Friday Five: Teacher shortage, closed road and new businesses

Right now North Carolina elementary school teacher pay is 40th ($50,100 annually on average) in the nation and high school teacher pay is 45th ($51,500).

If you want our economy to continue to thrive we need to value education more.

No. 2

A retention bonus. The Cabarrus Association of Educators (CAE) launched a petition https://bit.ly/teacherpaypetition asking the Cabarrus Board of Education to approve $4,000 retention bonuses for all school workers that support students in Cabarrus County Schools.

Here is part of a press release from the CAE:

According to the petition, “Staff shortages are forcing teachers and other staff to give up planning and personal time to cover extra classes and fill in gaps. Our educators are working themselves to the point of exhaustion to keep schools operating effectively and make sure our kids get the education and support they need.”

The petition, launched on February 2nd, already has more than 1300 signatures, including more than 550 new signatures in the last 48 hours.