Friday Five: Resolutions, Bebo’s, tater candy and a rant

Two of my goals were to exercise more and eat better. I’m one for two on those (it would be pretty good for baseball .500). I hit my mileage goal for running and biking. I actually hit my goal of 1020 KM in November and reset my goal to 700 miles. If I can run 5.5 miles tonight (this column is being written on New Year’s Eve) then I will hit that goal.

The eating is what got me. It’s been too easy to call Doordash and have Mr. C’s send out a ham and cheese salad with ranch (a good choice) but then I add on hot wings and fries.

I think a lot of people did pray more in 2020. A few days when I ran I would puton some music and a good bit of the run was praying and getting my mind right. Between COVID and the stresses of “the new normal” there was plenty to pray about.

It did not improve on my resolution to procrastinate less. Maybe this year.

I did declutter and throw things away. Unfortunately I can’t really tell much difference. It could be ordering cat food from Amazon and having that extra box or it might be that every time I go to Mom’s, she is decluttering and wanting to send something home with me. You’re notice a few Tribune clippings on A2 in the next few issues. They came from scrapbooks at her house.