From dusty top Cabbage Patch dolls to providing support for children (and sometimes a parent)

My journey in fostering started with Curtis Michael Robert. Curtis was a bald baby boy. He had a plastic yellow pacifier that would squeak when you twisted it into his little mouth. He wore a green seersucker suit and I was in love with him before I even took him from the box. He was my very first Cabbage Patch Kid and he changed my life. I remember going to Toys-R-Us or Kay-Bee Toys as a child and pulling all the Cabbage Patch Kids off the shelf to see which ones had the dusty tops. I knew those were the children who had been waiting longest for a home. Those are the ones I wanted.
I think that if I counted them all, I probably had about 30 Cabbage Patch Kids by the time I “outgrew” them. As an adult, if I counted up all the children who have passed through our home, lives and hearts, it would probably be slightly higher than that. Some of them I still see, some of their sweet faces I will probably never see again. Sometimes I lay awake at night and just wonder about them, the ones I worry about, the ones I am so darn proud of, the ones I am certain will do amazing things in their lives, and the ones whose parents became my heroes.
That last line is one I would never imagine thinking, writing or saying when my journey in fostering and adoption began. It is kind of natural to judge a parent who has lost custody of their child, especially when you are someone who would do anything for their children. It is easy to make them a villain or hold their decisions against them, after all, you love children.
What I found, through shared parenting, is that often the parents often have little to no support system and they have had huge obstacles and challenges in their lives and often were the victims of neglect or abuse themselves. At their core however, these parents love their children, feel awful about what has happened to them and want to do better for them. Often they are completely overwhelmed, maybe don’t believe they can do it, lack support and self-esteem but absolutely love their children.
Many are willing to learn from and support the foster parents who are taking care of their children. Seeing how some parents are able to triumph and persevere, doing things they never thought they could and changing who they will forever be all for the sake of their children makes me swell with pride. Some have hardly tried and have let down the children who continue to have them on pedestals but then there are a few that are my heroes—some who were in the same place as their children not too long ago.
Fostering is a crazy journey that takes its passengers through incredible spaces of joy and fulfilment, sometimes through deep valleys of heartache and pain, and can plop you out exactly where you intended or the furthest destination from where you anticipated. Fostering sometimes makes you feel like the teacher and other times the student. Fostering is not for the faint of heart but for those willing take the risk to invest blindly in the life of a child. Fostering is for those who are brave enough to let their heart love and break for the sake of a child, to let go of any sense of control and live in the moment while investing in the child’s future and to be the soft place for a child to land when their world falls apart.
If you feel the nudge or the calling to foster, there are amazing agencies and county departments who desperately need foster parents. I impartially support them all and encourage you to reach out and discover what is needed to foster. There is a child (and maybe a parent) who needs a soft place to land because somewhere in our community their world is falling apart and they need a hero.