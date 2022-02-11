Friday Five: Teacher shortage, closed road and new businesses

Schools across North Carolina and the country are facing teacher shortages. We’ve been told for years it is coming and it’s here now. The pandemic has made it far worse.
The shortage is real.Cabarrus County Schools officials downplayed shortages in January after social media (particularly substitute teachers) and TV reports came out.
Maybe the sky is not falling but it could be a hail storm – that can do a lot of damage and last a long time.
Fox 46 News reported earlier this week that Cabarrus County Schools said since the start of the school year, 130 teachers left the district. Forty-three of those teachers left since December 1. The district has 2,243 classroom teachers.
Teachers at several schools have told us they have no planning periods and their workloads have increased without any increase in pay.
We shared with you a few days again the perspective of former A.L. Brown High Principal Angelo DelliSanti, who left education.
Since I was in high school (in the 1970s), we’ve been told how bad teacher pay is. Back then and until fairly recently benefits were pretty good. The N.C. General Assembly has eroded some of those benefits, while adding some pay.
Right now North Carolina elementary school teacher pay is 40th ($50,100 annually on average) in the nation and high school teacher pay is 45th ($51,500).
If you want our economy to continue to thrive we need to value education more.
A retention bonus. The Cabarrus Association of Educators (CAE) launched a petition https://bit.ly/teacherpaypetition asking the Cabarrus Board of Education to approve $4,000 retention bonuses for all school workers that support students in Cabarrus County Schools.
Here is part of a press release from the CAE:
According to the petition, “Staff shortages are forcing teachers and other staff to give up planning and personal time to cover extra classes and fill in gaps. Our educators are working themselves to the point of exhaustion to keep schools operating effectively and make sure our kids get the education and support they need.”
The petition, launched on February 2nd, already has more than 1300 signatures, including more than 550 new signatures in the last 48 hours.
Cabarrus County Schools Board Policy 7210 specifically “encourages employees to contribute their ideas for the betterment of the school system,” which is exactly what Cabarrus Association of Educators President Michelle Rengert says this petition is about. Rengert, who works as a Graduation Coach in the district, said “staff has been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic to make sure students receive an appropriate education, whether online or in person. Their hard work can be shown in the latest state testing data which ranks Cabarrus County as 12th in the state. Educators are still committed to closing learning gaps and supporting student social and emotional health. We are asking the Board of Education to show educators that their work is valued.”
Cabarrus County Schools has been criticized for recently approving bonuses for some top level executives, but overlooking teachers, instructional assistants, and other key school personnel that support students. Board Chair Holly Grimsly has expressed frustration that she did not understand what she and other board members were approving when they took that vote. It should also be noted that Cabarrus County has had 43 educators resign in the last month.
Rengert says educators are optimistic the Board will be sympathetic to their petition and support educators’ request for a larger bonus, but also said that the $500 amount discussed by the Board at its February 7th is not nearly enough. “According to DPI our district still has over $31 million in federal dollars. We can reallocate some of that to really show staff that we value and appreciate their work. Honestly, after supporting students through nearly two years of pandemic learning, to hear the Board talking about $500 feels insulting.
Now back to Mark talking/writing again.
Hey I’m all for teachers getting all they can get. I doubt, without help from the state or Cabarrus County, that the school board can do anything this large in the middle of a budget year.
Remember we are constantly told that our schools don’t get enough money.
Anybody out there want to pay a newspaper editor a retention bonus. I make a heck of a lot less than those elementary teachers.
Three more weeks for Pitts School Road to be closed. If we’re lucky repairs will be made that quickly. It’s got to be tough on the people who live and work out that way.
“Contract crews (were) mobilizing to start repairs at U.S. 29 and Pitts School Road Thursday morning, after a water main break shut down the intersection last Wednesday,” according to a N.C. Department of Transportation press release.
NCDOT is helping with oversight and inspection of the repairs. Repairs are anticipated to take up to three weeks, depending on progress and weather conditions.
It’s going to be more complicated than just filling and paving a hole, that was left when a water line got cut.
Crews will first have to excavate material and grade the work area. At about 300 feet long and 100 feet wide, the work area is roughly the size of a football field.
The next phase involves backfilling the site with soil and stone to rebuild the road’s subgrade. Once complete, contract crews will pave over the area, install temporary road markings as well as curbs and gutters. Permanent road markings will be installed in the spring.
While the road remains closed, drivers are encouraged to follow a posted detour along Pitts School Road, Roberta Road and George Liles Parkway. Any barricades that are placed in the road are there for safety reasons and should not be driven around or removed.
Hey call 8-1-1 before you dig and then hope the lines are marked correctly.
Anybody remember when a grader hit a gas line out in front of Concord Mills Mall?
Slim Chickens coming to Concord. I had never heard of it until a few days again. Slim Chickens appears to be a chicken tenders-based restaurant with tenders, sandwiches, wraps and chicken and waffles. Looks like they might be like Zaxby’s or PDQ, which are already well-established in this market.
A first Charlotte location was supposed to open last fall but franchisee told The Charlotte Observer his plans were delayed until early this years. That location will be on Prosperity Church Road out in the University area.
The Concord location is at 948 Concord Parkway North and should open near Memorial Day.
According to building plans, the new restaurant will occupy 3732 square feet in the old Wachovia/Wells Fargo Bank building in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Good luck in finding workers, especially since you pay less than Cabarrus County Schools.
Eat the Frog into the old ABC Store at Food Lion Shopping Center. I know what you are going to ask, “What the heck does ‘Eat the Frog’ mean?”
Well I can tell it’s not a fried frog legs restaurant. If it were they might call it “Slim Frogs.” No, it’s another fitness center.
Our good friend Google (remember back in the day when we used dictionaries?) tells us it is a metaphor for taking on the most challenging task first.
It will be the fitness studio’s third North Carolina location, with one already in Charlotte and Chapel Hill.
The Concord location is open in the ABC Store location that was vacated last year. It is in the Food Lion Shopping Center at the corner of Poplar Tent Road and George Liles Parkway.
