Friday Five: Remembering Chief Smith, honoring fallen officers

Today is Cabarrus Law Enforcement Day and two special ceremonies will take place. Today is also a good day to remember a man who served our community for more than 40 years officially and many more in retirement.

Remembering Chief George Smith Sr. Chief Smith, 95, passed away last Friday, April 29. He began his career with the Concord Police Department in 1950 as a patrolman, worked his way through the ranks and later became chief. He retired in 1990.

A U.S. Army veteran, Smith served in in World War II before joining CPD.

George Smith was one of nicest people I’ve ever met. As a young reporter back in the 1980s I worked closely with Smith and then Chief Jack Moore. I talked with both nearly every day.

Back then, as the crime reporter, I went to CPD and to the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office very day to look at reports and find stories. At CPD the reports were left on a desk and I would review each, then initial the corner of the form.

After reviewing reports about a repeat offender one day, I expressed a bit of outrage about “why do these people keep doing the same thing over and over!?” I likely used stronger language when talking with Smith.

Then Major Smith, and assistant chief, had a much more compassionate response. He repeated a famous quote and it stuck with me, “There but for the grace of God, go I.”

Those who knew Chief Smith recognized what a special person he was – a public servant, a compassionate man, and a wonderful father and grandfather. George Smith will be missed because he made such a mark on our community.

A memorial bridge for a fallen officer. We’ve also got the flip side of the police coin today. Jason Shuping was cut down in the prime of his life while serving the people of Concord.

The City of Concord will hold a dedication ceremony for the naming of the bridge on Bruton Smith Boulevard and I-85 the “Officer Jason N. Shuping Memorial Bridge.” Members of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping’s family will formally unveil the sign naming the bridge in his honor and memory.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6. The public is invited.

On December 16, 2020, Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call about a crash and possible vehicle theft. Officer Shuping was with the Concord Police Department for 1.5 years before making the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community.

During the May 2021 City Council Meeting, Police Chief Gary Gacek posthumously awarded Officer Shuping the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart. The Medal of Valor is Concord PD’s highest commendation, and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty. The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.

When we cross that bridge or another with a name attached, let’s say a prayer. Bridges (and other facilities) are named for people who make sacrifices or have dedicated service to make this a better place.

The annual memorial ceremony. On Friday, May 6, local law enforcement officers, the families of fallen officers and community members are invited to a special Law Enforcement Day & Peace Officers memorial ceremony to show appreciation of local law enforcement and commemorate the development of law in the United States.

During the ceremony, officials will also present the 2022 Robert J. Eury Award to an officer who has at least 20 years of experience and demonstrates true commitment to law enforcement and service to the community.

The ceremony will be at the Cabarrus County Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (the corner of 30 Corban Ave SE and 65 Church Street S) at 10:45 a.m. Officials will close Corban Avenue at McCachern Boulevard, Union Street at Corban Avenue and Church Street at Means Avenue, beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

The event will broadcast virtually at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and air on Cabarrus County Television every day of May at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning Saturday, May 7. The public can watch on demand at youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

Watch the full 2021 Law Day ceremony at https://youtu.be/zdscsd6yfwg.

Booming economic development earns an award. Cabarrus County is not specially mentioned in the press release, but no doubt the projects announced in the past couple of years here have factored into North Carolina being awarded the Prosperity Cup this year.

For the second year in a row, North Carolina is the winner of Site Selection magazine’s 2022 Prosperity Cup, an annual award given to state-level organizations with the most successful economic development and business development projects in their state for the previous year. This year’s award is shared by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, who partner with other state and local organizations (Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation is one) to support North Carolina’s economic development efforts.

In 2021, North Carolina welcomed 174 new projects totaling over 23,000 new jobs for residents and $10 billion in capital investment from companies across many different industries. This includes Apple’s $1 billion investment in Wake County, bringing in 3,000 jobs; Toyota Motor North America’s announcement of its first North American battery plant in Randolph County, for a $1.27 billion investment creating 1,750 jobs; and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which announced a $2 billion investment for a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Wake County that will create 725 jobs.

These and other projects when evaluated against Site Selection’s criteria, shot North Carolina to the top of the 2022 rankings over Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and Indiana. In 2020, North Carolina had placed sixth, but jumped five spots in 2021, knocking Texas down a distinction, to share first place with Georgia. Criteria for this nationwide award include the total number of new and expanded facilities in the state, total capital investment in new and expanded facilities, total number of new jobs created, as well as business-climate attractiveness.

"This is not some blip,” said Gary Daughters, Site Selection magazine’s senior editor. “North Carolina’s increasingly resonant example represents the triumph of long-term planning, perseverance and adaptability, investment and execution.”

It’s a little surprising Cabarrus County wasn’t mentioned. In 2021, Red Bull and Rauch North America announced $740 million in investment at the old Philip Morris property with more than 400 jobs. On the heels of that announcement Ball Corporation announced a $383.8 million accompanying project with 220 jobs. That’s more than $1 billion.

The Eli Lilly announcement across Concord Parkway on the old Philip Morris property came in January so it will like bolster the state’s bid for a third straight Prosperity Cup. Grading is well under way for that project, which will be about $1 billion and 600 jobs. That doesn’t count accompanying businesses that are likely to come to be near Eli Lilly.

The complete Site Selection article can be found here: https://bit.ly/ncsiteaward

Another litter rant. I don’t know who was at James Dorton Park Tuesday (during the day) but they left a mess. There were oranges, orange peels, smashed tomatoes, pieces of apples and trash all around the parking lot and sidewalks near the main picnic shelter.

Shame on whom ever left this mess. Somebody suggested to me that it might have been a school group. That’s even more shameful. Those kids need to be held accountable when they leave a mess. Littering children become littering adults.

Like I’ve said many times, there will be some litter. This was way beyond accidental dropage.

While I’m at it – people are still putting plastic water and soda bottles in the trash at Frank Liske Park even with a recycling bin within three to four feet. What is wrong with you people?

