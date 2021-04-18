Friday Five: Ranting about health insurance, email and a racing promotion

I think I was mad when I wrote the Friday Five last week and it’s no different today. I have been dealing with *&$%%* health insurance this week and I guess they just want to drive up my blood pressure, get my stomach churning and for me to die so they don’t have to pay any claims.
No. 1
So I guess health insurance companies know better than your personal doctor? I’ve taken a medicine for acid reflux for years and have been able to pretty well control the issue. I don’t eat at Taco Bell or El Vallarte late at night and I try to exercise. It’s been working pretty well over the last few years with the help of a daily capsule.
For years before that I had to go to a Gastroenterologist. I’ve been drugged and had that scope stuck down my throat several times. I’ve had my esophagus stretched with that thing they stuff down your throat. It breaks up the scar tissue so there is room for food to go down. In the Plemmons family, strictures have been a problem.
My grandfather, Farida Plemmons, would get “choked” and I have watched as he tried to get over one of these spells. Sometimes afterward, he would drink Karo Syrup to try to calm down his esophagus and stomach. My dad, Wiley Lee Plemmons, had the same issue. So does my brother, Luke. Luke nearly died when his esophagus ruptured when he got choked. Luke battles the insurance companies constantly. It’s shameful.
For a while he had to drive from Asheville to a pharmacy in Johnson City, Tennessee, to get the medicine he was prescribed by his doctor. His portion of the medicine cost about $400 if he bought it in western North Carolina but if he drove to a pharmacy in Tennessee it was under $100. That’s how screwed up our healthcare system and health insurance is.
DIGITAL BONUS UPDATE: After I wrote this column for our print edition, I got an letter in the mail telling me that my insurance will only allow my acid reflux medicine if I am unable to eat or if I am being fed with a tube. I can't begin to tell you how mad this made me.
No. 2
Adventures in esophagus care and treatment. The first time I had the scope down my throat (it’s not as bad as the tiny camera the other direction, had that done a few time too) was had a doctor’s office over at University Hospital. That was back before they had the fancy Atrium Health University. My wife, Kim (K-Doc is what we call her now), was a nurse at the hospital and she went it with me. She knew the doctor and wanted to see the procedure.
The young lady (she was not a nurse) in the office stuck an IV in my arm and the doc got the medicine running. We were talking about liquor by the drink in Concord and I remember the ceiling tiles starting to move like the steps on an escalator.
That’s the last thing I remember until somebody said “I’ve got to go get something.”
Then the not-a-nurse young lady starts taking the IV out. Kim said, “I don’t think the doctor wants you to take that out yet.”
Not-a-nurse proceeds to take the IV out and then the doctor arrives back with this orange-looking thing that he tries stuff down my throat. Needless to say I was waking up and started gagging.
I had to make another appointment and come back for the throat stretching on another appointment.
The last time I had the scope and stretch, it went pretty well. It was back in the days of NorthEast Medical Center (the name has changed twice since then, at least they finally got Cabarrus back in the name).
The hospital lady (not sure if she was a nurse or not) escorted me down a hallway in NorthEast and handed me a gown. “Take everything off and put on this gown. Somebody will be with you shortly.”
So stripped down and put on the gown and sure enough somebody came and got me.
The doctor came in and looked at the chart and looked at my bare legs on the table. “Mark what are we doing today?”
I told him and he asked “Why did you take your pants off?”
“That girl told me to.”
Everybody burst out laughing.
The next thing I know, I am back in that little room and Kim is trying to help me get my pants back on.
I don’t want to have my throat scoped again. The blanket-blank insurance company shouldn’t want that either. Those procedures have to be a lot more expensive than a daily capsule.
To you blanket-bank insurance company, I have two hands in the air with two digits extended. If don’t want know what I mean, a hint is the Hawaiian good luck sign that the crew of the USS Pueblo gave to the North Koreans.
No. 3
Dang email. As many of you know the members of Mensa (aka somebody at corporate email police) radically reduced our email storage to 800 mb. I spend more time each day trying to read (I can’t read it all honestly) and delete than writing, editing or reading stories.
The problem is threefold:
1. Associates of the fore a mentioned Mensa group send a variety of emails and Slack notices about what seems like every barn fire in Iowa, Wisconsin and Virginia along with notices when any politician in Washington sneezes. Granted some of this is necessary, but as they would tell Mary and Joseph today if they had email – “There is no room in the in-box.”
2. Politicians and their cronies can’t wait to tell me how bad the other side is. Hudson, Cooper, Berger, Moore, the White House and every political alphabet soup acronym group fires off email all day long like an assault rifle.
3. Every fringe group in America (far right and far left) plus every Russian bot has my email address. I bet I delete more than 100 emails a day that get caught in the elaborate security we have on our systems.
Among all that are your emails with legitimate stories and concerns. Sometimes they get lost in the mad shuffle described above. I’m sorry about that.
Sports editor Jemal Horton and I talked on the phone this morning about 30 minutes some football playoff coverage. I had 25 mb of free space available when the call started and emails were bouncing by the time I picked the laptop up again.
No. 4
Worthwhile corporate clutter. Here a couple of quick hitters that I found in the email:
• Home Depot is hiring 550 new workers in the Charlotte region. That includes at the Kannapolis Cloverleaf store. The jobs are seasonable and both full and part time. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online at careers.homedepot.com.
• For the past seven years, Tacos 4 Life has partnered with Feed My Starving Children to purchase one meal for every meal sold in the restaurants. Through this partnership, the brand has donated more than 16 million meals to children in more than 70 countries.
• For the first time, Tacos 4 Life (has a location in the Concord Mills area) is hosting a special virtual event with Feed My Starving Children that will allow guests to hear from children who have been directly impacted and received meals. In the history of Tacos 4 Life, guests have only been able to participate in the mission with the purchase of a meal. Now they will be able to see where the food goes after it is packed.
The “Building Dreams Together” virtual event will be on May 6 beginning at 7 p.m. CT. The cost is free but guests do need to register at http://fmsc.org/buildingdreamsT4L.
• Sunbelt Rentals has announced the opening of locations inside select Charlotte-area Walmart stores. These locations will provide rental equipment, tools and service to support do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) and light contractors. The company has plans for expansion into other markets in the coming year. I was in the Concord Commons Walmart on Monday and it looked like they had a pretty steady stream of customers at Sunbelt. I also saw one of my neighbor’s with a ditch digger with Sunbelt’s familiar green.
No. 5
More from my email. A reader suggested a Humpy Wheeler-style promotion for Charlotte Motor Speedway for the guy who crashed into his car into Walmart over on Thunder Road the other day.
“Door Guy could change his name to something like Willy T. Ribbs, Humpy could pay for the damages at Walmart, bail him out of the Cabarrus County Jail and get him a ride in the Coca-Cola 600 in May. The stands would fill up to see if the Walmart Door Guy can drive and everyone would live happily ever after,” Sonny Coren wrote.
That would be worth bringing Humpy out of forced retirement.
I kind know how the Walmart Door Guy feels. I guess if somebody crashes into the health insurance company the police would come after me. I’m not going to do – I would have to deal with the car insurance people then.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com If it doesn’t bounce or get deleted by accident we’ll see if we can use your ideas.