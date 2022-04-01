Friday Five: Southern Strain expands, Eli Lily begins and more

Cabarrus County is not the same “dry” place it once was. We’ve got breweries, wineries and restaurants with liquor by the drink. A few years ago if you wanted an adult beverage in restaurant you had to drive to Charlotte.

Not today. A new restaurant has opened. An expanding local brewery is opening a location in Charlotte. Oh yeah and we have a billion-dollar investment coming down the street. It’s a different place for sure.

No. 1

Southern Strain Brewing Company is expanding. Ford Craven, Bart Roberts and Jake Allen's company is starting to take off. Business is good at the Concord taproom and brewery off Reed Street and Brumley Avenue in downtown Concord.

Roberts is the chief brewer, while Allen is the general manager and Craven is in charge of distribution.

The trio opened Southern Strain in September, 2019. They got off to a good start and then COVID-19 hit in March, 2020. The business has found its way to the other side of the pandemic.

Southern Strain is holding the grand opening of a new taproom in the Plaza-Midwood area of Charlotte Saturday.

“Plaza-Midwood is very dense (population) and is a happening place with so many young people with money who are looking for places to go and things to do. It’s a great place for us to be,” Craven said.

Craven said the landlord for the Concord location contacted Southern Strain about the new location. He had a location in Charlotte that would be perfect. Having high quality restaurants and bars all around made it attractive.

“Had we looked on our own, this is actually what we would have looked for and found. It’s almost perfect,” Craven said.

The taproom will be similar to Concord with the blue glass behind the bar and a similar layout. Plaza-Midwood will have murals painted on the walls, including a painting of Louis Pasteur, “the father of fermentation.”

Saturday’s festivities will begin at noon and last until 11 p.m. The Hot Box Next Level Kitchen food truck will be there all day.

Music includes Mike Alicke from 2 to 5 p.m. and Josh Daniels from 6 to 9 p.m.

The new location is at 1800 Central Avenue. It’s near the intersection of The Plaza.

All brewing will continue to be done at the Concord location. The plan is to have about 15 brews on tap.

“We have a good variety and of course we always have our staples,” Craven said.

Southern Strain is known for several of its brews including Thoughts Unclear, a hazy IPA, and O.K. Lunch, a light, crisp beer.

Craven said the new location will help Southern Strain build on the momentum the business has built and help get back on track with its business plan.

The Live Jazz Beerunch will also be held on Sundays at the Plaza-Midwood location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Brunch will be served by Hot Box Next Level Kitchen, which is operated by Chef Michael Bowling.

Regular hours for the new location will be Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday, 3 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“The warmer weather getting more people out and we’re getting back on track,” Craven said.

No. 2

BJ’s Brewhouse is now open at Concord Mills. The new restaurant officially opened earlier this week.

The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert Current hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

“We are pleased to open our first restaurant of the year in Charlotte, North Carolina,” said Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer and President, in a news release. “We opened our existing two restaurants in North Carolina in 2016, so we are excited for Charlotte to build upon their success. We are also looking forward to our next two restaurant openings in San Antonio, Texas next month and Boston, Massachusetts in May.”

By the way Mr. Levin your restaurant is in Concord, North Carolina. I expect you will appreciate that fact when you get your property tax bill, especially if you compare it to what it would be “in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

No. 3

Work is under way on the Eli Lilly project. Crews were on the 415 acres on Concord Parkway where the billion-dollar investment will be made. I wonder where that herd of deer will go now.

Eli Lilly reportedly closed on the property earlier this month, paying nearly $50 million for the land, which had been part of the Philip Morris property (the cigarette plant was on the other side of the road). Bootsmead Land LLC, which is marketing and developing the property as The Grounds at Concord, was the seller.

Looks like they did pretty well - the tax value on the parcel was just under $23 million.

I’m looking forward to seeing what Eli Lilly has planned.

I know there is concern among many that the high-paying jobs will just go to outsiders who move in. We’ve asked about what people can do now to get prepared for one of these jobs. So far we haven’t gotten a good answer.

No. 4

The Carolina Mall is looking for its Next Great Pop-Up Shop. The competition is open to businesses of all types, the search will grant one lucky winner a pop-up space in the Carolina Mall this holiday season.

The search is a partnership with the American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. The winner will be chosen by the Carolina Mall. Past winners include, The Band Attic, Lovely Lines Boutique and Concord’s Best Dressed Kids.

“We are excited to be hosting the search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for the third year! There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the Concord area, and this is a unique opportunity for someone to pilot a storefront during the busiest time of the year. We are thrilled to be able to support someone with a passion for growing their business,” said Lindsey Mueller, Director of the American Dream Project. “Whether you are a new business, or an existing business looking to expand or try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional”

The winner will be awarded a retail space in the mall for twelve weeks during the holiday season as well as a cash prize to be used toward the design and build-out of their dream pop-up space. Rent will be covered by the Carolina Mall. For more details about the space and to apply, applicants can visit www.dreambighere.com/concord.

The application deadline is Saturday, May 7th. The winner will be selected by the Carolina Mall and announced this summer. The new pop-up shop will be open from October 1st to December 31st.

It looks like the plan is for it to go into the space where Verizon Wireless used to be, near Shoe Show, up toward the old Sears.

Mark’s opinion here: I really worry about the future of many of the Carolina Mall stores. If you go up there after 6:30 or 7 o’clock in the evening and nearly everything is closed. If then trend continues, working people will stop going to the mall.

No. 5

The battle against litter continues. Edward Jones offers a "Day of Caring" for employees to take a day for community service. The Kannapolis office decided to partner with E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) and clean West 8th Street, according E.L.K. leader Rita Bliven.

E.L.K. has a double event scheduled Saturday, April 9. At 10 a.m. volunteers will meet at Charity Baptist Church on Brantley Road to clean up Brantley and China Grove Road. The event will go for two hours. The second clean-up begins at 1 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church.

“We are still looking for businesses and/or churches to host May and June events,” Bliven said. “Hosts need only to allow volunteers to park and receive directions and supplies for the day in their parking lot. Hosts are also welcome to join the fun. In return the road(s) near the church or business is cleared of litter. E.L.K., through partnerships with The City of Kannapolis and The NCDOT, s all supplies and have gathered litter removed.”

I hate litter.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

