Friday Five: The Barn coming back better than before

In Cabarrus County we’re blessed with quite a few good trails, greenways, parks and historical venues that we can enjoy and within a short drive there are even more.
We often criticize our government leaders for spending too much money or interfering with our lives, but it comes to parks and recreation facilities I believe across the board they are to be commended. This week Cabarrus County Commissioners took another step toward making a bad situation a good one for county resident and visitors.
No. 1
The Barn at Frank Liske Park. Commissioners awarded a $5.2 million contract to Ike’s Construction to rebuild The Barn at Frank Liske Park. The Barn was destroyed by fire March 26, 2020.
Since then Cabarrus County has worked with the community find out what they want in the new facility. Over the years, The Barn had been a meeting site for church picnics, wedding, birthdays and plenty of celebrations.
After the input period, designs were made to make The Barn (which had been a converted barn) into an even better venue for everyone to use.
The first floor will be 8000 square feet and an additional 4700 square will be in the second floor. The facility will also be completely accessible.
The commissioners vote to award to contract means construction signification construction can begin by mid-February or early March, according to Kyle Bilafer, area manager for Cabarrus County.
Construction is expected to take 12 to 13 months which will put The Barn back online in the Spring of 2023.
Meanwhile the scumbag who set the fire remains at large. If you have information about the fire, contact Cabarrus Area Crimestoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
No. 2
Buffalo Creek Preserve and Trail. Most everybody here knows about The Barn and Frank Liske Park, but have you been to the Buffalo Creek Preserve and Trail, just off Mount Pleasant Road, just outside of town.
My daughter, Jordan, and I did a virtual trail run out there Saturday. It is an easy trail. Most of the website that rate that sort of thing put it at medium difficulty. It’s 2.1 miles from the trail head on Malibu Road to the end, just outside Oldenburg. I tripped on a root less than 100 feet from the car and nearly face-planted. I was more careful the rest of the run.
The first part of the trail is the roughest. Saturday there was a couple of ruts in places and some standing water. There are also lots of rocks. Once you past the first half mile or so the trail smooths out, with some along farm roads at the end of fields.
It ends up along Adams Creek, including a suspension bridge (like Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge, but five or six week above the creek and not nearly as scary). Running across it is not advised. I took two running steps with my 235 pounds and it was bouncing wildly.
I saw a few birds, deer trails and some manure, which I would guess is from a fox. It was pretty clean.
I picked a Busch Light can, a double-stuffed Oreos wrapper, a couple of tissues, and a small bag of dog poop. This was out along the trail. Near the parking lot it gets messier. There is no trashcan or bathrooms. A lot of the stuff from the parking lot has blown into the brush near the parking lot and one so and so sling a dog poop bag into the trees and it’s hanging beyond reach.
Despite a little litter at the beginning, this is a really nice trail. Another day we can talk about the Pharr Family Preserve Trail along Rocky River River down toward Midland. It’s a little easier to walk or run.
No. 3
Reed Gold Mine on The History Channel. I watch The History Channel a lot – “Ancient Aliens” and “History’s Greatest Mysteries” and the like. The other day “The States Got Their Shapes” had an interesting section.
The guy was talking about in early settler days that all the money and power was in Virginia and South Carolina. The host said North Carolina was considered “just a strip of land in between.”
That changed when 12-year-old Conrad Reed discovered a 17-pound gold nugget in Little Meadow Creek where Reed Gold Mine was established. That was in 1799, long before the California gold run (1849).
The show talked about all the other mines that followed the establishment of the U.S. Mint that put Charlotte on the map and that North Carolina was known then as “The Golden State.” I had never heard that name before.
I need to go to Reed Gold Mine again. It’s been a while since we’ve been down there.
No. 4
The approach to litter. Most of you have seen “The Graduate” or at least heard a couple of the lines. “Mrs. Robinson, I believe you are trying to seduce me.” That really doesn’t apply to this, but the seduction that is causing a lot of litter problems is another line – advice given to Dustin Hoffman’s character from his friend’s father: “Plastics.”
A lot of plastic has been made since the movie in 1967 and most of it can’t or has not been recycled.
There is one company that is advising its goal of eliminating plastic from its products. I think that is likely the right approach.
Maybe one thing that we all can do is try to use reusable containers, especially water bottles. Those insulated cups that keep the drinks hot or cold for a long time are especially encouraging.
No. 5
Carryout and delivery containers. Most can’t be recycled. The City of Concord recently posted a graphic from Recycle More NC about what not to put in your recycle cart.
The bottom line according to this graphic is you can’t recycle any of the to-go items including utensils, cups and containers.
Another thing I need to be better about is taking reusable bags to the store. I hit all those plastic bags, but at least you can recycle the ones that don’t get blown out onto the roadside somewhere.
