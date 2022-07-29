Friday Five: Road closed, Raptors and renovations

Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.

No. 1

Roberta Road is closed. A lot of people didn’t get the memo. Roberta Road is closed while a contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation builds a roundabout at the intersection of Cochran Road and Brookville Avenue.

Kim and I drove out there Thursday morning (after visiting Frank Liske Park) and I shot a picture of the closure and work. We parked at Roberta Church of God (not sure if it still is, no signs up). In the short time we were there, there was a constant stream of traffic turning around. I guess they didn’t believe the signs posted at George Liles Parkway/Stough Road.

NCDOT communication officer Jen Thompson said the road is supposed to be open by Aug. 26.

Reeves Construction Company from Duncan, South Carolina has the $331,970 contract.

Landscaping and vegetation establishment around the roundabouts could continue through March 8, 2023, according to the contract with NCDOT.

During construction, drivers will be detoured along Cochran Road, Roberta Road, Blackwelder Road, N.C. 49 and Stough Road, returning to Roberta Road.

NCDOT in a press release said roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. They also help reduce the congestion and backups more typical at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals.

They have worked pretty well around Cabarrus County. No doubt traffic is flowing better on Poplar Tent, Cabarrus Avenue and N.C. 73.

The roundabout at Odell School Road and Mooresville Highway/N.C. 73 can’t be any worse than that dangerous intersection.

I will say I hate the multi-lane roundabouts in Davidson over on the I-77 side of town. It probably works okay for somebody drives it regularly, but I am never really sure which lane to use.

No. 2

New middle school opening in August. Just down the hill from the Roberta roundabout is the new Roberta Road Middle School. It opens in August with the rest of the traditional schedule schools for Cabarrus County.

They’ve got a nice logo. The sports teams will be called the Raptors.

Between a new roundabout, a new school and the already steady stream of traffic, I would avoid this area for a while. It seems like a traffic jam waiting to happen.

No. 3

Worker shortage question. Chalk this up as a semi-rant and a question. How are we going to provide enough workers for the billion-dollar projects, Eli Lilly, and the Red Bull and companies, when we can’t even fill the numerous service jobs that seem to be empty.

I know these will be different types of workers, but follow me for a minute. We want our people to get better jobs and move into these companies. That creates other openings if they were already employed. Some of the workers will have to come from outside.

That creates demand for more service workers – that we can’t already hire. Maybe some of our friends from the deep South (Mexico, Central America, etc.) can help. Or maybe some of the eastern Europeans can fill the spots.

Rosario’s Pizza, in the Food Lion shopping at Poplar Tent and George Liles, posted this on Facebook Thursday:

“Please be aware of our temporary changes. PIZZA will be AVAILABLE ALL DAY. The KITCHEN will only be available during 11-4pm. Unfortunately this is the only way we can stay open due to staffing issues. Please be patient with us, we are trying the best we can.”

Rosario’s will still serve pizzas in the evening.

I don’t think they are alone in limiting their business because of the shortage.

The other problem I foresee is the cost of living here is too high for people to move here to work in service industry jobs. I think we have a problem.

No. 4

Renovations, wildlife and giving back. Here a couple of short items:

*Coyotes in Kannapolis. My friend Paul Haywood let us know about this. He saw a coyote crossing Midlake Road last week. “That’s inside the city limits of Kannapolis. We couldn’t believe it.” They’re out there for sure. I saw one a few years ago in Concord near where the Publix is.

*Starbucks outside Carolina Mall is closed for renovations. The building permit said the value of the work is $250,239 and is being done by R.A. Heath Construction of Buford, Georgia.

*KFC/Taco Bell outside The Village on Concord Parkway has been closed for several days for renovations. The permit I found was for $25,000. That’s not much work these days.

*Chewy, which has a distribution center in Salisbury, sent us a press release about its Chewy Gives Back program. Local employees took part in the nationwide program Here is some of the results: More than 96 million meals donated to rescue animals; Over 64 million pounds of pet food donated to support pets in need; 9,000+ Chewy shelter and rescue partners in communities nationwide; and 50 U.S. states served by Chewy Gives Back donations.

No. 5

All Coast Conference. If you’re a sports fan you know doubt have heard about the all the conferences reshuffling again. Texas and Oklahoma are going to be in the SEC. UCLA and Southern Cal are going to the Big 10. It’s all about the TV dollars.

Those two conferences stand to have huge TV deals, and their schools a lot more money.

As an ACC fan, I fear one of two things will happen: Clemson, North Carolina and maybe others will be pucked. Clemson likely would be in the SEC and Carolina might go either way.

I would hate this. I remember the good old days of eight or nine Atlantic Coast Conference teams. It was great. The teams played each other every year. It was great for local sports fans.

Then the shuffling started in the 1980s and exploded in the last 10 years.

The ACC needs more teams now to be competitive in the TV battle and that is the second possibility – expansion.

The best option is to jump in with the remaining Pac12 teams. Let’s call it the All Coast League or if you must The ACC.

The TV networks could have ACC games all day Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday.

I don’t want it but it would be better than Carolina in the Big 10 or the SEC. We’ll see what happens.