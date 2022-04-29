Friday Five: Sifting through the election crap

Election season is here. Early voting began Thursday. The primary election day will be Tuesday, May 17.

If you want to vote before election day early voting/one stop voting will be conducted at the Copperfield Centre, 349 Copperfield Blvd. Suite F, Concord. Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, May 7 and May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No. 1

I used to get really excited about election seasons. I’ve been around elections and politics since I was a small kid. Mom and dad took Luke and I to precinct meetings and with them when they went into vote. It was really cool to be able to go behind the curtain and watch mom and dad mark their ballots and pull the lever and curtains open.

It was really cool that President Nixon sent letters to the vets who were in the VA Hospital at Christmas. My dad was in the hospital a few days before Christmas and we’ve still got the letter.

Papaw Radford used to get a handwritten note on his birthday from Congressman Roy Taylor. I’m not sure where Papaw met the congressman, but he always got a smile when the note came.

When I was a teenager, I worked part time for a printer in Asheville with Aunt Christine. All the ballots for the elections had to be printed and she needed help getting all the work done. Later when I went to work for The Concord Tribune, she told me “You must have gotten ink in your blood when you worked with me.”

No. 2

Not as much fun as it used to be. Since social media and all different media outlets, I hate politics and elections.

There was a big drift to the negatives back in the 1980s when Sen. Jesse Helms blasted the airwaves with negative ads. It wasn’t anything like what we have today and back then all you had to do was turn the channel on TV (we had three and one was snowy many days) or radio.

The bad thing today is you can't get away from it. My mailbox is full. My email box is full. And don’t get me started on TV, Twitter and Facebook.

Jesse Helms doesn’t seem too bad by today’s standards. “Jim Hunt – a Mondale liberal…” was one of Helms’ campaign lines.

Now we have former Gov. Pat McCrory (and former Charlotte mayor) standing by a steaming pile of crap. It’s probably not real, but he is calling Congressman Ted Budd a pile of crap along with others in Washington.

Budd meanwhile is standing in front of the border wall with a pistol stuck in his waist band. I guess it’s better than a wheelbarrow full of crap. Our family’s first impression of that commercial was “he’s liable shoot off his private parts.”

Gun safety was something I was taught at an early age and it was not acceptable stick a gun down your pants. It didn’t have to be said. The golden rule of guns is simple “don’t point a gun at anything you don’t want to kill.”

No. 3

Running unopposed. Cabarrus County will be getting a new district attorney with long-time DA Roxann Vaneekhoven not running for reelection and long-time assistant Ashlie Shanley is the lone candidate. Shanley has been Vaneekhoven’s chief assistant for several years.

Cabarrus Sheriff Van Shaw is also running unopposed for a second term.

Cabarrus Clerk of Superior Court Bill Baggs is also unopposed. He was first elected in 2010.

Shanley, Shaw and Baggs are all Republicans.

No. 4

New districts and different races. If you live in Cabarrus County, you won’t be able to vote for Congressman Richard Hudson. The 8th District Congressman lives in Concord but he is running in the 9th District, which is much farther east of the 8th District, stretching into the Fayetteville area.

Hudson has been promoting himself as “Fort Bragg’s Congressman” for the past couple of years. He has three Republican opponents in the primary and one Democrat, who will be in the November election.

Cabarrus County is split into the 12th District and the 8th District. The westside of Cabarrus is combined with northern and eastern Mecklenburg County for the 12th District. Congresswoman Alma Adams is the incumbent in the 12th and faces John Sharkey in the Democratic primary. On the GOP side, Andrew Huffman, Nalini Joseph and Tyler Lee are seeking the seat.

Current 9th District Congressman Dan Bishop, a Republican, is running in the new 8th District. Eastern Cabarrus joins with Rowan, Davidson, Stanly, Montgomery, Union, Anson and much of Richmond counties make up the new 8th. Democrat Scott Huffman will face Bishop in November.

Experts said the new 8th is heavily Republican and the new 12th is a likely Democratic district.

No. 5

N.C. House and N.C. Senate districts. The best way to find out your district is to go to the Cabarrus County Board of Elections page online and click the personal sample ballot button: https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Board-of-Elections/Sample-Ballots

Cabarrus County's N.C. House districts are: the 83rd District includes eastern Cabarrus and part of Rowan and Iredell counties; the 82nd District is mostly northwest Cabarrus County; and the 73rd District including part of Concord to Harrisburg.

The senate districts are bit simpler. Most of the county is in District 34, except the southern tip in the Midland area. The tip is District 35 along with several precincts in Union County.

Good luck sifting through the crap - dang I hope that doesn't mean I am agreeing with McCrory.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

