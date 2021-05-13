From dusty top Cabbage Patch dolls to providing support for children (and sometimes a parent)

What I found, through shared parenting, is that often the parents often have little to no support system and they have had huge obstacles and challenges in their lives and often were the victims of neglect or abuse themselves. At their core however, these parents love their children, feel awful about what has happened to them and want to do better for them. Often they are completely overwhelmed, maybe don’t believe they can do it, lack support and self-esteem but absolutely love their children.

Many are willing to learn from and support the foster parents who are taking care of their children. Seeing how some parents are able to triumph and persevere, doing things they never thought they could and changing who they will forever be all for the sake of their children makes me swell with pride. Some have hardly tried and have let down the children who continue to have them on pedestals but then there are a few that are my heroes—some who were in the same place as their children not too long ago.