Friday Five: Wings, art, junk and smoothies

No. 4

More from the email bag. That big concrete tower under construction behind the new Harrisburg Fire Station No. 2 is for a water tank. With all those new houses out in the ‘Burg, I’m sure this will help with their water pressure. The town of Harrisburg is building it. By the way, I got lots of comments about my Yankee remarks in the last two Friday Fives.

I’m told the Yankees like our much lower taxes in North Carolina and other places across the South. The weather is probably better, too (the last two weeks might have them rethinking that point).

No. 5

More smoothies on the way. Smoothie King will open its new Concord location Aug. 10. The new store, at 3050 Derita Road, Suite 60, is owned and operated by Chris Magno and Brian Augustine.

The location is across the street from Concord Mills Mall in the same strip center with Super Cuts, Pizza Twist and Cinnaholic (just up the hill from Kohl’s at Christenbury Corners).