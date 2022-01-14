Friday Five: The Barn coming back better than before

The commissioners vote to award to contract means construction signification construction can begin by mid-February or early March, according to Kyle Bilafer, area manager for Cabarrus County.

Construction is expected to take 12 to 13 months which will put The Barn back online in the Spring of 2023.

Meanwhile the scumbag who set the fire remains at large. If you have information about the fire, contact Cabarrus Area Crimestoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

No. 2

Buffalo Creek Preserve and Trail. Most everybody here knows about The Barn and Frank Liske Park, but have you been to the Buffalo Creek Preserve and Trail, just off Mount Pleasant Road, just outside of town.

My daughter, Jordan, and I did a virtual trail run out there Saturday. It is an easy trail. Most of the website that rate that sort of thing put it at medium difficulty. It’s 2.1 miles from the trail head on Malibu Road to the end, just outside Oldenburg. I tripped on a root less than 100 feet from the car and nearly face-planted. I was more careful the rest of the run.