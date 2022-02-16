Friends help ‘friends’ in Honduras

At each of our visits the team and support staff arrived in the morning by bus after a long ride over bad roads. The bus was unpacked by the staff and volunteers, and a small medical care clinic was set up and ready to go in less than an hour. The center included registration area, a sign in and weight and height station, a dental care area with a dentist, an eye care station with an eye testing machine and glasses made available the Lions Club, a vitamin and worming station, and of course a medical area staffed by the volunteer physicians, nurses, and a Honduran public health doctor. A small pharmacy brought with us was set up as well to support the providers. Working with the help of Spanish speaking translators, the physicians in our group would treat an entire family at the same time and sometimes consulted each other.