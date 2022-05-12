Friday night activities at Jiggy with the Piggy scrubbed because of threatening weather

After careful consideration of the severe weather which is forecasted for Friday afternoon/evening we have decided to postpone Friday night’s festival events. The Sammy Kershaw Concert has been postponed to 7 p.m. on July 15 at Village Park.

All components of the festival such as the People’s Choice Pork Contest, arts & crafts vendors, lots of great BBQ and other foods, kids’ zone and so forth will be held this Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The free Thursday, May 12, concert with New Local will continue on schedule at 6 p.m. in Veterans Park and the free May 15 Sunday concert with Side Step Delux, a country bluegrass band, will also continue on schedule from 1-3 p.m. in Veterans Park.

“We are disappointed that we needed to make this change but the safety of the thousands of people who attend Jiggy must come first. We hope everyone will join us for the festivities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and support the charities who benefit from Jiggy with the Piggy,” said Eddie Smith, Kannapolis Deputy City Manager.