass. Then I proceeded only to have that car’s driver slam it into reverse heading straight back toward me as she backed into the parking space.

Why do so many people now think they have back into spaces? Are you thinking of making a quick get-away?

I dodged that car only to be confronted with two young women flying through the parking lot in a white SUV. You would have thought it was Dale Jr. at Daytona except the SUV made a right turn. I cussed at them and they smiled and waved.

No. 3

Don’t let your guards down. Whether you’re in the parking and dodging buggies and high speed shoppers or wearing your mask and keeping social distance there is danger out there.

The positivity rate was 9 percent for COVID tests in the last report I saw from the Cabarrus Health Alliance and there were 43 people in the hospital with COVID.