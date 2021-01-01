Friday Five: Resolutions, Bebo’s, tater candy and a rant

Last year I made resolutions for me and some for everyone else since no one sent us any. To start the New Year, I’m first going to assess how I did and how some of you did on those 10 things I resolved, then we’ll get to some 2021 goals.
No. 1
Assessing how we did on 2020 resolutions. For the past three years I have resolved to cuss less. I actually did cuss less in 2020. The biggest reason is I have been out of the office for the most part and don’t hear all circulation complaints. I still dropped a few bombs here and there, but overall I cussed less.
However I dropped the ball on listening to more music and singing more. In the office I would often crank up the YouTube or Spotify and crank out some oldies. I just can’t crank up the music or bellow out a tune when Kim and/or Jordan are on some Zoom meeting or class.
Thomas and Victoria have missed out on my singing in the office and being called into the office so I could ask them “Have you ever heard of Mac Davis?” Then play one of his songs.
Had I been in the office the day Mac died, no doubt I would have asked Thomas and Victoria have ever heard “Baby, baby don’t get hooked on me.” I hope in the New Year we can get back in the office and listen and sing some music.
Kim and I did crank out a rousing version of “You’re So Vain” the other night in the car when Carly Simon came on Memories 98.3.
Two of my goals were to exercise more and eat better. I’m one for two on those (it would be pretty good for baseball .500). I hit my mileage goal for running and biking. I actually hit my goal of 1020 KM in November and reset my goal to 700 miles. If I can run 5.5 miles tonight (this column is being written on New Year’s Eve) then I will hit that goal.
The eating is what got me. It’s been too easy to call Doordash and have Mr. C’s send out a ham and cheese salad with ranch (a good choice) but then I add on hot wings and fries.
I think a lot of people did pray more in 2020. A few days when I ran I would puton some music and a good bit of the run was praying and getting my mind right. Between COVID and the stresses of “the new normal” there was plenty to pray about.
It did not improve on my resolution to procrastinate less. Maybe this year.
I did declutter and throw things away. Unfortunately I can’t really tell much difference. It could be ordering cat food from Amazon and having that extra box or it might be that every time I go to Mom’s, she is decluttering and wanting to send something home with me. You’re notice a few Tribune clippings on A2 in the next few issues. They came from scrapbooks at her house.
I did resolve to pick up as least two pieces of litter a day and was doing pretty good until the COVID hit. I’m not going to pick some these nasty masks people are throwing down. In fact I don’t even pick up pennies in the parking lot. A quarter maybe – I have hand sanitizer in the car. The pandemic has really worsened the litter problem.
The two other resolutions were: don’t text and drive; and don’t run red lights. Those were mostly for other people and I would say they are failing based on how many people I see blasting through intersections and those I see looking down at their phones while they are driving.
No. 2
Resolutions for 2021. I am going to stick with resolutions just for me. So here goes:
Sing more. Pray more. Exercise regularly. Eat better. And plan better (I figure decluttering and less procrastinating can fall into this category.)
I think I will add this year that I will be less confrontational. It only seems to upset me and the other person or company is still going to do whatever heck they want to do anyway. You know this is not a resolution I’m likely to keep.
When I get the vaccine, then I will start picking up litter again.
No. 3
Tater candy recipe. Barbara Bost knew exactly what I was talking about last week when I mentioned a Christmas candy that had potatoes.
“In reference to your Potato Candy, I have always known it as ‘Tater Candy’” Bost said. “It must be a very old recipe because this was one of the first things I made as a teenager (now I am 80). Here is my recipe: 1 small potato, 1 box powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla, peanut butter. **Cook the potato and mash until smooth. Add vanilla and work in powdered sugar until soft dough forms. Roll out to quarter-inch thick. Spread with peanut butter. Roll up and slice into half-inch slices and enjoy!”
Great to hear from you Barbara! She worked at the Cabarrus and Concord chamber of commerce for 38 years.
No. 4
Small update on the old Freddy’s building. We told you earlier that there was building permit for “Concord Deli” for the building and it was issued to the people who do The Smoke Pit. As you’ve probably noticed signs have gone up for Bebo’s Charcoal and Beef.
Jeremy Beaver with The Smoke Pit said they are excited about the new restaurant and plans to tell us more as he gets closer to opening. He and his staff have been busy with a lot of catering around the holidays.
“Making the Best Steak Philly's and Baltimore Pit Beef in North Carolina!’ is how the company’s Facebook describes the restaurant.
We’ll keep an eye out for the opening date.
The big ice cream cones on the side of the building have been removed. They have been moved over to Poppa Rob’s on Poplar Tent Road.
No. 5
A guest rant. Jennie Stewart is our guest ranter today. She has at least two beefs. The first is with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (I bet we have others who join her).
“I have gone online up to 10 times a day for the last two weeks with no success,” Ms. Stewart said. “They say my tag number does not exist (however, that is what my registration says as well as the license plate)! The DMV phone number 919-715-7000) is no better... just a continuous circle of ‘press 1 for..., press 2 for ...whatever!’ It really doesn't matter- you always end up at the beginning...again!”
Been there done that. And unfortunately I know Independent Tribune customers have the same issue with our phone system.
The DMV is no better in person.
“The Concord Parkway location currently has 18+ people standing in line, and the Harrisburg location had 22+..... (not social distancing),” Stewart said in her email.
I can relate to here second rant as well.
“Concord used to be a pretty little town, yet now it is ugly from every possible entry point....weeds are overtaking roadsides and between bridges etc. Most of the lovely trees have been torn down. There is no way to come into Concord that doesn't look like s&$*^! It's no wonder we have missed out on relocations from firms that would provide much-needed jobs.
“When will we wake up and smell the flowers? Oh, I forgot... no flowers, just ugly weeds!”
Some of the weeds can be attributed to budget issues and less frequent mowing due to the pandemic. Some are the price of “progress.”
I can’t help to think of the water line project on Poplar Tent and the piles of sawdust and stumps that remain this week after crews destroyed the beautiful trees coming up the hill from International Boulevard.
I will say the local governments are trying to get better gateways into our communities. Cabarrus Avenue West is much better now than when I moved here in 1983.
Ms. Stewart thanks for the rant. To quote Bill Clinton, “I feel your pain.”
Happy New Year!
