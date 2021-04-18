Friday Five: Ranting about health insurance, email and a racing promotion

For a while he had to drive from Asheville to a pharmacy in Johnson City, Tennessee, to get the medicine he was prescribed by his doctor. His portion of the medicine cost about $400 if he bought it in western North Carolina but if he drove to a pharmacy in Tennessee it was under $100. That’s how screwed up our healthcare system and health insurance is.

DIGITAL BONUS UPDATE: After I wrote this column for our print edition, I got an letter in the mail telling me that my insurance will only allow my acid reflux medicine if I am unable to eat or if I am being fed with a tube. I can't begin to tell you how mad this made me.

No. 2

Adventures in esophagus care and treatment. The first time I had the scope down my throat (it’s not as bad as the tiny camera the other direction, had that done a few time too) was had a doctor’s office over at University Hospital. That was back before they had the fancy Atrium Health University. My wife, Kim (K-Doc is what we call her now), was a nurse at the hospital and she went it with me. She knew the doctor and wanted to see the procedure.