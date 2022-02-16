Friends help ‘friends’ in Honduras

Three Concord couples who are close friends recently completed a medical mission to Honduras, a Central American country about the size of Tennessee with a population of nine million.
Dr. Robert Quinn, a local ENT specialist and his wife Smita who helps manufacture generic medications, Dr. Joe Stegman, a local pediatrician specializing in behavioral problems in children and his nurse wife Debbie, and Dr. Vincent Keipper, a retired internal medicine and geriatric physician and his wife Eileen, a retired psychologist went there as volunteers for a faith-based group called Friends of Barnabas (FOB).
There they joined six other dedicated volunteers from Virginia and Maryland to form the Trinity team. All of them lived in a compound owned by FOB and to go out each day to small remote mountain communities to give much needed medial care. FOB has a good permanent staff in Honduras than supports the effort of volunteers and maintains each community’s medicine box between visits by caregivers.
The mission statement of FOB is “Improving the lives of impoverished children in Honduras by providing high quality sustainable healthcare and enabling communities to become self-sufficient through heath related training and education.”
Unlike some charitable groups FOB does not just sweep into a village and give one time care. Instead they sponsor 30 communities at a time. Before agreeing to doing so they insist on having a signed contract with the town’s leaders requiring their commitment to have an available water supply for the population, a local health representative to help manage the services made available, and a school or other building in which to set up a clinic. FOB teams for three years make twice yearly visits to improve local medical care which can be sustained after they leave.
At each of our visits the team and support staff arrived in the morning by bus after a long ride over bad roads. The bus was unpacked by the staff and volunteers, and a small medical care clinic was set up and ready to go in less than an hour. The center included registration area, a sign in and weight and height station, a dental care area with a dentist, an eye care station with an eye testing machine and glasses made available the Lions Club, a vitamin and worming station, and of course a medical area staffed by the volunteer physicians, nurses, and a Honduran public health doctor. A small pharmacy brought with us was set up as well to support the providers. Working with the help of Spanish speaking translators, the physicians in our group would treat an entire family at the same time and sometimes consulted each other.
The Honduran doctor collaborating with the team was able to refer children requiring more than we could provide into a continuing care program. Adults with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension were also referred by her to the Honduran medical system. Documentation done by providers was on a new portable electronic medical record system called Backpack EMR which will allow subsequent teams to see what has been done on previous visits and allow follow-up more easily. Over the course of three years each place served by FOB has shown a remarkable improvement in their health and ability to self-care.
Over the week this team saw about 670 individuals. They were treated for problems as minor as colds or small wounds to serious illness such as suspected Chagas disease, unexplained paralysis, and severe developmental problems. The team was able to witness the overwhelming needs due to poverty, isolation, and the lack of education. Most Honduran children in this area do not get past grade school, so the team emphasized to the kids and parents that education would help themselves, their families, and their country.
By the end of the week all 12 providers had become a closer and more efficient unit. The days began and ended with a devotion by a team member, and after supper the day was analyzed looking for interesting cases, trends, and ways to improve. Each place visited seemed to have a unique set of problems and personality.
Much has been written about the poverty and violence in Honduras. The average wage is less than $8 a day and the biggest city, San Pedro Sula, has a deserved reputation for violence and murder due to gangs and the poor conditions of exploited factory workers. Despite this at no time did we feel in danger. The Friends of Barnabas campus was far from city life and guards and a fence made us feel very protected. For those who worry about immigration on our southern border, improving the life of the average Honduran and other Central American countries may be a way to stem the tide of refugees from there.
On return the Concord team all felt strongly that Friends of Barnabas was a quality institution and that the time there was worthwhile. The satisfaction of helping others was a more than an adequate reward for the effort and cost.
The group would like to thank the friends and family that helped in the pie making, the sales of which helped fund some of the medicine purchased for the trip, and to the All Saints Episcopal Church for donating the use of their kitchen.
If you have further questions about Friends of Barnabas, want to contribute to their mission, or desire to volunteer to serve, please visit their website fobf.org.